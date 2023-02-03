Yard sale for Manna Ministry this weekend

Manna Ministry will host its first yard sale since the pandemic from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday inside the fellowship hall of Culpeper Presbyterian Church located at 301 S. Main Street.

There will be something for everyone, including furniture, housewares, clothing, luggage, sports equipment and much more.

All proceeds will benefit the ministry, which serves free hot meals to those in need three times a week. Tax-deductible donations of books, toys, bedding, clothes, electronics, furniture, tools and other household goods will be accepted for the yard sale from 1-7 p.m. today.

For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Antioch Baptist Madison Missions Banquet

The Annual Missions Banquet for Antioch Baptist Church Madison will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Madison Fire Hall on Main Street. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

The guest preacher will be Pastor Gloria Ann Savoy of Zion Baptist Church in Welcome, Maryland. Bro. Jeff Tibbs and Company of Culpeper will be the musical guests.

Admission is a donation of $25 per person or a table for eight for $175. All proceeds will benefit Antioch Missionary Fund and Outreach Ministries. Contact the Rev. Frank D. Lewis, Sr. at 540/661-2071 for more information.

Bible trivia tonight at Amissville UMC

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Game night with Bible trivia, hosted by the Chafins, will be held at 7 p.m. tonight in the social hall.

All-you-can-eat pancakes at Ground Hog Supper

Stevensburg Baptist Church will host its annual Ground Hog Supper from 5-7 p.m. this Saturday night.

The community is invited to attend. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 5-12. Kids under 5 eat free.

Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, coffee, milk or orange juice.

Sunday service on Zoom and in-person

Christ Episcopal hosts in-person and Zoom services at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church at 14586 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station. More information is available at christchurchbs.com.

Sermon: Prove It—State Your Bias

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus located at 16088 Rogers Road. The sermon topic for this Sunday is “Prove It — State Your Bias.”

Children’s programs are available for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grade) and Surge (7th and 8th grade) start at 10:30 a.m.

Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Night to Shine prom at Open Door Baptist

Night to Shine 2023 is back as a full-fledged prom this year for people with special needs. Open Door Baptist Church in Culpeper will serve as a local host of the red carpet event held globally on Friday, Feb. 10, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Every Night to Shine guests enters on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, corsages and boutonnieres, prom favors and a dance floor — all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

See culpeperopendoorbaptistchurch.com or call 540/825-1549 for more details.

Call-in Wednesday Bible Study

Beulah Baptist Church hosts a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, studying the Book of John in the New Testament. Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

Sunday School, morning service in Richardsville

Oakland Baptist hosts worship in person at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the church, located at 28348 Ely’s Ford Road, in Richardsville. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For more information, email obcrichardsville@gmail.com or call 540/399-1248.

Holy Communion at St. Stephen’s Episcopal

Join the church weekly for Holy Communion at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at 115 N. East Street in downtown Culpeper. ststephensculpeper.net.

In-person, Zoom worship at Beulah Baptist

Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Sunday Morning Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 69720505050 or call 253/205-0468 and enter meeting ID 6972050505 followed by # and see Beulah Baptist Church on Facebook and YouTube.

Needs of the Week: shampoo, soap, canned meat

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and canned meat: tuna and chicken.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce Street.