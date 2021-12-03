Religion news for Dec. 3, 2021

Dreading the Christmas holidays because of grieving the death of a loved one or friend?

Sad because everything has changed and Christmas won’t be the same this year?

Wonder how to survive the next few weeks leading up to Christmas? GriefShare at Culpeper Baptist can help.

The Surviving the Holidays Workshop is especially for folks experiencing grief.

Sessions will include people who understand grieving, how painful it is to even think about the holidays without a special loved one.

How to deal with the many emotions that will surface during the holidays will be covered along with what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips for navigating social events and how to discover hope for the future.

The workshop will include a 40-minute video filled with real-life stories of people who have found hope as they work through their grief.

Attendees will also hear in person how other attendees are dealing with their grief. Receive a free personal copy of the GriefShare Holiday Survival Guide, and be welcomed by warm, caring people who understand.