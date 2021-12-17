Religion news for Dec. 17, 2021

Longest Night service at Culpeper UMC
The United Methodist Church on Oaklawn Drive will hold Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 11 p.m.
A Longest Night Service will be held at the church at 7 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 19.
Christmas Pilgrimage in Rixeyville
Little Fork Church is excited to present a set of six Christmas banners which will be on display until Jan. 3 on the grounds of the historic church, 16461 Oak Shade Rd. in Rixeyville.
Everyone is welcome to drive through and enjoy these beautiful pieces of art depicting the Christmas Story.
Children’s sermon on Christmas Eve
Worship will be held at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.
Candle Lighting, Children’s Sermon, and Holy Communion offered at all of the services.
Christmas services at St. Stephen’s
Join this historic downtown Culpeper church at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays for Holy Communion (the 10:30 service is also available on Facebook Live) and 9 a.m. Sunday school for all ages.
At 11 a.m. each Wednesday join St. Stephen’s for Bible study and 12:15 p.m. Healing and Holy Communion at 115 N. East St.
Christmas services will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 for Family Holy Communion; 11 p.m. Midnight Holy Communion on Christmas Eve and at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 Christmas Day Holy Communion. ststephensculpeper.net ssec@ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786 and on Facebook.
Carols, Communion & Candles
Join in singing Christmas Carols at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 19 in the courtyard at Culpeper Baptist Church.
The church will host a Christmas Eve Service at 10:30 a.m. at The Culpeper.
Services will also be held at 4 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the sanctuary of the church on South West Street downtown. Carols, Communion and Candles will be the focus.
Carol Sing at Little Fork
Come and Go Communion will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve at Little Fork Episcopal in Rixeyville for those who would prefer not to gather in a full church.
A Carol Sing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Eucharist at 6 p.m. with the Christmas story for all ages and brass music.
For the birds: Outdoor ornament craft making
Make a birdseed feeder for feathered friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18 at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall in Downtown Culpeper, right off Davis Street.
Kids and adults can make a pine cone birdseed feeder ornament to hang outside the window to watch the birds enjoy a treat this winter. Free, sponsored by Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Mission Church. orthodoxculpeper.org.
Community Christmas dinner in Jeffersonton
The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold a free Community Christmas Dinner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd in Culpeper County.
A Christmas Sing-along led by one of their members will follow dinner. No cost to attend. Anyone is invited. Come on out and meet neighbors and have an enjoyable evening. RSVP tascfishingcamps@gmail.com or 540/937-5119.
Culpeper Presbyterian on Christmas Eve
This historic church at 215 S. Main St. will host a family communion service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 on site. Face masks required.
A virtual candlelight service for Christmas Eve will be held at 11 p.m. on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Youth Christmas Play at Alum Spring
Alum Spring Baptist and Pastor Ron Young welcome the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Road in Culpeper.
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the children will be perform a Christmas play telling about the birth of Jesus.
Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
540/825-3820 alumspring@comcast.net and alumspringbaptist.org.
Surviving the Holidays grief workshop
Culpeper Baptist Church presents a Holiday Grief Workshop at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 in the worship center.
Dreading the Christmas holidays because of grieving the death of a loved one or friend? Sad because everything has changed and Christmas won’t be the same this year?
Wonder how to survive the next few weeks leading up to Christmas? GriefShare at Culpeper Baptist can help. The Surviving the Holidays Workshop is especially for folks experiencing grief.
Sessions will include people who understand grieving, how painful it is to even think about the holidays without a special loved one.
How to deal with the many emotions that will surface during the holidays will be covered along with what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips for navigating social events and how to discover hope for the future. Receive a free personal copy of the GriefShare Holiday Survival Guide, and be welcomed by warm, caring people who understand what others are going through.
Contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org or the Rev. Hans Murdock, hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org
Need of the Week: drinks, canned fruit
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: drinks (bottled water, Gatorade, juices, coffee, tea), sugar, individually wrapped snacks and canned fruit.
Christmas Eve at Amissville UMC
Sunday service is held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.
There will be a Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Wayland Blue Ridge Christmas Giveaway
Community members in need can receive free turkeys, hams and gift cards, while supplies last, starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Baptist Association center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.
Donations to Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will be accepted through today. Send checks to WBRBA P.O. Box 1037 Orange, VA 22960.
To drop off donations of turkeys, hams or gift cards, contact Auxiliary President Angela Brooks at 540/219-8699, VP Janice Kilby at 540/636-4098 or member Charlotte Johnson at 540/987-3340 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
Highland school musicians to perform
Little Fork Church in Rixeyville is featuring special music during 10 a.m. Sunday Worship Service throughout the season of Advent.
This Sunday, Dec. 19, the congregation welcomes Ben Grove’s students from Highland School, Colette Semon and Diego Quintinara-Pena. Semon is a staple at the church at this point, and Quintinara-Pena is a talented violinist.
On Dec. 26, Little Fork Church will have a special Lessons and Carols Service. Carols are the heart of the music in this service, as well as some music performed by congregation members! All are welcome to join in fellowship.
Little Fork Episcopal Rixeyville on Facebook and livestream services at https://bit.ly/LFEC_YouTube_Livestream
Sermon: Justice Overlooked
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
This Sunday, Dec. 19, it’s Christmas At the Movies: “Justice Overlooked (A Christmas Carol).”
Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30.