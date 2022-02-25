Religion news for Feb. 25, 2022

Gaming Saturday at Reformation Lutheran ChurchCalling all youth, grades 6-12, for an upcoming gaming Saturday!

Reformation Lutheran will have Nintendo switch video games, and traditional board games for this special event 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper. Snacks provided. Contact lydiaehales@gmail.com to register.

Old Time Religion: celebrating Black History MonthThis 45th Annual Church Program will be held at 3 p.m. this Sunday at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.

The theme is: “Old Time Religion: Past and Present” featuring music by Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams, The Hunley Family accompanied by Bro. Todd Gholar, and Sis. Alfreda Dean as “Grandma Frisbee.”

Tickets are $5/Adults and $1/students in advance or at the door. All are welcome to the celebration. Seating may be limited due to COVID guidelines and masks are required.

Sonrise Saturday tomorrowThis free program for youth ages 4-11 will take place 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Culpeper Presbyterian Church.

Kids are invited to build, sing, dance, play, and have a snack. The lesson will be on the Tower of Babel. Masks required. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

CBC to open senior day center soonSmall group opportunities are coming up and meeting in the new intergenerational space on the 1st floor at Culpeper Baptist Church.

At 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, attend a Financial Peace University. Sign up at culpeperbaptist.org.

At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, attend Senior Adult Bible Study led by Hans. Come and take a look through the Bible at how God Blesses His people, according to a church post.

The first set of furniture arrived this week for the Generations Central Adult Day Center. The site for seniors is coming to life. Interested in touring the space or learning more about the program? Contact 540/403-0557 and see generationscentral.org.

Curbside fish fry benefit in MarchThe Strong Quality Basketball Association will host a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.

Park, place an order and food will be brought to vehicles. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190.

Proceeds to benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

Need of the Week: tuna noodle casserole ingredientsThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are the ingredients to make tuna noodle casserole: canned tuna, egg noodles and cream of mushroom soup. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Antioch Baptist guest speakerSheldon Pleasant will be the guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service this Sunday at the historic church on South West Street in Culpeper.

Wednesday morning Bible StudyAll are welcome to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday for Bible study in downtown Culpeper.

The topic focuses on the lessons for the upcoming Sunday service. Contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

Sermon: ‘Responding To The Overtures Of Love’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday is, “Heart of Worship: “Responding To The Overtures Of Love.” Children’s programs for K-4th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade and babies-pre-k at 10:30.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper. The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook.

Tuesday night Bible StudyAdult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Grief Support Groups at CBCCulpeper Baptist Church hosts two weekly, in-person grief support groups on Tuesdays.

A daytime group meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an evening group meets at 5:30-7 p.m., both in the Worship Center. Follow signs to enter the building through the courtyard.

Both groups are nondenominational and feature Biblical concepts for healing from grief through video seminar, group discussion, journaling and personal study exercises.

Sunday School and morning worshipBeulah Baptist holds in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear their mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.