Back to School Block Party

Jeffersonton Baptist invites the community to a free, end of summer get-together noon to 3 p.m. today at the church, located at 18498 Springs Road.

Highlights of the day will include bounce houses, a creative craft and face painting corner, music, games, contests, giveaways and raffles.

The church’s Back-to-School Block Party is all about coming together as a church family and building lasting connections with neighbors, according to event publicity. It's an excellent opportunity to welcome new faces and strengthen the bonds they cherish. Questions? Contact dteaford@jbcva.org.

Antioch Back to School Jam

The Health Ministry of Antioch Baptist Church is hosting its annual back to school jam and supply distribution from noon to 3 p.m. today in the courtyard at Culpeper Baptist Church on West Street.

Local students can come get free pens, pencils, crayons, rulers, scissors, pencil boxes, glue bottles, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, markers and more.

Grief and Loss Support Groups

Culpeper Baptist Church is back with a new round of grief support groups.

Many kinds of loss cause pain and sadness. Shared stories can help those who are grieving realize they are not alone.

Whether the loss is the death of a loved one or friend, job loss, financial reversal, divorce or something entirely different, everyone’s response is unique. There is no “right” way to do it. However, there are things that can help on the journey, according to a church release.

Each of the support group’s leaders has experienced loss. The group is a safe, welcoming place where attendees are free to heal at their own pace. Everyone is welcome and there is no pressure to participate in these confidential gatherings.

“We want to help you through this season when you may be struggling,” according to the release. “Join us as we learn ways to deal with the difficult days and learn that, in supporting others, you can find healing.”

New meetings begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Culpeper Baptist Church, located at 318 S. West St. Attendees should park in the lower lot on West Street and enter the side door under the arch.

Steak Supper and open house in Mitchells

Mitchells Presbyterian will host a steak supper and open house on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the church, located at 12229 Mitchell Road in Culpeper County.

The Open House will be held at 3:30 p.m. with outdoor family fall activities and tours of the Historical Sanctuary. Supper will be served at 5 p.m. with the big menu of ribeye steak, hot dogs, green beans and potatoes and corn pudding, along with a variety of homemade salads and desserts. All proceeds will benefit the Dot Faulconer Pavilion. For information, contact 540/829-1079.

Upcoming revival in Warrenton

Dr. Shelton Smith is the scheduled guest preacher for revival services at Trinity Baptist Church, taking place from Sunday, Aug. 13-Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the church, located at 8803 James Madison Highway, two miles south of Warrenton on U.S. Route 29.

Sunday services will be at 9:45 and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday, the services will be at 7:30 p.m.

Smith is president of the Sword of the Lord Foundation located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He is editor of the national biweekly publication, The Sword of the Lord, America’s foremost revival publication, in print since 1934. Smith has preached across America and in many foreign countries and has authored many books.

Dr. Vinton Williams, pastor at Trinity Baptist, and the church family invite everyone to attend the revival meeting. Nurseries will be provided during all services for children ages 3 and younger. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties for the Sunday morning services. Contact 540/347-7640 or see tbcwarrenton.org for ride information.

Silver Tones Swing Band at Little Fork

Little Fork Episcopal will host a free community concert at 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the church, located on Oak Shade Road in Rixeyville.

The featured group will be the Silver Tones Swing Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and chairs for an afternoon of music.

Culpeper UMC hosting Blue Ridge Chorale

The Blue Ridge Chorale is excited about its upcoming season and is inviting singers in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Spotsylvania to be a part of this amazing community choir.

The Blue Ridge Chorale will begin practices at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, beginning Aug. 28, in the sanctuary at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive. Registration will start at 6 p.m.

Those interested can sign up in person at rehearsal through Monday, Sept. 11 or at brcsings.com. The Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choir performing locally for over 50 years. They are pleased to announce the 2023 fall/winter season. Melanie Bolas is chorale director, chorale accompanist is Brittany Bache and Kelly Pellegreen is assistant director and accompanist.

Coffee & Conversation in Warrenton

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts Coffee & Conversations 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the center in Warrenton. Join the meeting for fellowship, encouragement and hope through conversation with others.

Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP at 540/349-5814 or scsm@scsm.tv.

Country Breakfast at Amissville UMC

Amissville United Methodist Women will hold a business meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the social hall of the church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville.

UMC Men will host a country breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 in the social hall.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Bible Study with Frank Fishback meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, both in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Unity Baptist distributing summer survival kits

Unity Baptist Church has been distributing food boxes to families with youth during the summer to help provide breakfast, snack and lunch for as many children possible.

The final installment of Summer Time Survival Kits will be distributed 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 12 at Yowell Meadow Park, along Blue Ridge Avenue. Donate to the cause via CashApp $UBCVA or contact unitybapcu@yahoo.com.

Sermon—Hosea: Misplaced Dependence

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Boundless—Hosea: Misplaced Dependence.”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grades) are available at both services. Surge for 7th and 8th graders is at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain ViewCC on Facebook.

Need of the week: breakfast foods

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are breakfast foods: Pop Tarts, individual oatmeal packs, granola bars, cold cereal and canned fruit.

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook.

Antioch Baptist seeking a new music minister

The Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper is seeking a Minister of Music.

The historic church on West Street is looking for a gifted and talented person to join the ministry. Applicants should be a skilled and experienced keyboardist or pianist who can read music, play by ear, teach voice parts and has a desire to be part of a weekly worship service, special occasion services and rehearsals.

Serious inquiries should submit resumes to abc@antiochbaptistchurch.com.