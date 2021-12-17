Religion news for Dec. 17, 2021

Dreading the Christmas holidays because of grieving the death of a loved one or friend? Sad because everything has changed and Christmas won’t be the same this year?

Wonder how to survive the next few weeks leading up to Christmas? GriefShare at Culpeper Baptist can help. The Surviving the Holidays Workshop is especially for folks experiencing grief.

Sessions will include people who understand grieving, how painful it is to even think about the holidays without a special loved one.

How to deal with the many emotions that will surface during the holidays will be covered along with what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips for navigating social events and how to discover hope for the future. Receive a free personal copy of the GriefShare Holiday Survival Guide, and be welcomed by warm, caring people who understand what others are going through.

Contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org or the Rev. Hans Murdock, hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org

