Religion news for Jan. 21, 2022

Ground Hog Supper: all-you-can eat pancakes

Stevensburg Baptist will host its annual Ground Hog Supper 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the church, 19393 York Rd. in Culpeper County.

The community is invited to attend. Menu includes unlimited pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, coffee, milk or orange juice. Adults/$10, Children 5-12/ $7, children 4 and younger eat free.

Sonrise Saturdays this weekend

Culpeper Presbyterian Church invites children ages 4-11 to join for Sonrise Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of each month, this Saturday, Jan. 22 in the Fellowship Hall, 301 S. Main St.

Sonrise Saturdays promote spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. The church family respectfully requests everyone wear a mask when attending activities in church buildings.

Visit culpeperpresbyterian.org to register. For questions, call 540-825-8616.

Adult Mental Health First Aid Training rescheduled

Culpeper Baptist Church is partnering with Virginia Cooperative Extension Office to offer this training to the community from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Mental Health First Aid for Adults teaches people how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older, how to offer and provide initial help, and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. Topics covered will include anxiety, depression, psychosis and addictions.

The class, rescheduled from Jan. 18 due to snow, is free and includes a lunch. Contact office@culpeperbaptist.org to sign up.

Wednesday morning Bible Study

All are welcome to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday for Bible study in downtown Culpeper.

The topic focuses on the lessons for the upcoming Sunday service. Contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786 for information.

Amissville United Methodist Church

Adult Sunday School will be held at 9 a.m. this Sunday, Jan. 23 in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday service will be at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback will be held held at 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Holy Communion at downtown church

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.

Moms-2-Moms supply drive through The Sharing Closet

Culpeper Baptist Church is partnering with Moms-2-Moms to help folks in the community.

Please donate gently clothes for babies-teens and personal hygiene products from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 7 at the church, 318 S. West St.

Moms-2-Moms is also collecting sports equipment to help children be ready for the spring sports season. New socks and underwear is also needed.

The Sharing Closet giveaway will take place 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 12 in the worship center. Questions? Contact office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Zoom class on The Sermon on the Mount

While Omicron surges through the country, it might be a good time to get immersed in God’s word in ways which one might normally think they have enough time.

Sign up is now open for a Zoom class on The Sermon on the Mount through Culpeper Baptist Church. Pastor Dan Carlton did an excellent series on that sermon recently; now people can dig deeper into the whole sermon.

The most well-known of Jesus’ sermons is full of the basic truths about living the Christian life, This will be an inductive study teaching tools, techniques and approaches to Bible study.

The class is now in session 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays through June 2. There are 10 lessons, but two weeks will be spent on each lesson with an accompanying DVD lesson. Order a Precept Upon Precept The Sermon on the Mount workbook at precept.org for $22.50 to participate in the class. Have questions? Contact pam.k.jackson@gmail.com

Sunday School and morning worship

Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear their mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Bible Study: Book of Numbers

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper will host Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament. Conference call only, please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.

Newman preaching Sunday at Antioch Baptist Church

The Rev. Evan Newman will be in the pulpit for 11 a.m. Worship Service this Sunday, Jan. 23 at the historic church on South West Street in downtown Culpeper. Minister Tammy Smith will preach Jan. 30.

Sermon: ‘Know What You’re Shooting For’

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, Jan. 23 is, Airplane Mode: “Know What You’re Shooting.’ Children’s programs for K-5th grade offered at both services and babies-pre-k at 10:30.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Now enrolling: Adult Day Center at CBC

The enrollment list for Culpeper Baptist Church’s new adult day center is beginning to fill up. People caring for a senior adult who could benefit from engaging daytime care are encouraged to contact the church today to sign them up.

Senior adults and caregivers from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties will have access to day time support and engagement through this new offering. The vision is to provide families the support they need to care for their loved ones at home by creating an engaging care environment for senior adults to spend their days with purpose and enjoyment.

A main highlight of the program will be intergenerational activities with the children from the Child Care Development Center. Seniors will have many opportunities to build relationships with children and people of all ages as they choose.

The Center will be located on the main floor of Culpeper Baptist Church. The space is now being renovated for opening later this year.

540-403-0557 or adultday@generationscentral.org. See generationscentral.org/ and on Facebook Generations Central Adult Day Center.