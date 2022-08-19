Religion news for Aug. 19, 2022

Wednesday night revival at Beulah

Beulah Baptist will celebrate revival services at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville.

The guest preacher will be the Rev. Roberts Brooks of People Union Baptist Church in King George.

Revival at Beulah will continue at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 with guest preacher, the Rev. Willie Elder of Bethel Baptist Church in Orange. All are welcome. 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com

Bus Trip to Sight & Sound Theater

A local group will take an autumn bus trip to Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to see the stage play, “David.”

The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from Culpeper on Oct. 22 from the parking lot near Gold’s Gym in Southgate Shopping Center. The group will dine at Hershey Farm restaurant after the show.

Tickets are $170, including play tickets, bus fare and all you can eat meal. Contact Betty Turner at 540/825-6954 as soon as possible to reserve your seat. Payment is due Sept. 20.

BBQ Battle & Blues Festival

A culinary confrontation of emergency services professionals, the first-ever BBQ Battle & Blues Festival will be held 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

The BBQ battle will feature pit master competitors from Culpeper’s finest emergency services, law enforcement and fire and rescue.

Judges will be 100 randomly-selected attendees presenting a Peoples Choice Award with a judges panel for the event champion.

There will be live blues from local artists on the main stage with lawn seating. Carnival style games and PD Ident-A-Kid. Any proceeds will benefit the church’s children’s and youth ministry. All are welcome for live music, family fun and fellowship.

The Sharing Closet at CBC

Culpeper Baptist Church is back with its free clothes closet for the community.

Donate clothes, coats and personal hygiene products for a giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the church. office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Sermon from Luke: ‘Burning Hearts’

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, Aug. 21 is from the Book of Luke is: “Burning Hearts.”

Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services; babies-Pre-K and 5th-8th grade at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Courtyard baptism

Join Culpeper Baptist Church at noon Sept. 25 in the courtyard on South West Street as they baptize people from CBC and Maranatha.

Want to be baptized? Reach out to Pastor Dan Carlton at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org, Hans (hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org) or Jim (jdevries@culpeperbaptist.org).

Second Thursdays for seniors

The ongoing Second Thursday series at Culpeper Baptist Church is bringing seniors up close and personal with local leaders to navigate the many services and opportunities available within the community.

Lisa Peacock and Sarah Berry with Culpeper County Human Services Dept. and DSS will be featured speakers Sept. 8.

Contact Hans Murdock at 540/825-8192 or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org

Antioch Baptist guest preachers

The Rev. Pleasant will preach at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 21 at Antioch Baptist Church on West Street in downtown Culpeper.

Sunday services at Free Gospel

Free Gospel Church of Christ holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.

Bishop Harold Smith, pastor, reports, “We also have Bible Class every second and fourth Wednesday of every month at noon. Looking to see you there.”

The Loving Sisters at Gospel Fest

A benefit for Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at starting at 4 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the center in Rixeyville. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Featured performers will be The Loving Sisters of Roxboro, N.C., Pastor Tammy Caesar of The Shirley Caesar Singers of Baltimore, Md., Evangelist Robin Barbour & The Daughters of Zion of Fairfax, and Mike & The Fellas of Fredericksburg.

Concert tickets $20/advance and $25/door. Dinners will be sold as well.

To get tickets, contact Sis. Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667, Sis. Alice Smith at 540/825-3146 or the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr., former moderator, at 540/661-2071. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is Wayland Assoc. Moderator.

Wednesday prayer and Bible study

Griffinsburg Baptist meets at 10 a.m. for Sunday School with worship service at 11 a.m. in the church, 7662 Griffinsburg Rd. in Boston, VA, just off Sperryville Pike.

Sunday night service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer & Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Steve Hoffman at 540/222-1053.

Adult Sunday School

Amissville United Methodist Church hosts Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Need of the Week: canned fruit, cereal

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned fruit-peaches and mixed fruit and cereal—corn flakes and crispy rice.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177