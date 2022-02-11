Religion news for Feb. 11, 2022

‘Old Time Religion’ program at Wayland

The 45th Annual Black History Program will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.

The theme is: “Old Time Religion: Past and Present” featuring music by Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams, The Hunley Family accompanied by Bro. Todd Gholar, and Sis. Alfreda Dean as “Grandma Frisbee.”

Tickets are $5/Adults and $1/students in advance or at the door; seating may be limited due to COVID and masks are required.

To preregister, send names, and mail checks/money order to: WBRBA Women’s Auxiliary, c/o Sis. Geneva Glascoe/Finance Secretary, 12510 Sherwood Forest, Culpeper, VA 22701 wayland_blueridge@usa.com by Feb. 18. All are welcome to the celebration. The snow date is March 6. For information, contact Women’s Auxiliary President Sis. Angela Brooks 540/229-0353 or Program Chair, Rev. J. Marie Miller 540/229-3767.

Catholic schools virtual job fair Saturday

Diocese of Arlington Catholic Schools will hold a virtual job fair 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 12 to fill approximately 150 teaching and administrative positions.

Positions are open in preschools, elementary, middle and high schools. All of the Diocese’s 37 parish (K-8) schools, four diocesan high schools, five independent Catholic schools and three free preschools are participating.

There are more than 18,000 students in Catholic schools in the Diocese of Arlington, an increase of more than 7 percent in a year.

“This is an exciting time to serve in Catholic schools in our diocese. I have never been prouder of what is being accomplished with such faith, energy and creativity in the schools of the Diocese,” said Dr. Joseph Vorbach III, Superintendent of Schools, Catholic Diocese of Arlington in a statement. “The spirit of community that has animated our collective efforts since the beginning of the pandemic continues today stronger than ever and is allowing students to flourish and grow in faith, leadership, and service through Catholic education. We look forward to meeting candidates interested in being part of our school communities.”

Register at arlingtondiocese.org/virtual-job-fair/. Contact 703-841-2519 with questions.

Antioch Baptist Church Feb. ministries

Damian Batts will preach 11 a.m. Worship Service this Sunday, Feb. 13 at the historic church on South West Street in downtown Culpeper. Sheldon Pleasant will be guest preacher on Feb. 20 and 27.

Check out St. Stephen’s

This local Episcopal Church is a place to explore faith and discover a deeper connection with God.

“We are the Church, wherever we gather, because the presence of Jesus is not socially distant,” according to a church release.

In-person at 115 N. East St and online options are available for most ministry groups.

Culpeper Presbyterian Sonrise Saturdays

Culpeper Presbyterian Church invites children ages 4-11 to join for Sonrise Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of each month in the Fellowship Hall, 301 S. Main St.

Sonrise Saturdays promote spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. The church family respectfully requests everyone wear a mask when attending activities in church buildings.

Visit culpeperpresbyterian.org to register. For questions, call 540-825-8616.

St. Stephen’s Wed. morning Bible Study

All are welcome to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday for Bible study in downtown Culpeper. The topic focuses on the lessons for the upcoming Sunday.

Holy Communion at downtown church

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.

Needs of the Week: drinks, crackers, coffee, Ramen

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: drinks, coffee, Saltines in individual sleeves & crackers and Ramen soup. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Grief Support group Tuesdays

A weekly daytime group will meet 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays in the Worship Center and an evening group will meet at 5:30-7 p.m. in the Worship Center. Follow signs to enter the building through the courtyard.

Both groups are nondenominational and feature Biblical concepts for healing from grief. Participate in a video seminar, group discussion and journaling to reinforce weekly session topics. Grief is a difficult journey—let us walk with you toward recovery and healing, according to the church release. Contact 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org

Free clothes & kids’ sports stuff this weekend

Culpeper Baptist Church is partnering with Moms-2-Moms to help families through a clothing and youth sports equipment giveaway 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Feb. 12 in the worship center.

Free gently used clothes for babies-teens, new socks and underwear and personal hygiene products in the worship center of the church, 318 S. West St.

Zoom class: Sermon on the Mount

While Omicron surges through the country, it might be a good time to get immersed in God’s word.

Sign up is now open for a Zoom class on The Sermon on the Mount through Culpeper Baptist Church. Pastor Dan Carlton did an excellent series on that sermon recently; now people can dig deeper into the whole sermon.

The most well-known of Jesus’ sermons is full of the basic truths about living the Christian life, This will be an inductive study teaching tools, techniques and approaches to Bible study.

The class is now in session 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays through June 2. There are 10 lessons, but two weeks will be spent on each lesson with an accompanying DVD lesson. Order a Precept Upon Precept The Sermon on the Mount workbook at precept.org for $22.50 to participate in the class. Have questions? Contact pam.k.jackson@gmail.com

Sunday School and morning worship

Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear their mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Bible Study: Book of Numbers

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper will host Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament. Conference call only, please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.

Sermon: Heart of Worship—Fit for a King

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, Feb. 13 is, “Heart of Worship: Fit For A King.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade offered at both services and babies-pre-k at 10:30.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.