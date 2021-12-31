Religion news for Dec. 31, 2021

New adult day center in CulpeperA new Adult Day Center is coming to Culpeper.
In early 2022, senior adults and caregivers from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties will have access to day time support and engagement, according to a release from Culpeper Baptist Church.
The vision is to provide families the support they need to care for loved ones at home by creating an engaging care environment for senior adults to spend their days with purpose and enjoyment.
A main highlight of the program will be intergenerational activities with children from the church’s Child Care Development Center. Seniors will have many opportunities to build relationships with children and people of all ages as they choose.
The Center will be located on the main floor of Culpeper Baptist Church. This prime location allows easy access from all five surrounding counties and promotes interaction with children from the thriving Child Development Center located on the second floor.
Currently the building is undergoing renovations to prepare for the program opening in early 2022.
Watch Night ServiceA Watch Night Service will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant. Pastor Walter Bryant of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church will provide the message.
Locust Grove Baptist Church Pastor Linwood F. Smith Sr. and the church family welcome everyone to attend this service.
House of Refuge Outreach at Watch NightMount Pisgah Baptist Church in True Blue will be having Watch Night Service beginning at 10:30 p.m. tonight Dec. 31 with Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Rapidan and House of Refuge Outreach Ministries from Madison. So come out and worship with us.
Vigil Mass: Mary Mother of GodPrecious Blood Catholic Church of Culpeper will host this special mass at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.
A bilingual Mary, Mother of God Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the church, 114 E. Edmondson St. A Vigil for the Epiphany of the Lord will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.
Antioch Baptist Culpeper January guest preachersMinister Tammy Smith will be speak at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2 at the church on West Street in downtown Culpeper. Rev. Batts will be the guest preacher Jan. 9, the Rev. Newman on Jan. 16 and 23.
Smith will end the month at the 11 a.m. Sunday Service on Jan. 30.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal ChurchJoin them weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at the historic church on on North East Street in Culpeper.ststephensculpeper.net 540-825-8786 and on Facebook.
Jan. 6 prayer vigil to recall Capitol attackLight4America will host “Fight Fire with Light,” an interfaith candlelight vigil, at 8 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2022 to remember the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Let’s unite peacefully as Americans on Jan. 6 to say ‘Never Again.’ What better way to remember the divisive, horrific events of last January 6 than with a unifying, uplifting candlelight vigil?” vigil co-organizer David Searby said in a statement. “That’s what we mean by ‘Fight Fire with Light.’ “
“We hope to create a model for silent, compelling witness this Jan. 6 and every Jan. 6 thereafter,” co-organizer Corey Buckner said. “Light4America welcomes people from all faith traditions—even nonbelievers.”
Organizers ask attendees to bring a battery candle to silently pray or meditate. Open flames will be prohibited.
“We respect the law and our Capitol Police. Part of our Jan. 6 program prayers will be to give thanks to the bravery and service of the Capitol Police last January 6,” Buckner said.
The program time is subject to change depending on congressional plans. The event will begin in Lower Senate Park, 200 New Jersey Ave. N.W. (between Union Station and the U.S. Senate) and includes interdenominational prayer and meditation, and singing “We Shall Overcome.”
“We are singing because we shall overcome the hardness of heart and cynicism dividing Americans today,” Buckner said.
Christmas pilgrimage in Rixeyville through Jan. 3Little Fork Church is excited to present a set of six Christmas banners that will be displayed until Jan. 3 on the grounds of the historic church, 16461 Oak Shade Road in Rixeyville.
Everyone is welcome to drive through and enjoy the beautiful pieces of art depicting the Christmas story.
Need of the Week: drinks, canned fruitThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: drinks (bottled water, Gatorade, juices, coffee, tea), sugar, individually wrapped snacks and canned fruit. culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com
Sermon: ‘Airplane Mode: Every Soul Matters’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this Sunday, Jan. 2 is, “Airplane Mode: Every Soul Matters.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30.