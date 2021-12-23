Religion news for Dec. 24, 2021

Free Union gifts tablets, treats to SAFE familiesHistoric Free Union Baptist Church of Culpeper on Dec. 15 gave 20 tablets, tablet cases, earbuds and some sweet treats for teenagers receiving assistance through Services to Abused Families.
Two of the same gifts were also provided to two teens in Culpeper’s Meadowbrook neighborhood, youth minister DeAngela Alexander said.
Free Union is trying to increase its visibility in the community in order to support and serve. It is the start of a beautiful partnership between Free Union and SAFE, Alexander said. The Rev. Dr. Keith D. Sherard is pastor.
Christmas Eve at Culpeper MethodistCulpeper United Methodist Church on Oaklawn Drive will hold Christmas Eve services at 3, 6, 8 and 11 p.m.
Jan. 6 prayer vigil to recall Capitol attackAt 8 p.m. Jan. 6, 2022, Light4America will host “Fight Fire with Light,” an interfaith candlelight vigi, to remember the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Let’s unite peacefully as Americans on Jan. 6 to say ‘Never Again.’ What better way to remember the divisive, horrific events of last January 6 than with a unifying, uplifting candlelight vigil?” vigil co-organizer David Searby said in a statement. “That’s what we mean by ‘Fight Fire with Light.’ “
“We hope to create a model for silent, compelling witness this Jan. 6 and every Jan. 6 thereafter,” co-organizer Corey Buckner said. “Light4America welcomes people from all faith traditions—even nonbelievers.”
Organizers ask attendees to bring a battery candle to silently pray or meditate. Open flames will be prohibited.
“We respect the law and our Capitol Police. Part of our Jan. 6 program prayers will be to give thanks to the bravery and service of the Capitol Police last January 6,” Buckner said.
The program time is subject to change depending on congressional plans. The event will begin in Lower Senate Park, 200 New Jersey Ave. N.W. (between Union Station and the U.S. Senate) and includes interdenominational prayer and meditation, and singing “We Shall Overcome.”
“We are singing because we shall overcome the hardness of heart and cynicism dividing Americans today,” Buckner said.
Christmas pilgrimage in RixeyvilleLittle Fork Church is excited to present a set of six Christmas banners that will be displayed until Jan. 3 on the grounds of the historic church, 16461 Oak Shade Road in Rixeyville.
Everyone is welcome to drive through and enjoy the beautiful pieces of art depicting the Christmas story.
Children’s sermon on Christmas EveWorship will be held at 1, 4, 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 24 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road in Culpeper.
A candle lighting, children’s sermon and Holy Communion will be offered at all of the services.
Christmas services at St. Stephen’sJoin this historic downtown Culpeper church at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays for Holy Communion (the 10:30 service is also available on Facebook Live) and 9 a.m. Sunday school for all ages.
At 11 a.m. each Wednesday, join St. Stephen’s for Bible study and 12:15 p.m. Healing and Holy Communion, at 115 N. East St.
Christmas services will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 for Family Holy Communion; 11 p.m. Midnight Holy Communion on Christmas Eve; and at 10 a.m. Dec. 25, Christmas Day Holy Communion.
Visit ststephensculpeper.net, email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net, call 540-825-8786 or visit the church’s Facebook page.
Services today, tonight from Culpeper BaptistCulpeper Baptist Church will host a Christmas Eve service at 10:30 a.m. at The Culpeper.
Services will also be held at 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 24 in the sanctuary of the church on South West Street downtown. Carols, communion and candles will be the focus.
Carol Sing at Little ForkCome and Go Communion will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve at Little Fork Episcopal in Rixeyville for those who would prefer not to gather in a full church.
A Carol Sing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 and Eucharist at 6 p.m. with the Christmas story for all ages and brass music.
Youth Christmas Play at Alum SpringAlum Spring Baptist and Pastor Ron Young welcome the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Road in Culpeper.
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, children will perform a Christmas play telling about the birth of Jesus.
Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m., along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
Call 540-825-3820, email alumspring@comcast.net or visit alumspringbaptist.org.
Culpeper Presbyterian on Christmas EveThis historic church at 215 S. Main St. will host a family communion service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 onsite. Face masks are required.
A virtual candlelight service will be held at 11 p.m. Christmas Eve on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Need of the Week: drinks, Vienna sausageThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
The Food Closet’s needs for this week are any kinds of drinks, women’s feminine products and cans of Vienna sausages.
Christmas Eve at Amissville UMCSunday service is held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.
There will be a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Sermon: The What If Express (It’s a Meaningful Life)Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Road.
This Sunday, Dec. 26, it’s Christmas At the Movies: “The “What If Express (It’s a Meaningful Life).” There will be a watch party at 9 a.m. of the classic Christmas film.
Children’s programs for K-fifth grade at both services, fifth-eighth grade at 9 a.m. and babies to pre-k at 10:30.
Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View Community Church on Facebook.