Religion news for Jan. 7, 2022

Blessing of the Waters this weekend
All are invited to this half-hour Orthodox Ceremony at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 8 in the Gazebo at Lake Pelham behind The Ole Country Store just south of town along U.S. Route 29 South. orthodoxculpeper.org.
The community is also welcome to attend a Divine Liturgy service at 10 a.m. this Saturday in the parish Hall of St. Stephen’s Church on North East Street in Culpeper.
Sonrise Saturdays returns for ages 4-11
Culpeper Presbyterian Church invites children ages 4-11 to join for Sonrise Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of each month in the Fellowship Hall, 301 S. Main St.
Sonrise Saturdays promote spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. The church family respectfully requests everyone wear a mask when attending activities in church buildings.
Visit culpeperpresbyterian.org to register. For questions, call 540-825-8616.
Antioch Baptist Church guest preachers
The Rev. Damian Batts will be in the pulpit for 11 a.m. Worship Service this Sunday, Jan. 9 at the historic church on South West Street in downtown Culpeper.
The Rev. Evan Newman will preach Jan. 16 & 23 with Minister Tammy Smith on Jan. 30.
Worship Schedule: online and in-person
Culpeper Baptist will host Sunday services at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary and at 10:30 a.m. in the worship center and livestream. The church is at 318 S. West St.
This Sunday, Jan. 8 starts a three-week series on the Ark of the Covenant—1 Samuel 4-6.
Sermon—Airplane Mode: Seek Silence
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this Sunday, Jan. 9 is, Airplane Mode: “Seek Silence Don’t Simply Wait For It.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30.
Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Engaging seniors, caregivers from five counties
A new Adult Day Center is coming to Culpeper.
In early 2022, senior adults and their caregivers from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties will have access to day time support and engagement. The vision is to provide families the support they need to care for their loved ones at home by creating an engaging care environment for senior adults to spend their days with purpose and enjoyment.
A main highlight of the program will be intergenerational activities with the children from the Child Care Development Center. Seniors will have many opportunities to build relationships with children and people of all ages as they choose.
The Center will be located on the main floor of Culpeper Baptist Church. This prime location allows easy access from all five surrounding counties and promotes interaction with children from the thriving Child Development Center located on the second floor. The building is now being renovation for opening in early 2022.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal
Join the church weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786 and on Facebook.
Food Closet needs soups, crackers, Helper meals
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: soups-Chunky, noodle and Ramen; crackers-saltines with individual sleeves and Helper meals with meat included-chicken, tuna and beef. culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com and The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.
Amissville United Methodist Church
Sunday service is held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Sunday School & Adult Bible Study
Alum Spring Baptist and Pastor Ron Young welcome the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Road in Culpeper.
Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
The church participates in a food distribution with Blue Ridge Food Bank the 4th Wednesday of the month at Reva Fire Department. The church also collects non-perishable food and hygiene items for Culpeper Food Closet. 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org.