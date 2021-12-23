Religion news for Dec. 24, 2021

Services will also be held at 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 24 in the sanctuary of the church on South West Street downtown. Carols, communion and candles will be the focus.

Carol Sing at Little ForkCome and Go Communion will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve at Little Fork Episcopal in Rixeyville for those who would prefer not to gather in a full church.

A Carol Sing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 and Eucharist at 6 p.m. with the Christmas story for all ages and brass music.

Youth Christmas Play at Alum SpringAlum Spring Baptist and Pastor Ron Young welcome the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Road in Culpeper.

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, children will perform a Christmas play telling about the birth of Jesus.

Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m., along with K-6 Sunday School.