Religion news for Aug. 5, 2022

BBQ Battle & Blues Festival at CUMCA culinary confrontation of emergency services professionals, the first-ever BBQ Battle & Blues Festival will be held 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

“We are very excited amongst all the turmoil in the world to offer community opportunities for fellowship. Here’s the next one,” said Greg Harpine, CUMC Modern Worship Leader and Youth Ministry Director.

The BBQ battle will feature pit master competitors from Culpeper’s finest emergency services, law enforcement and fire and rescue.

Judges will be 100 randomly-selected attendees presenting a Peoples Choice Award with a judges panel for the event champion.

There will be live blues from local artists on the main stage with lawn seating. Carnival style games and PD Ident-A-Kid. Any proceeds will benefit the church’s children’s and youth ministry. All are welcome for live music, family fun and fellowship.

Sermon: Luke: “A Story of Change”Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, Aug. 7 is, Luke: “A Story of Change.” Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services; babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Homecoming in UnionvilleMt. Olive Baptist Church of Unionville will celebrate homecoming service at 11:30 a.m. this Sunday Aug. 7, with guest preacher the Rev. Smiling of Clevers Oak Baptist, Goldvein.

Dinner will be available following the service. There will be no other service this day.

Regular service will resume at 10 a.m. on Aug 14 conducted by the Rev. E.L. Bumbrey followed by Communion. Everyone is welcome, please come.

Church Revival in JeffersontonJeffersonton Baptist will host a church revival this month, “Revive Us Again.”

It starts at 10:55 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 7 with The Shaffers.

The Revival continues at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 with Jeff & Sherri Easter and Daryl Harbin.

Zion Song will be on site at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 with Daryl Harbin. Then at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 & 17, The Siler Family will be at revival with Keith Robinson. Contact 540/937-5446.

Summer Celebration at New SalemEveryone is invited to come out and join New Salem Baptist for its Summer Celebration and Back to School Picnic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 6 at the church, 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.

The church will celebrate the blessing of summer and going back to school. Free events will include food and drinks, games, entertainment, door prizes, and back to school supplies for kids while supplies last.

Contact Pastor Mike Dodson at 540/718-9675 or at mdodson58@yahoo.com.

Homecoming in LignumLael Baptist will celebrate its 148th Homecoming at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 7 at the church, 23296 Germanna Hwy, in Lignum.

The church is led by Pastor Bill McMahon. Contact 571/243-8264.

Homecoming in Little WashingtonFirst Baptist Church, 687 Main St. in Washington, Virginia, invites the community to Homecoming this weekend following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The half day service will take place at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 7 with guest preacher the Rev. Miranda Williams, an associate with Spirit of Peace Baptist Church in Washington, D.C.

Musical guests will be Sis. Laura W. Nelson and Family of Culpeper. All are invited for worship, lunch and fellowship immediately following the service. CoVid protocols will be in place. There’s no afternoon service. Contact, jamesblaker1@gmail.com.

Antioch Baptist guest preachersThe Rev. Pleasant will preach at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 7 at Antioch Baptist Church on West Street in downtown Culpeper.

Preaching at the August 14 service will be the Rev. Hawkins and on Aug. 21, Rev. Pleasant.

Wednesday Bible class at Free GospelFree Gospel Church of Christ holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.

Bishop Harold Smith, pastor, reports, “We also have Bible Class every second and fourth Wednesday of every month at noon. Looking to see you there.”

Homecoming in Slate MillsEveryone is invited at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14 to Slate Mills Baptist Church Homecoming with Jon Heddleston as the special speaker, and lunch immediately following. Please save the date to attend on this special day.

For more information, please contact Tommy Brown at 540/547-3940.

411 sessions for senior adults at CBCMolly Brooks will share information at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 about community resources available for senior adults.

The meeting will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., in the ongoing second Thursday series that gets up close and personal with local leaders to navigate the many services and opportunities available within the community.

Lisa Peacock and Sarah Berry with DSS will be featured speakers Sept. 8. Contact Hans Murdock at 540/825-8192 or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org.

Gospel Fest 2022A benefit for Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at starting at 4 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the center in Rixeyville.

Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Featured performers will be The Loving Sisters of Roxboro, N.C., Pastor Tammy Caesar of The Shirley Caesar Singers of Baltimore, Md., Evangelist Robin Barbour & The Daughters of Zion of Fairfax, and Mike & The Fellas of Fredericksburg.

Concert tickets $20/advance and $25/door. Dinners will be sold as well.

To get tickets, contact Sis. Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667, Sis. Alice Smith at 540/825-3146 or the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr., former moderator, at 540/661-2071. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is Wayland Assoc. Moderator.

Wednesday and Sunday servicesGriffinsburg Baptist meets at 10 a.m. for Sunday School with worship service at 11 a.m. in the church, 7662 Griffinsburg Rd. in Boston, VA, just off Sperryville Pike.

Sunday night service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer & Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Steve Hoffman at 540/222-1053.

UMC Women business meetingAmissville United Methodist Church hosts Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

At 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, Amissville UMC Women will hold a business meeting in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Need of the Week: coffee, tea, drinksThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: coffee, tea, fruit juice, vegetable juice, Gatorade, bottled water and plastic bags.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.