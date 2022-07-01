Religion news for July 1, 2022

Antioch celebrates 163rd anniversary, starts supply drive

Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper will celebrate its 163rd anniversary on July 17 in an 11 a.m. worship service.

The church’s health ministry is also requesting donations for its annual back-to-school supply giveaway 1-3 p.m. on July 30 at the church, 318 S. West St.

Donations are now being accepted of: pens, pencils, crayons, scissors, rulers, plastic pencil boxes, glue bottles, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, expo markers, highlighters and composition notebooks.

411 sessions for senior adults at CBC

Ever wondered what types of community services are available for senior adults or who to contact to locate this information?

To get answers to these questions and other useful information, join Culpeper Baptist at 10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month, beginning July 14, at the church, 318 S. West St. Attendees will be sitting down with community leaders to get up close and personal in navigating the many services and opportunities available within the community.

Engaging speakers will provide relevant information about services to complement lifestyles; resources for emotional, physical and financial wellbeing; as well as programs about living well, staying active, managing stress, having healthy relationships and so much more.

Culpeper Senior Center Director Gladys Williams will be the first featured speaker at the July 14 get-together. Molly Brooks will share information on Aug. 11 while on Sept. 8, Lisa Peacock and Sarah Berry with DSS will be on hand.

Contact Hans Murdock at 540/825-8192 or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org.

Homecoming in Little Washington

First Baptist Church of Washington, Virginia invites the community to Homecoming 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The half day service will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the church, 687 Main St. All are invited to worship with on that day and have lunch and fellowship immediately following the morning worship. There’s no afternoon service. Contact church clerk Gail Blaker at jamesblaker1@gmail.com.

30-hour fasting event in Jeffersonton

Jeffersonton Baptist Church will be hosting a youth rally today and Saturday, July 1-2 to fight hunger through World Vision’s 30-Hour Famine event.·

Students will forgo food for 30 hours to raise money for global hunger programs run by World Vision, and they will also serve at local non-profits.· World Vision’s hunger programs reached some 7.5 million people last year.

Local teens will shine a light and for a moment feel what it’ like for the millions of children around the world who go to bed hungry, which has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeffersonton Baptist Church youth will join more than 75,000 teenagers from some 2,000 churches nationwide for the exercise.

“This fast will allow us to step in the shoes of those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and come to a recognition of how much work there is to do in our communities and communities around the world,” said youth pastor Dylan Teaford.

The program is in its 30th year of young people making an impact on the global hunger crisis. Thirty years ago, 1 in 6 people suffered from hunger compared to 1 in 12 people today, according to the church release. 30hourfamine.org and dteaford@jbcva.org

Baptist Assoc. 133rd Annual Session

The 133rd Annual Session of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. will be held Jul 13-15 at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville. The session is open to the public.

Daily registration will be 8:30-9:30 a.m. for delegates and any visitors. Lunch will be provided each day. Antioch Baptist of Madison is the host church, led by the Rev. Frank Lewis, pastor.

Contact secretary Cheryl Lightfoot at 540/825-3938, czlight@yahoo.com or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.

The Rev. Dr. Bernardo Snipes is Moderator and Rev. Eugene Triplett, Acting Board Chairman.

Wednesday and Sunday services

Griffinsburg Baptist meets at 10 a.m. for Sunday School with worship service at 11 a.m. in the church, 7662 Griffinsburg Rd. in Boston, VA, just off Sperryville Pike.

Sunday night service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer & Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Steve Hoffman at 540/222-1053.

Gideon event with Ukraine focus

Stevensburg Baptist will host a Gideon event at 10:45 a.m. this Sunday, July 3 at the church, 19393 York Rd. in Culpeper County.

The special guest speaker will be Damir Strbad from the Ukrainian area.

Family Crusade VBS for all ages

Trinity Baptist Church of Warrenton will host a Family Crusade nightly at 7 p.m. July 5-8 with evangelist Ed Dunlop from Ringgold, GA. as the guest preacher.

The Family Crusade is Vacation Bible School for the whole family. The unified service has something for everyone from adults to the youngest children, and families are encouraged to attend together.

Children will thrill to the excitement of races and contests with great prizes, singing, Bible games, and a nightly visit with Bongo the Bear. Adults will enjoy the Bible messages presented at every service.

Everyone will enjoy meeting Dunlop’s sidekick, Andy. A talented ventriloquist, Dunlop features Andy in much of his program.

Free bus transportation available throughout the crusade from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper, and Prince William counties. Call 540/347-7640 or go to tbcwarrenton.org to request transportation or to pre-register.

Trinity’s pastor, Dr. Vinton Williams, and the church family invite everyone to attend the meeting. Nurseries will be provided for children aged 3 and under. The church is located at 8803 James Madison Hwy.

Bible class at Free Gospel

Free Gospel Church of Christ holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.

Bishop Harold Smith, pastor, reports, “We also have Bible Class every second and fourth Wednesday of every month at noon. Looking to see you there.”

Summer Time Survival Kits

Unity Baptist Church-Culpeper is accepting donations in support of its effort to provide breakfast and lunch this summer to as many local children as possible.

Summer time Survival Kits will be distributed noon to 2 p.m. on July 16 at Rockwater Park. In support of the program, Unity Baptist is collecting monetary contributions, cereal boxes, oatmeal, granola bars, Chef Boyardee cups, ramen noodles, snack bags-chips, cookies, crackers, bottled water, peanut butter, jelly, juice boxes, Hot Pockets, pizza rolls. See Unity Baptist Church-Culpeper on Facebook for how to donate.

Mountain View Sunday services

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at offered at both services; babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Adult Sunday Schoo

lAmissville United Methodist Church hosts Adult Sunday School is at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Need of the Week: condiments, cheese, PB&J

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: condiments: mayo, ketchup and mustard, salad dressings (non-refrigerated), sandwich cheese: American, cheddar and swiss and peanut butter & jelly.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Holy Communion at downtown church

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.

In-person, Zoom services at Beulah

Beulah Baptist holds in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers. Conference call only; please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.