Silver Tones Swing Band tonight

Little Fork Episcopal will host a free community concert at 4 p.m. today at the church, located on Oak Shade Road in Rixeyville.

Enjoy two sets of Big Band, jazz and dance tunes from the Silver Tones Swing Band and the Silver Belles vocal trio. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic, chairs, a blanket and your dancing shoes for an enjoyable afternoon of music on the lawn of historic Little Fork Church.

Music & Munchies at Amissville UMC

Amissville United Methodist Church and Joyful Noise Praise Band will host “Music & Munchies” from 2-5 p.m. today.

Join in for hot dogs, chips, ice cream and community fellowship after the music at the church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Amissvile. Donations are welcome.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall. Worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Bible Study with Frank Fishback meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, both in the social hall. Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978 for more information.

Sonrise Saturday at Presbyterian church

Jesus Walks on Water is the theme for today’s Sonrise Saturday program at Culpeper Presbyterian Church on South Main St.

Kids ages 4-11 are invited to learn the story of Jesus walking on water and play water games, happening 9 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall. There will also be music, crafts, snack and fun. Kids will get wet! Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Church Christmas Bazaar vendors sought

The Annual Church Christmas Bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Brandy Station Fire Dept., located at 19601 Old Church Road in Brandy Station.

Interested in a table? Contact Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/270-1666 or mahjwh@verizon.net. Lunch will be available for sale during the event from the Ladies Auxiliary of Brandy Station Fire Department.

Grief and loss support groups at CBC

Culpeper Baptist Church is back with a new round of grief support groups.

Many kinds of loss cause pain and sadness. Shared stories can help those who are grieving realize they are not alone. Whether the loss is the death of a loved one or friend, job loss, financial reversal, divorce or something entirely different, everyone’s response is unique.

There is no “right” way to do it. However, there are things that can help on the journey, according to a church release. Each of the support group’s leaders has experienced loss. The group is a safe, welcoming place where attendees are free to heal at their own pace. Everyone is welcome and there is no pressure to participate in the confidential gatherings.

New meetings begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Culpeper Baptist Church, located at 318 S. West St. Park in the lower lot on West Street and enter the side door under the arch.

Howard Brothers in concert in Stevensburg

St. Stevens Baptist Church will host the Howard Brothers Singers in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. Free will offering taken.

The church in Stevensburg Va will be celebrating its homecoming service at 10 a.m. on Sunday Sept. 4. Lunch will follow morning service. Pastor Harris from Unity Baptist Church, Culpeper will preaching at 1 p.m.

“Please come join or keep us in prayer as we give God glory,” according to a church announcement.

Steak supper and open house in Mitchells

Mitchells Presbyterian will host a steak supper and open house on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the church, located at 12229 Mitchell Road in Culpeper County.

The open house will be held at 3:30 p.m. with outdoor family fall activities and tours of the historical sanctuary. Supper will be served at 5 p.m. with a menu of ribeye steak, hot dogs, green beans and potatoes and corn pudding, along with a variety of homemade salads and desserts. All proceeds will benefit the Dot Faulconer Pavilion. For information, contact 540/829-1079.

Mt. Pisgah hosting homecoming and revival services

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church of Tanners will host upcoming homecoming and revival services. All are welcome. The homecoming service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 with lunch to follow.

Revival services begin at 7 p.m., Sept. 12-14. A musical concert will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Dr. in Tanners. The Rev. Walter Bryant is pastor. Contact 540/672-9065 for more information.

Wednesday night revival at Beulah

Beulah Baptist Church will hold a Wednesday night revival service at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the church, located at 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Rixeyville.

Guest preacher will be the Rev. Judy Johnson of Good Hope Baptist Church. Contact Pastor Pitts at 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com for more details.

Ministry Fair Sunday at CUMC

Culpeper United Methodist Church is hosting its special Ministry Fair Sunday service, luncheon and fair this weekend.

Sunday service begins at 10 a.m. followed by a delicious lunch in the fellowship hall. All of the church’ ministries and small groups will have tables set up in the hall and community room so attendees will have a chance to learn more about the exciting opportunities at Culpeper UMC, located on Oaklawn Drive off Madison Road in the Town of Culpeper.

143rd church anniversary celebration

Beulah Baptist will be hosting its 143rd Anniversary & Homecoming celebration at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the church in Culpeper County.

Guest preacher for the occasion will be the Rev. Jerome Gipson from Rising Zion Baptist Church in Jeffersonton. Morning worship will commence at 11 a.m. followed by a delicious dinner. All are welcome.

Blue Ridge Chorale rehearsals starting

The Blue Ridge Chorale is excited about its upcoming season and is inviting singers in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Spotsylvania to be a part of this amazing community choir.

The Blue Ridge Chorale will begin practices at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, beginning Aug. 28, in the sanctuary at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive. Registration will start at 6 p.m.

Those interested can sign up in person at rehearsal through Monday, Sept. 11 or at brcsings.com. The Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choir performing locally for over 50 years. Melanie Bolas is chorale director, chorale accompanist is Brittany Bache and Kelly Pellegreen is assistant director and accompanist.

Sermon—Boundless: Prove it Again

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Boundless—Prove It Again.”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grades) are available at both services. Surge for 7th and 8th graders is at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain ViewCC on Facebook.

Need of the week: pantry staples

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are pantry staples: sugar, flour, cornmeal, condiments (mustard, mayo, ketchup), vegetable oil, rice side dishes and Spam.

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.