Religion news for Dec. 31, 2021

New adult day center in CulpeperA new Adult Day Center is coming to Culpeper.

In early 2022, senior adults and caregivers from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties will have access to day time support and engagement, according to a release from Culpeper Baptist Church.

The vision is to provide families the support they need to care for loved ones at home by creating an engaging care environment for senior adults to spend their days with purpose and enjoyment.

A main highlight of the program will be intergenerational activities with children from the church’s Child Care Development Center. Seniors will have many opportunities to build relationships with children and people of all ages as they choose.

The Center will be located on the main floor of Culpeper Baptist Church. This prime location allows easy access from all five surrounding counties and promotes interaction with children from the thriving Child Development Center located on the second floor.

Currently the building is undergoing renovations to prepare for the program opening in early 2022.