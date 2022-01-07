Religion news for Jan. 7, 2022

A new Adult Day Center is coming to Culpeper.

In early 2022, senior adults and their caregivers from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties will have access to day time support and engagement. The vision is to provide families the support they need to care for their loved ones at home by creating an engaging care environment for senior adults to spend their days with purpose and enjoyment.

A main highlight of the program will be intergenerational activities with the children from the Child Care Development Center. Seniors will have many opportunities to build relationships with children and people of all ages as they choose.

The Center will be located on the main floor of Culpeper Baptist Church. This prime location allows easy access from all five surrounding counties and promotes interaction with children from the thriving Child Development Center located on the second floor. The building is now being renovation for opening in early 2022.

