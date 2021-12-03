Religion news for Dec. 3, 2021

Memorial men’s prayer breakfast Saturday at Antioch
The Antioch Baptist Church Trustee Ministry is hosting the 3rd Annual Bobby Slaughter Memorial Men’s Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4 at the church on West Street in Culpeper.
Deacon Vernon Sutton will give the opening prayer with scripture reading and intro of the emcee by Kannatis Crawford. Worship leaders will be Deacon Terry Butler with music from the Rev. Charles Staunton and Robert Michie.
There will be a testimonial from Buster Nelson and mini messages from the Rev. Evan Newman and the Rev. Darnell Lundy. The Rev. Uzziah Harris will give the closing prayer.
Cookie Walk to support local charities
Reformation Lutheran Women’s Ministry is hosting a Cookie Walk 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Dec. 4 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper. Come choose from a wide variety of home-baked cookies and fill a box for $8.
All proceeds will benefit a variety of local charities. There will also be crafts for sale, and the “Quilting and Piece-makers’s Group” will have a table set up to raffle a beautiful quilt and to sell other items. 540/825-1376.
Faithful Praise to perform Sunday
Alum Spring Baptist and Pastor Ron Young welcome the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Road in Culpeper.
This Sunday, Dec. 5, a special musical group “Faithful Praise” will be preparing us the congregation for Christmas season and leading worship service.
On December 12, the Adult Choir will presenting a cantata, “The Greatest Story.” And on Christmas Eve, December 24, the children will be preforming a Christmas play which will tell about the birth of Jesus.
Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
This month’s mission offering will support Blue Ridge Food Bank with which the church participates in a food distribution the 4th Wednesday of the month at Reva Fire Department. The church also collects non-perishable food and hygiene items for Culpeper Food Closet.
540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org.
Remember When at Culpeper Baptist
“Remember When,” a gathering of Christmas Past, will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Dec. 3 in the worship center. Share the joy of memories together! Bunt Ends BBQ food truck will be on site. Sight & Sound’s “The Miracle of Christmas” will show at 7:30 p.m.
At 10 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4 will be a Messy Church Christmas for young families in the Worship Center. Then at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 listen to the Blue Ridge Chorale Christmas Concert in the Sanctuary.
Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
This annual program takes place at 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 5 at Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington.
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge and Bishop Emeritus Paul S. Loverde will lead prayer and readings. The concert features Cathedral clergy, lay readers, the Cathedral choir, youth choir, and handbell choir. A cherished Cathedral tradition, all are invited to celebrate the joy and peace of this wonderful season in the beauty of St. Thomas More Cathedral.
Surviving the Holidays grief workshops
Culpeper Baptist Church will host a pair of two-hour Holiday Grief Workshops at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 in Room 313 and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 in the worship center.
Dreading the Christmas holidays because of grieving the death of a loved one or friend?
Sad because everything has changed and Christmas won’t be the same this year?
Wonder how to survive the next few weeks leading up to Christmas? GriefShare at Culpeper Baptist can help.
The Surviving the Holidays Workshop is especially for folks experiencing grief.
Sessions will include people who understand grieving, how painful it is to even think about the holidays without a special loved one.
How to deal with the many emotions that will surface during the holidays will be covered along with what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips for navigating social events and how to discover hope for the future.
The workshop will include a 40-minute video filled with real-life stories of people who have found hope as they work through their grief.
Attendees will also hear in person how other attendees are dealing with their grief. Receive a free personal copy of the GriefShare Holiday Survival Guide, and be welcomed by warm, caring people who understand.
For questions or additional information, contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org or the Rev. Hans Murdock, hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org
Amissville United Methodist Church
Sunday service is held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.
A United Methodist Women’s business meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 in the social hall.
Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Sermon: ‘Christmas At The Movies’
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for Dec.5 is, “Christmas At The Movies: Find Freedom (The Star).” Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30.
Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: drinks (bottled water, Gatorade, soda), coffee, sugar and canned corn. ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com FB: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177.