Lego derby upcoming in Stevensburg

Stevensburg Baptist Church will be hosting a Lego Derby from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The cost is $10 per person, which includes the entry fee to build and take home the car and lunch. Non-racers and spectators may purchase lunch for $5.

The schedule is as follows: Building and test runs from 9-10:30 a.m.; final testing and car check-in from 10:30-11; preparing to race from 11:30-11:45; racing from 11:45-1:45, immediately followed by the awards presentation. Signup now to reserve a spot (there is a 75 racer limit) at stevensburgbaptist.org/lego-derby.

Halsey to lead revival in Rixeyville

Gourdvine Baptist will host a revival nightly at 7 p.m. from Sunday, Aug. 20-Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the church, located at 7103 Eggbornsville Road in Rixeyville.

The special speaker will be Jeremiah Halsey, who served the church during COVID videoing lessons from his home, and was a blessing to the congregation, according to a church notice. There will be planned special music each night of the revival.

“All are invited as we invite the Holy Spirit to work in our lives, church and community,” the notice stated.

Grief and loss support groups return

Culpeper Baptist Church is back with a new round of grief support groups.

Many kinds of loss cause pain and sadness. Shared stories can help those who are grieving realize they are not alone.

Whether the loss is the death of a loved one or friend, job loss, financial reversal, divorce or something entirely different, everyone’s response is unique. There is no “right” way to do it. However, there are things that can help on the journey, according to a church release.

Each of the support group’s leaders has experienced loss. The group is a safe, welcoming place where attendees are free to heal at their own pace. Everyone is welcome and there is no pressure to participate in the confidential gatherings. New meetings begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Culpeper Baptist Church, located at 318 S. West St. Park in the lower lot on West Street and enter the side door under the arch.

Church hosting Summer Breeze Youth Gala

Church of the Living God of Gordonsville is hosting the First Ever Summer Breeze Youth Gala from 4-9 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Lakeland Farms, located at 13528 Sedwick Lane in Orange.

The event is a fundraiser for the church’s building fund as it celebrates its first year as the new occupants of historic Gordonsville Presbyterian Church, 406 N. Main St., after that congregation disbanded in 2021.

The Rev. Debra Yarde is pastor at Church of the Living God.

Featured guests at the upcoming gala will be Apostle Diahanna Wright, with Kingdom Dominion Movement, Elder Matthew Carter, assistant pastor at First Bible Way and Youth Pastor Chealoa Bracey, Emmanuel Christian Center.

Costs are $150 per couple, $80 per adult and $25 for kids 10 and under for the fundraiser, which includes a plated dinner and raffle. For tickets, contact 540/372-0859.

Read more in an upcoming edition of the Star-Exponent about the church’s journey to finding a new home on Main Street in Gordonsville.

Spouse loss game night

Spiritual Care Support Ministries of Warrenton will host a spouse loss game night at 6 p.m. tonight, facilitated by Chaplain Liz Danielesen.

Join for a night of fun and and uplifting support for those who have lost a spouse. Bring a dish to share. RSVP at 540/349-5814 or scsm@scsm.tv.

Steak supper and open house in Mitchells

Mitchells Presbyterian will host a steak supper and open house on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the church, located at 12229 Mitchell Road in Culpeper County.

The open house will be held at 3:30 p.m. with outdoor family fall activities and tours of the Historical Sanctuary. Supper will be served at 5 p.m. with a menu of ribeye steak, hot dogs, green beans and potatoes and corn pudding, along with a variety of homemade salads and desserts. All proceeds will benefit the Dot Faulconer Pavilion. For information, contact 540/829-1079.

Upcoming revival in Warrenton

Dr. Shelton Smith is the scheduled guest preacher for revival services at Trinity Baptist Church, taking place starting this Sunday through Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the church, located at 8803 James Madison Highway, two miles south of Warrenton on U.S. Route 29.

Sunday services will be at 9:45 and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday, the services will be at 7:30 p.m.

Smith is president of the Sword of the Lord Foundation located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He is editor of the national biweekly publication, The Sword of the Lord, America’s foremost revival publication, in print since 1934.

Dr. Vinton Williams, pastor at Trinity Baptist, invites everyone to attend. Nurseries will be provided for children 3 and younger. Free bus transportation available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William for Sunday morning services. Contact 540/347-7640 or see tbcwarrenton.org.

Silver Tones Swing Band at Little Fork

Little Fork Episcopal will host a free community concert at 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the church, located on Oak Shade Road in Rixeyville. The featured group will be the Silver Tones Swing Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and chairs for an afternoon of music.

Revival services coming to Beulah Baptist

Beulah Baptist Church will hold revival services the next three Wednesdays, Aug. 16, 23 and 30, starting at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Rixeyville.

Guest preachers will be Rev. Jeffrey Hackley of Bethel Baptist Church, Rev. Andrew Juggins of Canaan Baptist Church and Rev. Judy Johnson of Good Hope Baptist Church. Contact Pastor Pitts at 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com for more details.

Culpeper UMC hosting Blue Ridge Chorale

The Blue Ridge Chorale is excited about its upcoming season and is inviting singers in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Spotsylvania to be a part of this amazing community choir.

The Blue Ridge Chorale will begin practices at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, beginning Aug. 28, in the sanctuary at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive. Registration will start at 6 p.m.

Those interested can sign up in person at rehearsal through Monday, Sept. 11 or at brcsings.com. The Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choir performing locally for over 50 years. They are pleased to announce the 2023 fall/winter season. Melanie Bolas is chorale director, chorale accompanist is Brittany Bache and Kelly Pellegreen is assistant director and accompanist.

Coffee & Conversation in Warrenton

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts Coffee & Conversations 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the center in Warrenton. Join the meeting for fellowship, encouragement and hope through conversation with others.

Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP at 540/349-5814 or scsm@scsm.tv.

Country Breakfast at Amissville UMC

Amissville United Methodist Men will host a country breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday in the social hall of the church, located at 14760 Lee Highway.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Bible Study with Frank Fishback meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, both in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Unity Baptist final summer survival kits

Unity Baptist Church has been distributing food boxes to families with youth during the summer to help provide breakfast, snack and lunch for as many children possible.

The final installment of Summer Time Survival Kits will be distributed 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Yowell Meadow Park, along Blue Ridge Avenue. Donate to the cause via CashApp $UBCVA or contact unitybapcu@yahoo.com.

Sermon—Hosea: Rejection of Hope

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Boundless—Hosea: Rejection of Hope.”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grades) are available at both services. Surge for 7th and 8th graders is at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain ViewCC on Facebook.

Need of the week: lunch foods

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are lunch foods: canned chicken, canned tuna, Ramen, canned soup, peanut butter, jelly and juice boxes.

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook.

Antioch Baptist seeking a new music minister

The Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper is seeking a Minister of Music.

The historic church on West Street is looking for a gifted and talented person to join the ministry. Applicants should be a skilled and experienced keyboardist or pianist who can read music, play by ear, teach voice parts and has a desire to be part of a weekly worship service, special occasion services and rehearsals.

Serious inquiries should submit resumes to abc@antiochbaptistchurch.com.