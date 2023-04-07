Food distribution Saturday in Brandy

The Food Ministry at Shiloh Baptist in Brandy Station will be hosting its monthly food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, located at 15055 Stevensburg Road. “If you or someone you know are in need of supplemental food, we welcome you,” a church release stated.

Good Friday parade around town

His Village Church of Culpeper invites the community to come and join them in worship to their risen King this Easter weekend.

At 5 p.m. today, Good Friday, watch for church members driving through the town of Culpeper on parade. The church and worship band will be on a trailer “singing to our Savior,” according to a church post.

Good Friday service in Stevensburg

Stevensburg Baptist is holding a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. tonight at the church, located 19393 York Road in Culpeper County.

The community is invited to join the congregation for a time of scripture reading, singing and prayer in reflection of the cross of Christ.

Easter Sunday at Stevensburg Baptist will celebrate the resurrection of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A sunrise service will be held at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8:30 a.m., Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Easter worship service at 10:45 a.m.

Country Breakfast in Amissville

Good Friday worship service will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper County,

United Methodist men will be serving up a country breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday in the social hall at the church.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall. Easter Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m., Mondays in the social hall.

Bible Study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in the social hall.

United Methodist women will hold a business meeting at 9:30 a.m., April 12, in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Easter Celebration in Lignum

Hopewell United Methodist Church will host an Easter celebration from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday on site at 23557 Lignum Road in Culpeper County. Enjoy Easter egg hunts, hay rides, crafts and story time with the Easter Bunny.

Parables of Jesus Bible study

Jeffersonton United Methodist is holding a six-week Bible study in April on the parables of Jesus at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the church, located at 5085 Jeffersonton Road in Culpeper County. All community members are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/522-9466.

Easter Sunrise Service in Locust Grove

Mount Zion Baptist will host Sunrise Easter Service at 6 a.m. Sunday at the church, located at 4288 Governor Almond Road in Locust Grove.

Featured musical guests will be Lyburn Burkett and All Together Singers of Fredericksburg. Breakfast will be served after service.

New rector to be installed at St. Stephen’s

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper will hold a Celebration of Installation service at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21 to officially welcome Father Trent Moore as rector.

The Rev. Elizabeth Keeler, Regional Dean, will officiate the service. The Rev. Joe Gibbes will deliver the homily. Father Trent’s family, friends, community clergy and members of St. Stephens will be in attendance.

The public is cordially invited to join the celebration in the sanctuary. A reception will follow.

Alaskan evangelist at local revival

Trinity Baptist Church of Warrenton is holding revival services daily starting on Easter Sunday through Wednesday, April 12 with Evangelist Mark Rogers of Fairbanks, Alaska as the guest preacher.

Sunday services will be at 9:45 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday services will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Rogers and family have a singing ministry and will be providing special music at every service during the meeting. Trinity’s pastor, Dr. Vinton Williams, and the church family invite everyone to attend.

Nurseries will be provided for children ages 3 and under. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William for the Sunday morning services.

Contact 540/347-7640 or see tbcwarrenton.org for ride information. Trinity is located at 8803 James Madison Hwy., two miles south of Warrenton on US 29.

‘The Seven Last Words of Jesus in Sermon’

Antioch Baptist Church Culpeper is hosting a special program tonight, “The Seven Last Words of Jesus in Sermon.”

Praise and worship starts at 6:45 p.m. and the service at 7 p.m. in the church, located at 202 S. West St. The Rev. Dr. Sheldon K. Pleasant Sr. is the new pastor. He will be joined for the special program by various other deacons and ministers from area churches.

The Rev. Bernardo Snipes, moderator, Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, will speak on the first saying of Christ, “Father forgive them for they know what they do.”

The Rev. Reese Washington, pastor, Shiloh Baptist Church in Brandy Station, will speak on the second saying, “You will be with me in paradise.”

The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris, pastor, Unity Baptist Church, will speak on the third saying, “Woman behold your son.”

