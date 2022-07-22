Religion news for July 22, 2022

Hopewell UMC Homecoming

Hopewell United Methodist will observe Homecoming Services at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, July 24 at the church, 23557 Lignum Rd. in Lignum.

Service will begin with music by Brock Road Gospel Music Ministry followed with a message by Pastor Mike Evans. A covered dish luncheon will follow service.

Good Hope community yard sale and Friends & Family Day

The Usher Board at Good Hope Baptist Church is sponsoring a community yard sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 30 at the Old Norman Schoolhouse, 14123 Norman Rd. in Culpeper.

Spaces are $15 each. Vendors provide their own table. Please contact Grace Clark to purchase a space at 540/825-9604

Good Hope Baptist Church Family & Friends Day will be held noon to 5 p.m. on July 30: Please come out to worship with us!

Grotz to give farewell organ concert

A farewell organ recital by Daniel Grotz is coming to downtown Culpeper later this month. St. Stephen’s Episcopal will host the concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 in the sanctuary of the church, 115 N. East St.

Grotz, a 2014 graduate of Eastern View High School and a 2018 graduate of University of Virginia, is a lifelong musician and prior resident of Culpeper.

He has been traveling weekly from Charlottesville where he works as a church organist, to Culpeper to teach piano lessons to members of the St. Stephen’s congregation.

In the fall, Grotz will be relocating to Cincinnati, Ohio to pursue a Masters of Organ Performance from the Cincinnati Conservatory. While there, he will work as the Organ Scholar at the Episcopal Cathedral.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, the oldest extant church in the town of Culpeper, Virginia, was built in 1821. The church has 14 stained-glass windows dating from the late nineteenth century to the mid-twentieth century.

The organ at St. Stephen’s was built and installed by Casant Freres of Quebec, Canada, in 1898. Since then, many upgrades have been made to the organ, including the 1995 rebuild and addition of pipes (totaling 1183), and addition of twenty-five chimes in 2001.

Grotz is generously gifting the church with his talent to thank the Culpeper community. Escape the summer heat and be refreshed and lifted through his music. The community is welcome. A reception will follow the concert.

Prioritizing mental health

A free program on “Exploring Brain Health and Aging Minds” will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center in Rixeyville.

All are welcome to join a discussion regarding ways that the human brain changes with age and the importance of prioritizing mental health to maximize overall wellbeing.

Hosted by the WBRBA Ministers and Deacons’ Union in partnership with the UVA School of Nursing and Memory and Aging Care.

Speakers will include Dr. Ishan Williams, Dr. Carol Manning, Liz Boyd and Sam Fields. Free giveaways include local community resource guides, via Aging Together, and other gifts.

Summer Celebration at New Salem

Everyone is invited to come out and join New Salem Baptist for its Summer Celebration and Back to School Picnic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the church, 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.

The church will celebrate the blessing of summer and going back to school. Free events will include food and drinks, games, entertainment, door prizes, and back to school supplies for kids while supplies last.

Contact Pastor Mike Dodson at 540/718-9675 or at mdodson58@yahoo.com.

Graves Chapel prayer service

The next Evening Prayer Service at Graves Chapel will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs for the outside service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held inside with masks.

Although this is the 5th Sunday of the month, out of an abundance of caution due to the pandemic, there will be no food.

Graves Chapel is located at 104 Bluff Mountain Rd. in Graves Mill, Madison County. Everyone is welcome, along with neighbors, and any additional friends and/or guests.

Have special prayer requests or needs, please feel free to contact the Lay Preacher at Susanhbagby@gmail.com or 434/978-1627.

Homecoming in Lignum

Lael Baptist Church will celebrate its 148th Homecoming at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the church, 23296 Germanna Hwy, in Lignum.

All are welcome to bring a lawn chair to worship and praise in song with a special bluegrass gospel performance by All4Hym.

The annual homecoming worship service will be held at 11 am, Sunday, Aug. 7 with Church Pastor Bill McMahon. Contact 571/243-8264.

Sonrise Saturday Space Adventure

Kids ages 4-11 are invited to come enjoy another fun-filled Sonrise Saturday 9 a.m. to noon on July 23 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St.

This month, youth will have fun learning Bible stories as they embark on a space adventure.

Sonrise Saturdays provide an opportunity for spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Antioch Madison gospel fest, revival

There will be an Outdoor Gospel Fest at 5 p.m. this Saturday, July 23 at Antioch Baptist Church, just off of Main Street in Downtown Madison.

Guest Singers will be Mike and the Fellas and Evangelist Robin and The Daughters of Zion.

Attendees can bring a lawn chair; food and drinks will be available for this free will donation program.

Homecoming service will be held at noon this Sunday, July 24 with guest preacher the Rev. Harrison Williams, Shiloh Baptist Church, Standardsville. Lunch will follow the service.

Antioch Madison will hold revival nightly at 7:15 p.m. from Tuesday, July 26-Thursday, July 28.

Opening the revival on July 26 will be guest preacher will be the Rev. Uzziah Harris, Unity Baptist Church, Culpeper. Wednesday’s guest preacher will be the Rev. Douglas Greene, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lignum.

Ending the Antioch Madison revival on Thursday, July 28 will be guest preacher The Rev. Jeremy Walker, Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Brightwood.

Wednesday Bible class at Free Gospel

Free Gospel Church of Christ holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.

Bishop Harold Smith, pastor, reports, “We also have Bible Class every second and fourth Wednesday of every month at noon. Looking to see you there.”

Back-to-school drive

Antioch Baptist Church Culpeper’s health ministry is requesting donations for its annual back-to-school supply giveaway 1-3 p.m. on July 30 at the church, 318 S. West St.

Donations are now being accepted of: pens, pencils, crayons, scissors, rulers, plastic pencil boxes, glue bottles, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, expo markers, highlighters and composition notebooks.

411 sessions for senior adults at CBC

Ever wondered what types of community services are available for senior adults or who to contact to locate this information?

To get answers to these questions and other useful information, join Culpeper Baptist at 10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the church, 318 S. West St. Attendees will be sitting down with community leaders to get up close and personal in navigating the many services and opportunities available within the community.

Engaging speakers will provide relevant information about services to complement lifestyles; resources for emotional, physical and financial wellbeing; as well as programs about living well, staying active, managing stress, having healthy relationships and so much more.

Molly Brooks will share information on Aug. 11 while on Sept. 8, Lisa Peacock and Sarah Berry with DSS will be on hand.

Contact Hans Murdock at 540/825-8192 or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org.

Homecoming in Little Washington

First Baptist Church of Washington, Virginia invites the community to Homecoming 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The half day service will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the church, 687 Main St. All are invited to worship with on that day and have lunch and fellowship immediately following the morning worship. There’s no afternoon service. Contact church clerk Gail Blaker at jamesblaker1@gmail.com.

Wednesday and Sunday services

Griffinsburg Baptist meets at 10 a.m. for Sunday School with worship service at 11 a.m. in the church, 7662 Griffinsburg Rd. in Boston, VA, just off Sperryville Pike.

Sunday night service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer & Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Steve Hoffman at 540/222-1053.

Children’s programs Culpeper campus

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services; babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Bible Study with Frank Fishback

Amissville United Methodist holds Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Need of the Week: juice, heat-and-eat meals

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices, toilet paper and bar soap.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Holy Communion at downtown church

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.

In-person, Zoom services at Beulah

Beulah Baptist holds in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers. Conference call only; please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.