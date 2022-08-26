Religion news for Aug. 26, 2022

Mom2Mom diaper giveaway at CBC

A local nonprofit started by a mother to help other mothers, Mom2Mom will host its latest diaper giveaway 5-7 p.m. today, Aug. 26 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

There will be free diapers, wipes and formula. All items are first come, first served.

Interfaith meeting with Virginia farm workersThe Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy will join other faith leaders for a visit with farmworkers on the Eastern Shore of Virginia this Sunday, Aug. 28.

The contingent will hear from farmworkers and advocates, and later join a farmworker mass in the fields. They will meet with advocates and partners in the afternoon.

In the evening, Virginia Interfaith Center will meet with farmworkers, and celebrate a sacramental Mass and other representatives at the Eastern Shore Farmworker Ministry. Sheila@virginiainterfaithcenter.org

Sonrise Saturday Underwater AdventureKids ages 4-11 are invited to come enjoy another fun-filled Sonrise Saturday 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Aug. 27 in the fellowship hall at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St.

This month, youth will have fun learning Bible stories as they embark on an underwater adventure. Sonrise Saturdays provide an opportunity for spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Wednesday night revival at BeulahBeulah Baptist will celebrate revival services at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville.

The guest preacher will be the Rev. Willie Elder of Bethel Baptist Church in Orange. All are welcome.

Spiritual Care Support MinistriesSpiritual Care Support Ministries hosts various free programs for those experiencing the loss of a loved one, divorce or chronic illness.

Coffee & Conversation is held 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the office, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton. The ministry opens to the community for fellowship, encouragement, and hope through conversation with others. Come for a cup of coffee, tea, light refreshments, and a place to chat.

Porch Music Ministry is held 1-2 p.m. Thursdays. The community is invited for some end-of-the-summer fun on Sept. 1. Join Chaplain Bobby on the porch and rock out with a variety of great music!

Play an instrument? Bring it and play along! scsm.tv or 540/349-5814.

Bus trip to Sight & Sound TheaterA local group will take an autumn bus trip to Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to see the stage play, “David.”

The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from Culpeper on Oct. 22 from the parking lot near Gold’s Gym in Southgate Shopping Center. The group will dine at Hershey Farm restaurant after the show.

Tickets are $170, including play tickets, bus fare and all you can eat meal. Contact Betty Turner at 540/825-6954 as soon as possible to reserve your seat. Payment is due Sept. 20.

‘Blessed to be a Blessing’—142nd church homecomingBeulah Baptist will celebrate its 142nd Homecoming during special anniversary services at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville.

The guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Angie Lewis, of Angie Lewis Ministries, Inc. This year’s motto is, “Blessed to be a Blessing.”

Morning worship will start at 11 a.m. followed by a reception in the Butler-Bannister Fellowship Hall. Please join us, according to a church notice. contact Pastor Pitts at 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com.

BBQ Battle & Blues FestivalA culinary confrontation of emergency services professionals, the first-ever BBQ Battle & Blues Festival will be held 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

The BBQ battle will feature pit master competitors from Culpeper’s finest emergency services, law enforcement and fire and rescue.

Judges will be 100 randomly-selected attendees presenting a Peoples Choice Award with a judges panel for the event champion.

There will be live blues from local artists on the main stage with lawn seating. Carnival style games and PD Ident-A-Kid. Any proceeds will benefit the church’s children’s and youth ministry. All are welcome for live music, family fun and fellowship.

Culpeper Baptist’s Sharing ClosetCulpeper Baptist Church is back with its free clothes closet for the community.

Donate clothes, coats and personal hygiene products for a giveaway Saturday, Sept. 24 at the church. office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Mountain View programs for youthMountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Aug. 28 is “Open Sunday–A Word from our Elders.”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grades) and Surge (7th and 8th grades) programs at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Courtyard baptism at Culpeper BaptistJoin Culpeper Baptist Church at noon Sept. 25 in the courtyard on South West Street as they baptize people from the church and Maranatha.

Want to be baptized? Reach out to Pastor Dan Carlton at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org, Hans (hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org) or Jim (jdevries@culpeperbaptist.org).

Second Thursdays for senior

s

The ongoing Second Thursday series at Culpeper Baptist Church is bringing seniors up close and personal with local leaders to navigate the many services and opportunities available within the community.

Lisa Peacock and Sarah Berry with Culpeper County Human Services Dept. and DSS will be featured speakers Sept. 8.

Contact Hans Murdock at 540/825-8192 or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org.

Sunday services at Free GospelFree Gospel Church of Christ holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.

Bishop Harold Smith, pastor, reports, “We also have Bible Class every second and fourth Wednesday of every month at noon. Looking to see you there.”

The Loving Sisters at Gospel FestA benefit for Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at starting at 4 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the center in Rixeyville. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Featured performers will be The Loving Sisters of Roxboro, N.C., Pastor Tammy Caesar of The Shirley Caesar Singers of Baltimore, Md., Evangelist Robin Barbour & The Daughters of Zion of Fairfax, and Mike & The Fellas of Fredericksburg.

Concert tickets $20/advance and $25/door. Dinners will be sold as well.

To get tickets, contact Sis. Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667, Sis. Alice Smith at 540/825-3146 or the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr., former moderator, at 540/661-2071. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is Wayland Assoc. Moderator.

Wednesday prayer and Bible studyGriffinsburg Baptist meets at 10 a.m. for Sunday School with worship service at 11 a.m. in the church, 7662 Griffinsburg Rd. in Boston, VA, just off Sperryville Pike.

Sunday night service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer & Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Steve Hoffman at 540/222-1053.

Homecoming, potluck lunch in AmissvilleAdult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Homecoming Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 with the Rev. Danny Kesner as guest speaker. A potluck luncheon will follow in the church social hall. Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Need of the Week: condiments, canned veggies, PB&JThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: condiments (mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard), non-refrigerated salad dressings, peanut butter & jelly and canned vegetables.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Faith leaders condemn antisemitic flyersThe Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy joins the Virginia Beach and Richmond communities in condemning antisemitic literature distributed in recent months to people’s homes, most recently in late July.

“Hate shown to one part of our community hurts us all,” stated Kim Bobo, Executive Director of VICPP, in a release. “Virginia is the cradle of religious freedom. We claim values of respect and honor for the broad diversity of Virginia’s worshipping communities.”

VICPP is the Commonwealth’s oldest and largest interfaith social justice organization. The organization is partnering with Prince William County on an anti-hate violence prevention program aimed at educating congregations about how they can protect themselves against hate and bias, the release stated.

“Hateful words can lead to hateful acts. It is crucial that these incidents be taken seriously by authorities, and that people of faith and of good will unite now to stand against religious and racial hate in our communities.”