Antioch Madison Homecoming and Revival

Antioch Baptist Church of Madison is gearing up for Homecoming and Revival services starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23, with lunch to follow. Afternoon service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Keith D. Sherard of Free Union Baptist Church of Culpeper along with his choir, congregation and ushers.

The revival will be held nightly at 7 p.m. July 24-26. The guest preacher for Monday will be the Rev. Arthur Greene, of Swiftford Baptist Church in Criglersville, along with his choir.

The guest preacher for Tuesday will be the Rev. Dr. Sheldon K. Pleasant, of Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper, along with his choir.

It will end Thursday with guest preacher, the Rev. Henry Hall, of Bethel Baptist Church in Amissville, along with his choir.

Back-to-school cereal and milk giveaway

The MOVE Church of Culpeper, aka Got 2 MOVE, is hosting its Annual Back-to-School Culpeper Cereal Giveaway.

The goal this year is to give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to the first 125 families from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 28, for the beginning of the school year. Make cash donations through the cash app $Got2Move or mail to The MOVE Church, Box 2022 Culpeper, VA, 22701. Put Cereal Giveaway in the memo line.

Churches can give free water, offer prayer at rodeo

Family Community Church of Culpeper will be one of four tents offering free water and prayer to attendees of the Culpeper Rodeo, Sept. 3 at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises.

Any church that would like to have a tent and provide free water for attendees, should reach out to rodeo organizers.

Three more tent locations are available. Church participation comes with four free tickets. See culpeperrodeo.com for more information.

UMC men hosting a country breakfast

The United Methodist Men will host a country breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper County.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Bible Study with Frank Fishback meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, both in the social hall.

Questions about other church activities or services? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Unity Baptist distributing summer survival kits

Unity Baptist Church will be distributing food boxes to families with youth during the summer. The goal is to help provide breakfast, snack and lunch for as many children possible.

Pick up the Summer Time Survival Kits of food supplies from 10 a.m. to noon on July 15 and Aug. 12 at Yowell Meadow Park, along Blue Ridge Avenue. Donate to the cause via CashApp $UBCVA or contact unitybapcu@yahoo.com.

Summer of Gratitude at Culpeper Presbyterian

Culpeper Presbyterian Church is taking part in a Summer of Gratitude.

On July 30, celebrate the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the Fellowship Hall building following the worship service. On August 30, enjoy Brushes ‘n BBQ for dinner and painting at Wine & Design in downtown Culpeper.

The church will also be doing summer reading of, “The Screwtape Letters,” by C.S. Lewis. Bring a snack to share and meet in the Cornerstone Room after the worship service on July 23 and August 20 to discuss the book.

Books can be picked up in the church office or on Sunday morning. Wish to reimburse the church? The cost is $10 per book.

All Aboard for Vacation Bible School season

Culpeper United Methodist Church is now registering for 2023 Vacation Bible School. “All Aboard the Rocky Railway Express.” VBS will be held 9 a.m. to noon, July 17-20 at the church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Dr. Visit vbspro.events/p/2023cumc for more details.

Sermon: Transgressors of the Covenant

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Boundless—Hosea: Transgressors of the Covenant.” Children’s programs are available for babies-4th grade at both services. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Need of the week: Single serve meals

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food need for this week is single serve meals: Hormel single serve meals, Vienna sausage, Bumble Bee Snack on the Run (tuna or chicken), beef jerky and Jif on the Go.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions are accepted from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, call 540/825-1177 or visit Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook.

Precious Blood announces VBS theme

“Marvelous Mystery: The Mass Comes Alive” is the theme for this year’s VBS for ages 5-11 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper.

Vacation Bible School will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 10-14. Cost is $20 per child or $50 per family.

‘Keepers of the Kingdom’ Bible School

Church of the Living God is offering summer Bible school themed childcare from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 4 for ages 6-12.

The church is located at 406 N. Main St. in the town of Gordonsville. There will be fun activities, drawing and painting and academic enhancement with a focus on building godly character. Fifteen spots are available for $125 per week.

Contact Pastor Debra Yarde at 540/372-0859 for more information.