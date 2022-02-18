Religion news for Feb. 18, 2022

Old Time Religion: celebrating Black History MonthThe 45th Annual Program will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.

The theme is: “Old Time Religion: Past and Present” featuring music by Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams, The Hunley Family accompanied by Bro. Todd Gholar, and Sis. Alfreda Dean as “Grandma Frisbee.”

Tickets are $5/Adults and $1/students in advance or at the door. To preregister, send names of attendees, and payment to: WBRBA Women’s Auxiliary, c/o Sis. Geneva Glascoe/Finance Secretary, 12510 Sherwood Forest, Culpeper, VA 22701; or wayland_blueridge@usa.com by today.

All are welcome to the celebration. Seating may be limited due to COVID guidelines and masks are required. The snow date is March 6.

Acoustic Café tonight at Culpeper Baptist ChurchMembers of the Bob O Ukestra (ukulele orchestra) performing music from the island state will perform at 7 p.m. tonight, Feb. 18 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Singer songwriter Carol Young, with Mike Milstead & lastly autoharpist, Heidi Horner will bring music to the acoustic café. Snacks and coffee will be provided. Free and open to the public.

Sonrise Saturday next weekendThis free program for youth ages 4-11 will take place 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 26 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church.

Kids are invited to build, sing, dance, play, and have a snack. The lesson will be on the Tower of Babel. Masks required. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Saturday Night Live at churchThe MOVE Church of Culpeper will host a Saturday Night Live service 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Sycamore Park Elementary School, 451 Radio Lane.

The guest preacher will be Leteak White with Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in True Blue.

Food closet needs: fruit cups, applesauce, juice boxesThe Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned fruit, single serve fruit cups, applesauce, fruit juice and juice boxes. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Time for a Heart CheckThe Church of the Living God is hosting a special event, “The Fathers Love—It’s Time for a Heart Check,” 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Feb. 19 at 13268 James Madison Highway in Orange. Dr. Debra Yarde will host.

Freewill offering. Masks required. Contact 434/305-9641.

Antioch Baptist Church guest speakerSheldon Pleasant will be the guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service this Sunday, Feb. 20 and on Feb. 27 at the historic church on South West Street in downtown Culpeper.

Wednesday morning Bible StudyAll are welcome to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday for Bible study in downtown Culpeper.

The topic focuses on the lessons for the upcoming Sunday service. Contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

Sermon: A Golden Key Can Open Any DoorMountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, Feb. 20 is, “Heart of Worship: “A Golden Key Can Open Any Door.” Children’s programs for K-4th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade and babies-pre-k at 10:30.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper. The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook.

Tuesday night Bible StudyAdult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Grief Support Groups at CBCCulpeper Baptist Church hosts two weekly, in-person grief support groups on Tuesdays.

A daytime group meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an evening group meets at 5:30-7 p.m., both in the Worship Center. Follow signs to enter the building through the courtyard.

Both groups are nondenominational and feature Biblical concepts for healing from grief through video seminar, group discussion, journaling and personal study exercises.

Grief is a difficult journey—let us walk with you toward recovery and healing, according to the church release. Contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org

Sunday School and morning worshipBeulah Baptist holds in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear their mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.