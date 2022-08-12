Religion news for Aug. 12, 2022

Five years later, pain lingers for Unite the Right survivors

Five years after the 2017 white supremacist attacks on Charlottesville, local individuals still suffer daily from the harm of those violent, hate-filled days, local faith leaders stated.

Disrupting the “Unite the Right” rallies on August 11-12, 2017 took embodied actions by real people, according to a release from the local faith-based nonprofit coalition, Congregate Charlottesville.

The white supremacists did not get to hold their rally on Aug. 12 because community members shut it down. Many antiracist community members suffered terrible physical and mental trauma, the release stated.

“That will never go away, but we can help each other to heal,” Congregate Charlottesville stated in requesting financial help for medical expenses, therapy, and other support.

Donors can directly give to help survivors of the 2017 white supremacist attacks at secure.actblue.com/donate/a11a12support

“Charlottesville is not just a hashtag. The attacks on our community were not a singular event in the distant past. Resisting white supremacy is an ongoing struggle. We are still here in Charlottesville, fighting fascism and confronting centuries of white supremacist harm. Join us in taking care of each other!” said Lisa Woolfork, a Charlottesville community member

Any victories earned over white supremacy were because regular everyday people were willing to get in the streets and confront it, said Christina Rivera, co-President of Congregate Charlottesville and a Unitarian Universalist minister.

“Disruption works. Protest works. Our racist confederate statues are finally gone. We owe these wins to all the folks who came together to take action,” she said.

Survivors are still suffering to this day, said Anna Malinowski, a survivor, and organizer with Showing Up for Racial Justice Charlottesville.

“Some have lifelong physical complications as a result of the attack. Many have undergone multiple surgeries, treatments, and therapies. By giving to the fund you can help support, protect and care for our brave community members,” she said.

In 2017, Congregate Charlottesville served as a conduit for resources and financial help from around the world to directly help survivors of the white supremacist attacks.

Five years later, pain lingers.

“The effects of that summer reverberate through our community and survivors face lifelong healing. Please donate what you can to the Congregate Charlottesville fundraiser and spread the word, to help survivors who are still dealing with the traumatic effects of showing up against white supremacy,” the release stated.

BBQ Battle & Blues Festival

A culinary confrontation of emergency services professionals, the first-ever BBQ Battle & Blues Festival will be held 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

“We are very excited amongst all the turmoil in the world to offer community opportunities for fellowship. Here’s the next one,” said Greg Harpine, CUMC Modern Worship Leader and Youth Ministry Director.

The BBQ battle will feature pit master competitors from Culpeper’s finest emergency services, law enforcement and fire and rescue.

Judges will be 100 randomly-selected attendees presenting a Peoples Choice Award with a judges panel for the event champion.

There will be live blues from local artists on the main stage with lawn seating. Carnival style games and PD Ident-A-Kid. Any proceeds will benefit the church’s children’s and youth ministry. All are welcome for live music, family fun and fellowship.

The Sharing Closet at CBC

Culpeper Baptist Church is back with its free clothes closet for the community.

Donate clothes, coats and personal hygiene products for a giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the church. office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Sermon: Luke—’Don’t Waste a Moment’

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, Aug. 14 is, Luke: “Don’t Waste a Moment.” Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services; babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Courtyard baptism

Join Culpeper Baptist Church at noon Sept. 25 in the courtyard on South West Street as they baptize people from CBC and Maranatha.

Want to be baptized? Reach out to Pastor Dan Carlton at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org, Hans (hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org) or Jim (jdevries@culpeperbaptist.org).

Revival in Jeffersonton

Jeffersonton Baptist is hosting a church revival, “Revive Us Again,” at 6 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 14 with Jeff & Sherri Easter and Daryl Harbin.

Zion Song will be on site at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 with Daryl Harbin. Then at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 & 17, The Siler Family will be at revival with Keith Robinson. Contact 540/937-5446.

Information about community resources for seniors

Molly Brooks shared information Thursday morning about community resources available for senior adults, at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

The program was part of the ongoing Second Thursday series that gets up close and personal with local leaders to navigate the many services and opportunities available within the community.

Lisa Peacock and Sarah Berry with Culpeper County Human Services Dept. and DSS will be featured speakers Sept. 8.

Contact Hans Murdock at 540/825-8192 or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org

Antioch Baptist guest preachers

The Rev. Hawkins will preach at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 14 at Antioch Baptist Church on West Street in downtown Culpeper. The Rev Pleasant will be guest preacher Aug. 21.

Sunday services at Free Gospel

Free Gospel Church of Christ holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.

Bishop Harold Smith, pastor, reports, “We also have Bible Class every second and fourth Wednesday of every month at noon. Looking to see you there.”Homecoming in Slate Mills

Everyone is invited at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 14 to Slate Mills Baptist Church for Homecoming.

Jon Heddleston will be the special speaker, with lunch immediately following. Questions? Contact Tommy Brown at 540/547-3940..

The Loving Sisters at Gospel Fest

A benefit for Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at starting at 4 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the center in Rixeyville. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Featured performers will be The Loving Sisters of Roxboro, N.C., Pastor Tammy Caesar of The Shirley Caesar Singers of Baltimore, Md., Evangelist Robin Barbour & The Daughters of Zion of Fairfax, and Mike & The Fellas of Fredericksburg.

Concert tickets $20/advance and $25/door. Dinners will be sold as well.

To get tickets, contact Sis. Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667, Sis. Alice Smith at 540/825-3146 or the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr., former moderator, at 540/661-2071. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is Wayland Assoc. Moderator.

Wednesday prayer and Bible study

Griffinsburg Baptist meets at 10 a.m. for Sunday School with worship service at 11 a.m. in the church, 7662 Griffinsburg Rd. in Boston, VA, just off Sperryville Pike.

Sunday night service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer & Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Steve Hoffman at 540/222-1053.

Adult Sunday School

Amissville United Methodist Church hosts Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Need of the Week: soap, toothpaste, canned meat

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: personal care items-shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste and tooth brushes, canned meat, tuna and chicken.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.