Acoustic Blues Summer Concert at Little Fork

Little Fork Episcopal Church will host a summer concert at 4 p.m. on July 23 with Bryan Jacobs & Remington Steele Acoustic Blues.

The concert was postponed from an earlier date due to weather.

The public is invited to bring chairs and a picnic. A food truck will also be on site. Donations to the school supply drive appreciated. The church is located at 16461 Oak Shade Road in Rixeyville.

Ice Cream Social

at Unity Baptist

Adults with autism are invited to an ice cream social event 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at Unity Baptist Church, 128 W. Culpeper St. in Culpeper.

Join in for an evening of fun. The social is free and open to the public. Contact ubcva@gmail.com or 540/812-4432 and see unitybapcu.com

Dinner fundraiser

for building fund

Church of the Living God is hosting a dinner sale noon until sold out today, July 15 at the church, located at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville.

Chicken or fish dinner are $15 and include two sides—choice of potato salad, corn on the cob, baked beans, string beans or mac & cheese, plus drink. Assorted cakes and pies are $2/each, all in support of the church building fund. Preorder at 540/395-9791.

UMC piano concert benefit for missions

World renowned pianist, singer and songwriter Ken Medena will give a benefit concert at 5 p.m. on July 30 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

Proceeds will support the ministry and missions of Richardsville UMC and Hopewell UMC. For five years, Medena has used music for creating conservations and storytelling. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information call 540/399-1843.

Antioch Madison Homecoming

and Revival

Antioch Baptist Church of Madison is gearing up for Homecoming and Revival services starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23, with lunch to follow. Afternoon service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Keith D. Sherard of Free Union Baptist Church of Culpeper along with his choir, congregation and ushers.

The revival will be held nightly at 7 p.m. July 24-26. The guest preacher for Monday will be the Rev. Arthur Greene, of Swiftford Baptist Church in Criglersville, along with his choir.

The guest preacher for Tuesday will be the Rev. Dr. Sheldon K. Pleasant, of Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper, along with his choir.

It will end Thursday with guest preacher, the Rev. Henry Hall, of Bethel Baptist Church in Amissville, along with his choir.

Bible Study with

Frank Fishback

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper County. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Bible Study with Frank Fishback meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, both in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Unity Baptist distributing summer survival kits

Unity Baptist Church will be distributing food boxes to families with youth during the summer. The goal is to help provide breakfast, snack and lunch for as many children possible.

Pick up the Summer Time Survival Kits of food supplies from 10 a.m. to noon today and Aug. 12 at Yowell Meadow Park, along Blue Ridge Avenue. Donate to the cause via CashApp $UBCVA or contact unitybapcu@yahoo.com.

Summer of Gratitude at Culpeper Presbyterian

Culpeper Presbyterian Church is taking part in a Summer of Gratitude.

On July 30, celebrate the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the Fellowship Hall building following the worship service. On August 30, enjoy Brushes ‘n BBQ for dinner and painting at Wine & Design in downtown Culpeper.

The church will also be doing summer reading of, “The Screwtape Letters,” by C.S. Lewis. Bring a snack to share and meet in the Cornerstone Room after the worship service on July 23 and August 20 to discuss the book.

Books can be picked up in the church office or on Sunday morning. Wish to reimburse the church? The cost is $10 per book.

All Aboard for Vacation Bible School season

Culpeper United Methodist Church is now registering for 2023 Vacation Bible School. “All Aboard the Rocky Railway Express.” VBS will be held 9 a.m. to noon, July 17-20 at the church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Dr. Visit vbspro.events/p/2023cumc for more details.

Sermon: Be Careful What You Wish For

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Boundless—Hosea: Be Careful What You Wish For.” Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC @Facebook.

Need of the week: pasta, Hamburger Helper

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are dinner items: pasta, pasta sauce, Hamburger Helper, dried beans, chili, beef stew and canned vegetables.

Drop donations 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The- Culpeper-Food-Closet@Facebook.