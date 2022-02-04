Religion news for Feb. 4, 2022

Ground Hog Supper: all-you- can-eat pancakesYes, Virginia. The groundhog saw its shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter, surprise.

But have no fear, Stevensburg Baptist will host its annual Ground Hog Supper 5 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 5 at the church, 19393 York Rd. in Culpeper County.

The community is invited to attend for unlimited pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, coffee, milk or orange juice. Adults/$10, Children 5-12/ $7, children 4 and younger eat free.

Time for a Heart CheckThe Church of the Living God is hosting a special event, “The Fathers Love—It’s Time for a Heart Check,” 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 19 at 13268 James Madison Highway in Orange.

Dr. Debra Yarde will host. Freewill offering. Masks required. Contact 434/305-9641.

Check out St. Stephen’sThis local Episcopal Church is a place to explore faith and discover a deeper connection with God.

“We are the Church, wherever we gather, because the presence of Jesus is not socially distant,” according to a church release.

In-person at 115 N. East St and online options are available for most ministry groups.

Special needs prom ‘Night to Shine’ returnsThe Night to Shine Prom returns from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 to Open Door Baptist Church on Route 3 in Culpeper.

A national and global event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is centered on God’s love to the special needs community ages 14 and up.

Like last year, this year’s prom will be held as a Shine Thru and not a traditional dance due to continued COVID challenges.

Guests are invited to come take a ride around the church parking lot where they will be greeted, encouraged, entertained and showered with gifts.

Open Door Baptist held its first Night to Shine Feb. 10, 2017 and the first several years were red carpet events with an indoor prom. That tradition has continued with the drive-thru twist versus making the special event virtual as has been done elsewhere.

To register for this year’s event, contact 540/825-1549 and timtebowfoundation.org.

Culpeper Presbyterian Sonrise SaturdaysCulpeper Presbyterian Church invites children ages 4-11 to join for Sonrise Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of each month in the Fellowship Hall, 301 S. Main St.

Sonrise Saturdays promote spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. The church family respectfully requests everyone wear a mask when attending activities in church buildings.

Visit culpeperpresbyterian.org to register. For questions, call 540-825-8616.

Adult Mental Health First Aid TrainingCulpeper Baptist Church is partnering with Virginia Cooperative Extension Office to offer this training to the community from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Mental Health First Aid for Adults teaches people how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older, how to offer and provide initial help, and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. Topics covered will include anxiety, depression, psychosis and addictions.

St. Stephen’s Wed. morning Bible StudyAll are welcome to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday for Bible study in downtown Culpeper. The topic focuses on the lessons for the upcoming Sunday.

Business meeting at Amissville United Methodist Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

A business meeting will be held at 9 a.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 9 in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.

Needs of the Week: drinks, crackers, coffee, RamenThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: drinks, coffee, Saltines in individual sleeves & crackers and Ramen soup. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Grief Support Groups launching at Culpeper BaptistCulpeper Baptist Church will launch two weekly, in-person grief support groups beginning Tuesday, Feb. 8.

A daytime group will meet 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays in the Worship Center and an evening group will meet at 5:30-7 p.m. in the Worship Center. Follow signs to enter the building through the courtyard.

Both groups are nondenominational and feature Biblical concepts for healing from grief. Key components of the group meetings are:

• Video seminar—featuring encouraging, information-packed videos by leading grief recovery experts.

• Group discussion—small group discussion about the weekly video content.

• Workbook—journaling and personal study exercises to reinforce weekly session topics.

In the five years since the first support group met, many grieving people have benefitted from meeting together weekly in a safe atmosphere to express their emotions, share their memories and make positive steps toward a new normal after the devastating death of a loved one or friend, according to a church release.

Grief is a difficult journey—let us walk with you toward recovery and healing, according to the church release. Contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org

Moms-2-Moms partners with Culpeper BaptistCulpeper Baptist Church is partnering with Moms-2-Moms to help families in the community.

Please donate gently used clothes for babies-teens and personal hygiene products at the church, 318 S. West St. New socks and underwear are also needed.

Moms-2-Moms is collecting sports equipment through Feb. 11 to help children be ready for the spring sports season.

The giveaway will take place 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 12 in the worship center. Questions? Contact office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Zoom class: Sermon on the MountWhile Omicron surges through the country, it might be a good time to get immersed in God’s word.

Sign up is now open for a Zoom class on The Sermon on the Mount through Culpeper Baptist Church. Pastor Dan Carlton did an excellent series on that sermon recently; now people can dig deeper into the whole sermon.

The most well-known of Jesus’ sermons is full of the basic truths about living the Christian life, This will be an inductive study teaching tools, techniques and approaches to Bible study.

The class is now in session 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays through June 2. There are 10 lessons, but two weeks will be spent on each lesson with an accompanying DVD lesson. Order a Precept Upon Precept The Sermon on the Mount workbook at precept.org for $22.50 to participate in the class. Have questions? Contact pam.k.jackson@gmail.com

Sunday School and morning worship

Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear their mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Bible Study: Book of Numbers

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper will host Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament. Conference call only, please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.

Sermon: Heart of Worship—All Inclusive

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, Feb. 6 is, “Heart of Worship: All Inclusive.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade offered at both services and babies-pre-k at 10:30.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Now enrolling: Adult Day Center at CBC

The enrollment list for Culpeper Baptist Church’s new adult day center is beginning to fill up. People caring for a senior adult who could benefit from engaging daytime care are encouraged to contact the church today to sign them up.

Senior adults and caregivers from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties will have access to day time support and engagement through this new offering. The vision is to provide families the support they need to care for their loved ones at home by creating an engaging care environment for senior adults to spend their days with purpose and enjoyment.

A main highlight of the program will be intergenerational activities with the children from the Child Care Development Center. Seniors will have many opportunities to build relationships with children and people of all ages as they choose.

The Center will be located on the main floor of Culpeper Baptist Church. The space is now being renovated for opening later this year.

540-403-0557 or adultday@generationscentral.org. See generationscentral.org/ and on Facebook Generations Central Adult Day Center.