Religion news for Dec. 10, 2021

Ben Grove to play Advent music at Little Fork Little Fork Church is featuring special music during 10 a.m. Sunday Worship Service throughout the season of Advent.
The congregation welcomes its own Ben Grove this Sunday, Dec. 12. His recovery from recent shoulder surgery is going well, and he is excited to step back into some more adventurous and technical playing.
On Dec. 19, Little Fork Church will welcome Ben Grove’s students from Highland School, Colette Semon and Diego Quintinara-Pena. Semon is a staple at the church at this point, and Quintinara-Pena is a talented violinist.
On Dec. 26, Little Fork Church will have a special Lessons and Carols Service. Carols are the heart of the music in this service, as well as some music performed by congregation members! All are welcome to join in the fellowship.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal servicesJoin this historic downtown Culpeper church at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays for Holy Communion (the 10:30 service is also available on Facebook Live) and 9 a.m. Sunday school for all ages.
At 11 a.m. each Wednesday join St. Stephen’s for Bible study and 12:15 p.m. Healing and Holy Communion at 115 N. East St. ststephensculpeper.net ssec@ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786 and on Facebook.
‘A Night in Bethlehem’ this weekend In a sold-out event, Reformation Lutheran Church will present, “A Night in Bethlehem” this Friday and Saturday night at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The unique portrayal of the Christmas story will bring attendees on an unforgettable journey.
It happened one unforgettable night over 2,000 years ago in the little town of Bethlehem. Joseph and Mary had trudged through rough terrain on donkey and on foot, making the 90 mile trip from Nazareth to Joseph’s hometown, Bethlehem.
It was not the best time for them to travel, as Mary was close to delivering her first child, but since the Roman emperor, Caesar Augustus, had demanded that a census be taken, they had to go and they finally arrived at the small town, according to church publicity.
Ever wondered what it must have been like on the night that Jesus was born? Come see with the members of Reformation Lutheran portraying a cast of Biblical characters followed by a message from the Rev. Brad Hales.
See an upcoming edition for coverage and photos and starexponent.com.
Blue Ridge Singers concerts in Front Royal, UppervilleBlue Ridge Singers is thrilled to come back to the performance stage with a program, “Sweeter, Still.” The final two concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Dec. 10 at Front Royal United Methodist Church and at 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 12 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville.
Emphasis is given to the word “still” as choral music and singing is still a deeply affective component of the group’s lives, according to a release.
Thematically designed around Eric Barnum’s elegantly simple work, Sweeter Still: A Holiday Carol, Blue Ridge Singers will present a collection of pieces that have been a part of its repertoire since Dr. Jeffrey Alban became artistic director and conductor.
The choir hopes it will be a cause for consolation, encouragement, and joy entering the Christmas and holiday season.
From a curious setting of Deck the Halls, to a Renaissance motet by William Byrd to a dramatic setting of the Tyrolian carol “Kling Glockchen, Kling” to a Christmas spiritual, songs will fit everyone’s choral palette.
Admission is free; a $10 donation requested. blueridgesingers.org and Facebook. Masks required.
The Greatest Story: Christmas Cantata this SundayAlum Spring Baptist and Pastor Ron Young welcome the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Road in Culpeper.
This Sunday, Dec. 12, the Adult Choir will present a cantata, “The Greatest Story.”
On Christmas Eve, December 24, the children will be preforming a Christmas play which will tell about the birth of Jesus.
Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
This month’s mission offering will support Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. The church participates in a food distribution with Blue Ridge Food Bank the 4th Wednesday of the month at Reva Fire Department. The church also collects non-perishable food and hygiene items for Culpeper Food Closet. 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org.
2nd Annual Wayland Blue Ridge Christmas GiveawayCommunity members in need can receive free turkeys, hams and gift cards, while supplies last, starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the Baptist Association center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.
Donations to the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association effort will be accepted through Dec. 17. Send checks to WBRBA P.O. Box 1037 Orange, VA 22960.
To drop off donations of turkeys, hams or gift cards, contact Auxiliary President Angela Brooks at 540/219-8699, VP Janice Kilby at 540/636-4098 or member Charlotte Johnson at 540/987-3340 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
Surviving the Holidays grief workshopsCulpeper Baptist Church will host a pair of two-hour Holiday Grief Workshops at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 in Room 313 and at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 in the worship center.
Dreading the Christmas holidays because of grieving the death of a loved one or friend? Sad because everything has changed and Christmas won’t be the same this year? Wonder how to survive the next few weeks leading up to Christmas? GriefShare at Culpeper Baptist can help. The Surviving the Holidays Workshop is especially for folks experiencing grief.
Sessions will include people who understand grieving, how painful it is to even think about the holidays without a special loved one. How to deal with the many emotions that will surface during the holidays will be covered along with what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips for navigating social events and how to discover hope for the future.
The workshop will include a 40-minute video filled with real-life stories of people who have found hope as they work through their grief. Attendees will also hear how the other attendees are dealing with their grief. Receive a free personal copy of the GriefShare Holiday Survival Guide, and be welcomed by warm, caring people who understand what others are going through.
For questions or for additional information, contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org or the Rev. Hans Murdock, hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org
Amissville United Methodist Church servicesSunday service is held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.
A United Methodist Women’s business meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in the social hall.
Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Sermon: ‘A Light Has Dawned’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
This Sunday, Dec. 12, it’s Christmas At The Movies: ‘A Light Has Dawned (The Polar Express).’
Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30.
Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Diocese food drive collects more than 101K poundsCatholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington “Fall Harvest Food Drives” came to a successful close, raising more than 101,000 pounds of food for those in need this holiday season.
At least 40 parishes, schools, and Catholic civic groups worked toward the massive goal of 100,000 pounds of food for the hungry, according to a release from Arlington Diocese. The drives took place in October and November in anticipation of a busy holiday season and winter, particularly with food prices on the rise. While the fall goal was high given the unprecedented need, much is still needed throughout December, and the organization is asking for additional assistance.
“The heartwarming generosity of those within our communities is making all the difference this holiday season. So many of our neighbors are giving with open hands and open hearts,” said Cathy Hassinger, Director of Community Services, Catholic Diocese of Arlington. “The need for food remains slightly higher than it was last year, which is increasingly concerning as food prices rise. The food comes into the warehouse and is almost immediately sent to pantries to meet the unprecedented need. We thank those who have already given so generously and humbly ask families to consider donating food again or maybe for the first time.”
Items in need include non-perishables such as canned fruits and vegetables, boxed or bagged cereal, rice and pasta, pasta sauce, cooking oil, bread, non-refrigerated juice, peanut butter, and canned chicken or fish, such as tuna or salmon.
All donations are distributed through St. Lucy Food Project which provides food to the community through three Catholic Charities pantries—Loaves and Fishes in Front Royal, Christ House in Alexandria, and the Loudoun Regional Office in Sterling—as well as more than 80 parish, interfaith, community and government pantries within the Diocese.