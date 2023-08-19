Summer Family Fun Day at CBC

Generations Central invites the whole family ages 0-100 to a free Summer Family Fun Day happening from 3-5 p.m. today in the bottom floor of Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street.

Enjoy root beer floats, a scavenger hunt, cornhole, cake walk, raffles, crafts, Lake of the Woods Square dancing and birds of prey from EarthQuest along with fun and fellowship with all ages. See generationscentral.org

Lego derby today in Stevensburg

Stevensburg Baptist Church in Culpeper will host a Lego Derby 9 a.m.–2 p.m. today. The cost is $10/ person, which includes the entry fee to build and take home the car and lunch. Non-racers and spectators may purchase lunch for $5.

Building and test runs will be held 9-10:30 a.m.; final testing and car check-in 10:30-11; preparing to race 11:30-11:45; racing 11:45-1:45, immediately followed by the awards presentation. Signup now to reserve a spot (there is a 75 racer limit) at stevensburgbaptist.org/lego-derby.

Halsey to lead revival in Rixeyville

Gourdvine Baptist will host a revival nightly at 7 p.m. starting this Sunday through Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the church, located at 7103 Eggbornsville Road in Rixeyville.

The special speaker will be Jeremiah Halsey, who served the church during COVID videoing lessons from his home, and was a blessing to the congregation, according to a church notice. There will be planned special music each night of the revival.

GriefShare returns to Culpeper Baptist

Culpeper Baptist Church is back with a new round of grief support groups.

Many kinds of loss cause pain and sadness. Shared stories can help those who are grieving realize they are not alone.

Whether the loss is the death of a loved one or friend, job loss, financial reversal, divorce or something entirely different, everyone’s response is unique. There is no “right” way to do it. However, there are things that can help on the journey, according to a church release.

Each of the support group’s leaders has experienced loss. The group is a safe, welcoming place where attendees are free to heal at their own pace. Everyone is welcome and there is no pressure to participate in the confidential gatherings. New meetings began last week at the church, 318 S. West St.

Summer Breeze Youth Gala postponed

Church of the Living God of Gordonsville is postponing its Summer Breeze Youth Gala originally scheduled to be held tonight in Orange until August of 2024. The fundraiser is for the church’s building fund as it celebrates its first year as the new occupants of historic Gordonsville Presbyterian Church, 406 N. Main St., after that congregation disbanded in 2021.

The Rev. Debra Yarde is pastor at Church of the Living God. For information about the new church, contact 540/372-0859.

Steak supper and open house in Mitchells

Mitchells Presbyterian will host a steak supper and open house on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the church, located at 12229 Mitchell Road in Culpeper County.

The open house will be held at 3:30 p.m. with outdoor family fall activities and tours of the Historical Sanctuary. Supper will be served at 5 p.m. with a menu of ribeye steak, hot dogs, green beans and potatoes and corn pudding, along with a variety of homemade salads and desserts. All proceeds will benefit the Dot Faulconer Pavilion. For information, contact 540/829-1079.

Free community concert at Little Fork

Little Fork Episcopal will host a free community concert at 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the church, located on Oak Shade Road in Rixeyville.

Enjoy two sets of music from the Silver Tones Swing Band and the Silver Belles vocal trio. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and chairs for an afternoon of music.

Wednesday night revival at Beulah

Beulah Baptist Church will hold Wednesday night revival services at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 and 30 at the church, located at 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Rixeyville.

Guest preachers will be tthe Rev. Andrew Juggins of Canaan Baptist Church and Rev. Judy Johnson of Good Hope Baptist Church. Contact Pastor Pitts at 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com for more details.

Blue Ridge Chorale rehearsals starting

The Blue Ridge Chorale is excited about its upcoming season and is inviting singers in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Spotsylvania to be a part of this amazing community choir.

The Blue Ridge Chorale will begin practices at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, beginning Aug. 28, in the sanctuary at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive. Registration will start at 6 p.m.

Those interested can sign up in person at rehearsal through Monday, Sept. 11 or at brcsings.com. The Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choir performing locally for over 50 years. Melanie Bolas is chorale director, chorale accompanist is Brittany Bache and Kelly Pellegreen is assistant director and accompanist.

Music & Munchies at Amissville UMC

Amissville United Methodist Church and Joyful Noise Praise Band will host “Music & Munchies” from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Join in for hot dogs, chips, ice cream and community fellowship after the music at the church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Amissvile. Donations accepted.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall. Worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Bible Study with Frank Fishback meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, both in the social hall. Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Sermon—Hosea: A Final Appeal

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Boundless – Hosea: A Final Appeal.”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grades) are available at both services. Surge for 7th and 8th graders is at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain ViewCC on Facebook.

Need of the week: dinner fare

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are dinner items: pasta, sauce, Hamburger Helper, dried beans, chili, beef stew and canned vegetables.

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet@Facebook.