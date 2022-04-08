Religion news for April 8, 2022

Easter Egg Drop Saturday in OrangeOrange Baptist Church will host its 6th annual Easter Egg Drop 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in the fields at 731 S. James Madison Highway, outside of the town of Orange.

Children (and adults, too) will be delighted as thousands of eggs drop from the sky out of a helicopter, happening around noon. Activities are free and there is no registration.

After the eggs drop and the helicopter is out of view, the children will be allowed to begin their egg hunt. The eggs they collect will be traded in for a bag full of candy.

Infants through 2 years old will have a special roped off egg hunt area from 11-2 p.m. and they can redeem their eggs for a gift as well.

The event will also include food trucks, hayrides, live music, bouncy houses games and a presentation of the Easter Story.

Maundy Thursday at Amissville UMCAmissville United Methodist will meet for a Maundy Thursday worship service at 7 p.m. April 14 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway.

A Good Friday worship service will be at 7 p.m. April 15. Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Good Friday Prayer VigilCrooked Run Baptist will be hosting a Good Friday Prayer Vigil 4-7 p.m. April 15 at the church, 7351 James Madison Highway in Rapidan.

All are invited to join in praying for the needs of the community, nation and world. Attendees are free to come and go at any time during the service.

Crooked Run will also be holding a Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday. There will be breakfast and an egg hunt for the children immediately following.

Regular worship service will be held at 10 a.m. Easter, April 17. Make plans to visit the church as it celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Contact 540/672-2700.

Easter service guest for Baptist youthUnity Baptist will be having Easter service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17 at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St. in downtown Culpeper.

“We invite all back into the sanctuary. Come join us as we give all glory to the Lord. We will have a special guest ‘Gavin’ for our youth,” the church said. Dr. Uzziah Harris is pastor.

In-person service at Graves ChapelFollowing a long reprieve from meeting in person during the pandemic, The Graves Chapel Council has voted to schedule an Evening Prayer Service at 4 p.m. Sunday April 24 at the chapel, 104 Bluff Mountain Road in Graves Mill, Madison County.

If the weather is appropriate, the service will be held outside on the lawn—masks are therefore optional. Please bring a lawn chair.

However, if the weather is not accommodating, the service will be held inside the beautiful chapel. If held inside, masks will be required by everyone. The service will be provided rain or shine!

Boys Home to host ‘Living Last Supper’The Boys Home of Virginia will present “The Living Last Supper,” at 7 p.m. April 12 and 10:30 a.m. April 28 in the Costan Gymnasium on the Covington campus.

Leonardo da Vinci’s painting comes to life as current students portray the powerful story of Jesus’s last supper with His 12 disciples.

The April 29 performance will be part of a spring open house, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Parking is available behind the gym and at the administration building. Free-will donations welcome. Questions? Call 540/965-7707.

Graham course at Open DoorOpen Door Baptist is offering this three-week Billy Graham Evangelical Association course from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights April 19-May 3 at the church, 754 Germanna Highway in Culpeper.

The program helps believers deepen their faith in Jesus Christ and share Him with others during the Rappahannock Celebration on June 25 or on their own as they witness to friends, family members, and co-workers, according to a church release.

Participants will learn Biblical principles on living a life that pleases God and points other people to Him; practical tips and advice about sharing Jesus with people who do not yet know Him and how to best support new Christians and help them grow in their faith.

The sessions are based on principles from nearly 70 years of Billy Graham ministry and will equip participants to tell others about Jesus Christ and strengthen their own faith.

Questions? Contact sherrie.settle4@gmail.com or 540/825-1549. The event is part of the Rappahannock-area Celebration by Will Graham culminating with a revival on Saturday, June 25 at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center.

Chosen People Ministries speaker in CulpeperDennis Karp, a representative of Chosen People Ministries, will be speaking at Culpeper Christian Fellowship during the 10:45 a.m. worship service on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Karp has spoken at the local church several times over the years and always brings fresh insight and understanding concerning what the Scriptures say regarding the Messiah.

