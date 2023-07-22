Come join us: Homecoming at

Hopewell UMC

Homecoming will be held this Sunday at Hopewell United Methodist Church, located at 23557 Lignum Road in Lignum.

Special music by “The Local Trio” begins at 10:30 a.m. Worship service starts at 11:15 a.m., led by Pastor Mike Evans. Lunch will be served in the social hall with seating inside or outside under tents.

“Come join us. We have saved you a seat,” according to a church release.

Questions? Contact 540/399-1843.

Celebrate Christmas in July at Sonrise Saturday

Children aged 4 to 11 are invited to celebrate Christmas in July at Sonrise Saturday, today at Culpeper Presbyterian Church.

The program takes place from 9 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall, featuring music, drama, crafts, snacks, game and fun while studying the birth of Jesus. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Acoustic Blues summer concert at Little Fork

Little Fork Episcopal Church will host a summer concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday with Bryan Jacobs & Remington Steele Acoustic Blues.

The public is invited to bring chairs and a picnic. A food truck will be on site during the event. Donations to the school supply drive are appreciated. The church is located at 16461 Oak Shade Road in Rixeyville.

Unity Baptist Church service in the park

Unity Baptist Church will be hosting its Sunday service outside at 9:30 a.m., July 30, at Yowell Meadow Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and tents to enjoy the service. Come be blessed. Dr. Uzziah Harris is pastor.

The church is located at 128 W. Culpeper St. in Culpeper. Contact ubcva@gmail.com or 540/812-4432 and see unitybapcu.com.

UMC piano concert benefit for missions

World renowned pianist, singer and songwriter Ken Medena will give a benefit concert at 5 p.m. on July 30 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

Proceeds will support the ministry and missions of Richardsville UMC and Hopewell UMC. For five years, Medena has used music for creating conservations and storytelling. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information call 540/399-1843.

Culpeper UMC hosting Blue Ridge Chorale

The Blue Ridge Chorale is excited about its upcoming season, and is inviting singers in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Spotsylvania to be a part of this amazing community choir.

The Blue Ridge Chorale will begin practices at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, beginning August 28, in the sanctuary at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive. Registration will start at 6 p.m.

Those interested can sign up in person at rehearsal through Monday, Sept. 11 or at brcsings.com. The Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choir performing locally for over 50 years. They are pleased to announce the 2023 fall/winter season. Melanie Bolas is chorale director, chorale accompanist is Brittany Bache and Kelly Pellegreen is assistant director and accompanist.

Antioch Madison Homecoming and Revival

Antioch Baptist Church of Madison is gearing up for Homecoming and Revival services starting at 11 a.m. this Sunday with lunch to follow. Afternoon service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Keith D. Sherard of Free Union Baptist Church of Culpeper, along with his choir, congregation and ushers.

The revival will be held nightly at 7 p.m. July 24-26. The guest preacher for Monday will be the Rev. Arthur Greene, of Swiftford Baptist Church in Criglersville, along with his choir.

The guest preacher for Tuesday will be the Rev. Dr. Sheldon K. Pleasant, of Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper, along with his choir.

It will end Thursday with guest preacher, the Rev. Henry Hall, of Bethel Baptist Church in Amissville, along with his choir.

Five Faces of Grief seminar in Warrenton

Spiritual Care Support Ministries is hosting a five-day seminar on the “5 Faces of Grief” from 6-7:30 p.m. nightly, from July 24-28 at the center in Warrenton.

Learn about the five faces of grief: the cry of pain, longing, supportive love, understanding and significance. Attendees will gain a better understanding of how to help themselves and others find healing and have hope for the future.

Facilitated by Chaplain Liz Danielsen. Please RSVP by calling 540/349-5814 or emailing scsm@scsm.tv.

Covered dish potluck after service in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper County. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

This week, stay after service for a Christmas in July covered dish luncheon. Bring a dish to share and join them.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Bible Study with Frank Fishback meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, both in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Unity Baptist distributing summer survival kits

Unity Baptist Church has been distributing food boxes to families with youth during the summer to help provide breakfast, snack and lunch for as many children possible.

The final installment of Summer Time Survival Kits will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 12 at Yowell Meadow Park, along Blue Ridge Avenue. Donate to the cause via CashApp $UBCVA or contact unitybapcu@yahoo.com.

Summer of Gratitude at Culpeper Presbyterian

Culpeper Presbyterian Church is taking part in a Summer of Gratitude.

On July 30, celebrate the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the Fellowship Hall building following the worship service. On August 30, enjoy Brushes ‘n BBQ for dinner and painting at Wine & Design in downtown Culpeper.

The church will also be doing summer reading of “The Screwtape Letters,” by C.S. Lewis. Bring a snack to share and meet in the Cornerstone Room after the worship service on July 23 and August 20 to discuss the book.

Books can be picked up in the church office or on Sunday morning. Wish to reimburse the church? The cost is $10 per book.

Sermon: Boundless—Hosea: Unfaithful Israel

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Boundless—Hosea: Unfaithful Israel.” Children’s programs for babies-4th grade are available at both services. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Need of the week:

pantry items

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are pantry items: sugar, flour, cornmeal, mustard, ketchup, mayo, vegetable oil, rice side dishes and Spam.

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet@Facebook.