Religion news for Jan. 14, 2022

Adult Mental Health First Aid Training

Culpeper Baptist Church is partnering with Virginia Cooperative Extension Culpeper Office to offer this community program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Mental Health First Aid for Adults teaches people how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older, how to offer and provide initial help, and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. Topics covered will include anxiety, depression, psychosis and addictions.

The class is free and includes a lunch. Contact office@culpeperbaptist.org to sign up.

Sermon: Keeping Your Head When Others Don’t

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, Jan. 16 is, Airplane Mode: “Keeping Your Head When Others Don’t.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Sunday school and morning worship

Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear their mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Ark of Covenant sermon series

Culpeper Baptist Church will host Sunday services at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary and at 10:30 a.m. in the worship center and livestream. The church is at 318 S. West St.

This Sunday, Jan. 16 continues a three-week series on the Ark of the Covenant—1 Samuel 4-6. “Religious AND Christlike,” a new message series will start Jan. 30.

According to a church post, “We find so many people saying they have faith but are not ‘religious’—what does that mean?

“From our church buildings we think people should be more ‘religious.’ Does being religious lead us to being Christlike? Come join us as we connect the story of the Bible with the story of our church’s history and our own experience.”

Children’s church and youth group

Alum Spring Baptist and Pastor Ron Young welcome the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Road in Culpeper.

Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.

Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.

The church participates in a food distribution with Blue Ridge Food Bank the 4th Wednesday of the month at Reva Fire Department. The church also collects non-perishable food and hygiene items for Culpeper Food Closet. 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org.

Bible Study: Book of Numbers

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper will host Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament. Conference call only, please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.

Sonrise Saturdays for ages 4-11

Culpeper Presbyterian Church invites children ages 4-11 to join for Sonrise Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of each month in the Fellowship Hall, 301 S. Main St.

Sonrise Saturdays promote spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. The church family respectfully requests everyone wear a mask when attending activities in church buildings.

Visit culpeperpresbyterian.org to register. For questions, call 540-825-8616.

Antioch Baptist guest preachers

The Rev. Evan Newman will be in the pulpit for 11 a.m. Worship Service this Sunday, Jan. 16 and on Jan. 23 at the historic church on South West Street in downtown Culpeper. Minister Tammy Smith will preach Jan. 30.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal

Join the church weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St, Culpeper. The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786

Need of the Week: sugar, drinks, coffee

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: sugar, Hormel Compleats, drinks and coffee. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.