This service is open to the public and Culpeper Christian Fellowship invites the Christian and Jewish community to attend.

Chosen People Ministries is a mission founded in 1894 by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe that Jesus was the Messiah of Israel. From humble beginnings in Brooklyn, New York, Chosen People Ministries has grown into a worldwide ministry with outreach centers in Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, France, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Ukraine and the United States.

Throughout its long history, Chosen People Ministries has been unwavering in its commitment to bring the Gospel message of salvation in Jesus “to the Jew first and to the Gentile” throughout the world, according to a church release.

In stressing the Jewish roots of Christian faith, Chosen People Ministries hopes to make the message of the Messiah more accessible to Jewish people and help Christian believers achieve a greater appreciation of the Jewish basis of their own faith, the release stated.

Way of the Cross 2022 this weekendJoin area churches to walk in the footsteps of Christ in downtown Culpeper for the Easter season. Meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9 at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 E. Edmondson St. for the processional.

Culpeper Baptist Church and Precious Blood young adults are leading this year’s Way of the Cross through downtown Culpeper. All are welcome to traverse 14 stations of the cross—reading, praying, and singing at each one.

Sing in the Easter ChoirAlex Smith is Culpeper Baptist Church’s Easter Choir director this year. The choir will sing a choral anthem and lead the congregational hymn singing on Easter Sunday.

Rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. April 12 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

This choir is open to all sopranos, altos, tenors, and basses. To sign up, talk to Alex or contact office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Pastor installation service in MadisonRock Hall Baptist Church cordially invites families, friends and congregations to the installation service for Rev.-elect Sherman Collins Sr. at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the church, 3182 Wolftown Hood Rd. in Madison County.

Preacher for this special occasion will be Dr. Pastor Darnell M. Lundy of the Main Uno Baptist Church in Rochelle. Questions? Contact 540/407-0667.

Palm Sunday service scheduled April 10Culpeper Presbyterian will hold a Palm Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10 at the church, 215 S. Main St.

Prophecy and Fulfillment Tenebrae Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15. Easter Sunday services will be held at 9:30 a.m. April 17. Masks are now optional in church buildings.

Easter Egg Hunt at OaklandOakland Baptist will hold an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16 at the church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road in Richardsville.

There will be games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults are welcome.

Easter Sunday Service at Oakland will be start at 10 a.m. April 17 with coffee and refreshments. Worship service is at 10:30 a.m.

Mitchells church to celebrate EasterA Living Last Supper presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 14 at Mitchells Presbyterian Church, 12229 Mitchell Rd. in Mitchells, Culpeper County.

Food delivery for homebound seniorsJoin Culpeper Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 to deliver food boxes to homebound seniors in the community. Drivers, carriers and talkers are needed.

Let’s make our community a more senior-friendly place together. Contact Hans for information.

Easter at Hopewell United MethodistCome join an outdoor Celebration of Easter, including Easter Egg hunt, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Lignum.

Needed: shaving cream, soap, floss and tamponsThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are shaving cream and razors, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, bar soap, body wash, hand soap and tampons (no pads please).

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mondau-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com; The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB; and 540/825-1177.

Al-Anon meetingCulpeper United Methodist Church on Oaklawn Drive hosts an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Get Healthy Fauquier free wellness eventThis community Health Fair for Fauquier County & its surrounds will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Remington Community Garden, 150 W. Bowen St.

This family-focused event will provide free health information, screenings & activities for all ages. Remington United Methodist Church, Remington Community Garden, Remington Baptist Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Amore Care Health and Wellness & Remington Drug have come together as event sponsors.

There will be free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, hearing & vision to name a few. A wide variety of organizations will be providing information and expertise ranging from dental health, mental health, financial health, to aging services and much more.

Mountain View Sunday servicesMountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, 16088 Rogers Road

Children’s programs for K-4th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade and babies-pre-k at 10:30. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.