The Rev. Henry H. Hall, pastor, Bethel Baptist Church, will speak on the fourth saying, “Eli, Eli, Lama, Sabachthani? — My God, My God, why has thou forsaken me?”

Minister Tammy Smith of Antioch Baptist will speak on the fifth saying, “I thirst.”

The Rev. Walter Bryant, pastor, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, will speak on the sixth saying, “It is finished.”

Rev. Pleasant will end the program speaking on the seventh saying of Christ, “Father, into your hands, I commit my spirit.”

Music will be provided throughout by the Soldiers of Shiloh.

Easter Resurrection Service at Beulah Baptist

Beulah Baptist will hold its Resurrection service, with the Seven Last Sayings of Christ, at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday at the church, located at 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Culpeper.

CDC guidelines will be followed. To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 69720505050 or call 253/205-0468 and enter meeting ID 6972050505 followed by #. Visit Beulah Baptist Church on Facebook and YouTube.

Holy Week at Culpeper Baptist Church

Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., has announced the schedule for Holy Week Services, as follows:

Good Friday Sunset Service, 7:30 p.m. in the courtyard

Easter Sunrise Service at The Culpeper, 7:00 a.m.

Easter Service in the sanctuary, 10:00 a.m.

All are welcome. Visit culpeperbaptist.org or call 540/825-8192.

Come Unto Christ egg hunt and celebration

A Come Unto Christ Easter celebration and egg hunt will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 420 Willow Lawn Drive in Culpeper, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse.

Join the church for a brief Easter devotional followed by a light continental breakfast and Easter egg hunt for several age groups: 1-2 year-olds, 3-7 year-olds, 8-11 year-olds and 12 and older. Questions? Call or text 540/834-9562.

Combined Sunrise Service outdoors

A trio of local churches is joining to host a combined Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Easter Sunday at the future sanctuary site for Immanuel Christian Ministries, located at 15138 Richmond Road in Culpeper.

The community is invited for worship, singing and communion with the Rev. Dr. Milton Branch, co-pastor at Immanuel with Pastor Judith Moss, as well as the Rev. Adrian Sledge, pastor at The MOVE Church and the Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris, pastor at Unity Baptist Church. Attendees should bring a lawn chair.

‘Come Rise With Us’ event at Yowell

Mount Olive Baptist Church is hosting “Come Rise With Us” noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday in the pavilion at Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper.

The free program will feature games for kids, face painting, church choirs and fellowship. The first 100 people will receive a free bagged lunch. All are welcome. Mount Olive is located at 8412 White Shop Road in Culpeper.

Youth Easter EGG-stravaganza at Antioch Baptist

A Youth Easter EGG-stravaganza will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.

There will be Easter egg hunts, candy, prizes and more. The event will take place in the basement of the church and in the backyard.

Egg hunt in April in Richardsville

An Easter egg hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Oakland Baptist Church, located at 28943 Eley’s Ford Road in Richardsville.

There will be games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/399-1248.

Rapidan Baptist 250th anniversary this year

Rapidan Baptist will host a weekend of celebrations May 20-21 for its 250th anniversary this year, at the church in Wolftown, Madison County.

At the time of its founding on Jan. 14, 1773, the church was located in Culpeper County. It is a current member of Shiloh Baptist Association located in Culpeper. The anniversary celebration will feature historical exhibits on the church’s presence in Culpeper County during the early formative years.

Easter Sunday—How do we know this whole thing wasn’t made up?

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for Sunday is “Easter Sunday—How do we know this whole thing wasn’t made up?”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grade) will be available at both services. Surge for 7th and 8th graders will take place at 10:30 a.m. Visit mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Need of the week: Vienna sausages

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs of the week are: Hormel single serve meals, Vienna sausage, Bumble Bee Snack on the Run (tuna or chicken), Jif on the Go and beef jerky.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact them at culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177.