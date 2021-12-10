Religion news for Dec. 10, 2021

This Sunday, Dec. 12, it’s Christmas At The Movies: ‘A Light Has Dawned (The Polar Express).’

Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Diocese food drive collects more than 101K poundsCatholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington “Fall Harvest Food Drives” came to a successful close, raising more than 101,000 pounds of food for those in need this holiday season.

At least 40 parishes, schools, and Catholic civic groups worked toward the massive goal of 100,000 pounds of food for the hungry, according to a release from Arlington Diocese. The drives took place in October and November in anticipation of a busy holiday season and winter, particularly with food prices on the rise. While the fall goal was high given the unprecedented need, much is still needed throughout December, and the organization is asking for additional assistance.