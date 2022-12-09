Religion news for Dec. 9, 2022

Churches recreate Bethlehem experiences

Open Door Baptist Church and Reformation Lutheran Church are both hosting interactive experiences today and Saturday taking visitors back to the Biblical days of Jesus.

A Living Nativity-A Walk Thru Bethlehem will be held 6-8 p.m. Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at Open Door, 754 Germanna Highway in Culpeper. The free program will feature animals, refreshments and carols.

Over at Reformation Lutheran, A Night in Bethlehem will take place 5-7 p.m. tonight and 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper. Stroll through the city of Jesus’ birth in in this unique and interactive live re-creation featuring wool dying, basket making, scribe, herbs/spices, women at the well and bakery as well as a host of angels. Enjoy refreshments, holiday carols and more.

St. Stephen’s Charles Dickens Dinner event

Historic St. Stephens Episcopal Church of Culpeper is hosting a Charles Dickens Dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 in the parish hall.

The dining venue will be beautifully transformed into a cozy English supper hall, with a quaint sitting area and lovely piano music as diners enjoy each other’s company.

Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be served with appetizers—Baked Brie & Stuffed Dates, Cucumber and Salmon Canapes and Cranberry & Cheese in Pastry Cups. For dinner will be Turkey & Goose, Roast Beef and Yorkshire Pudding, Glazed Carrots and Mashed Potatoes. For dessert, diners will enjoy German Fruit Cake, a selection of pies (sweet potato, cranberry, mincemeat, pecan) and Orange Cranberry Cake.

RSVP to the church office ssec@ststephensculpeper.net to have a delicious, “period” dinner celebrating not only time together, but the birth of Christ! Donations accepted the night of the event.

Modular Train Show at Culpeper Baptist

All aboard for a Christmas Modular Train Show happening Dec. 16-18 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Come learn everything about modular railroading, but were afraid to ask!

The Potomac Module Crew will fill the church’s intergenerational space with model trains and will have an operational HO scale layout for the public’s viewing pleasure.

The show time starts with a run noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. A morning show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The show ends 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

For easy access, park in the lower church parking lot and enter via the Generations Central side entrance. Questions? Call the church or contact office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Ending solitary confinement,

jail profits

Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy is working to limit the use of solitary confinement and to stop profiteering in Virginia’s jails and prisons. A recent release from the Richmond advocacy group and nonpartisan coalition presented a picture of the reality this time of year for families of people who are locked up.

“I love the holiday season—from Thanksgiving through New Year’s,” according to a release from Executive Director Kim Bobo. “It is a period of extended time with family and extra yummy foods. I can’t imagine how hard it is to be incarcerated or have a close loved one incarcerated over the holiday season.”

Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy is preparing its priorities around criminal justice reform for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session, including the aforementioned. The group is also accepting year-end donations to continue its important work.

Join VICPP at the General Assembly to advocate social justice on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The group is so excited to be back in-person for its flagship advocacy day in 2023, according to the release. Questions? Contact AyeshaGT@virginiainterfaithcenter.org.

Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy is a non-partisan coalition of 25,000 members, including 750 houses of worship, 1,000 clergy of all faiths, and people of goodwill, 10 chapters, partner and affiliate organizations, most state judicatory leaders and activists in every House and Senate district in Virginia, all working for a more just society.

Bible Study with Frank Fishback in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m., Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in the social hall.

St. Joseph’s Table at Precious Blood Catholic

Precious Blood Catholic Church hosts weekly food distributions 4-6 p.m. every Wednesday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 114 E. Edmondson St.

If anyone needs supplemental food, all are welcome to St. Joseph’s Table Ministry in downtown Culpeper.

Homeless shelter chaperones needed urgently

To volunteer as an overnight chaperone or to prepare and serve food to local homeless at the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, sign up at carecalendar.org, Login: 200420, Code: 5365.

The overnight cold weather shelter at St. Luke Lutheran Church needs volunteers to help run it. Questions or concerns can be sent to Culpeperheatshelter@gmail.com or contact Nancie Howden, Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter Chairperson, at 248/877-0845 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Griefshare: Surviving the Holidays seminar

Grieving the death of a loved one and wondering how to get through this festive time? Why not consider GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays?

Culpeper Baptist Church is hosting the free program at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in room 317. Attendees should use the upper parking lot at the back of the building and follow the exterior staircase to the third floor entrance. A leader will greet participants at the door for each workshop.

Attendees will be with people who understand how they feel—how painful it is to even think about the holidays. Learn how to deal with the many different, and often difficult emotions experienced during this time, what to do about traditions, helpful hints for surviving social events and how to discover hope for the future. Contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or the Rev. Hans Murdock at hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org.

Sermon at MVCC: Degraded by Lust

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Sunday, Dec. 11 is: The Seven Deadly Sins–Degraded by Lust.

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th & 6th grade) & Surge (7th & 8th grade) at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the week: canned fruit, cereal

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are canned fruit, peaches, mixed fruit, cereal, corn flakes and rice cereals.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.