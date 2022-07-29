Religion news for July 29, 2022

Grotz to give farewell organ concertDaniel Grotz will present a farewell organ concert at 2 p.m. this Saturday, July 30 in the sanctuary of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

Grotz, a 2014 graduate of Eastern View High School and a 2018 graduate of University of Virginia, is a lifelong musician and prior resident of Culpeper. He has been traveling weekly from Charlottesville where he works as a church organist, to Culpeper to teach piano lessons to members of St. Stephen’s.

In the fall, Grotz will be relocating to Cincinnati, Ohio to pursue a Masters of Organ Performance from the Cincinnati Conservatory. While there, he will work as the Organ Scholar at the Episcopal Cathedral.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, the oldest extant church in the town of Culpeper, Virginia, was built in 1821. The church has 14 stained-glass windows dating from the late nineteenth century to the mid-twentieth century.

The organ at St. Stephen’s was built and installed by Casant Freres of Quebec, Canada, in 1898. Since then, many upgrades have been made to the organ, including the 1995 rebuild and addition of pipes (totaling 1183), and addition of twenty-five chimes in 2001.

Grotz is generously gifting the church with his talent to thank the Culpeper community. Escape the summer heat and be refreshed and lifted through his music. The community is welcome. A reception will follow the concert.

Good Hope community yard sale and Friends & Family DayThe Usher Board at Good Hope Baptist Church is sponsoring a community yard sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, July 30 at Old Norman Schoolhouse, 14123 Norman Rd. in Culpeper.

Spaces are $15 each. Vendors provide their own table. Please contact Grace Clark to purchase a space at 540/825-9604

Good Hope Baptist Church Family & Friends Day will be held noon to 5 p.m. also on Saturday, July 30. All are welcome

Prayer, worship and testimony at MVCCMountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, July 31 is, Prayer & Worship: “Testimony (Honduras and Centrikid) and Worship.”

Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services; babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m. Listen 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Prioritizing mental healthA free program on “Exploring Brain Health and Aging Minds” will be held at 1 p.m. this Sunday, July 31 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center in Rixeyville.

All are welcome to join a discussion regarding ways that the human brain changes with age and the importance of prioritizing mental health to maximize overall wellbeing.

Hosted by the WBRBA Ministers and Deacons’ Union in partnership with the UVA School of Nursing and Memory and Aging Care.

Speakers will include Dr. Ishan Williams, Dr. Carol Manning, Liz Boyd and Sam Fields. Free giveaways include local community resource guides, via Aging Together, and other gifts.

5th Saturday Jam at Waddell ChurchFollowing a more than two-year pandemic pause, the popular 5th Saturday Jam returns this weekend to Waddell Church in Rapidan.

The traditional musical event will take place at 6 p.m. July 30 at the historic church in Culpeper. It’s a food-sharing gathering, then music of all kinds till everyone’s ready to go home.

Designed to encourage amateur and beginning musicians, audience members as well as performers are invited to attend.

This Saturday’s expected participants include classical violin, bluegrass, gospel, old favorites, folk tunes and classical guitar and piano artists. Presenters and audience come from all over and it’s always a fun event. Call (434) 973-4859, pastor Mac McRaven, for more details.

Homecoming in UnionvilleMt. Olive Baptist Church of Unionville will celebrate homecoming service at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 7, with guest preacher the Rev. Smiling of Clevers Oak Baptist, Goldvein.

Dinner will be available following the service. There will be no other service this day.

Regular service will resume at 10 a.m. on Aug 14 conducted by the Rev. E.L. Bumbrey followed by Communion. Everyone is welcome, please come.

“We solicit your prayers. God Bless,” according to a church announcement.

Summer Celebration at New SalemEveryone is invited to come out and join New Salem Baptist for its Summer Celebration and Back to School Picnic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the church, 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.

The church will celebrate the blessing of summer and going back to school. Free events will include food and drinks, games, entertainment, door prizes, and back to school supplies for kids while supplies last.

Contact Pastor Mike Dodson at 540/718-9675 or at mdodson58@yahoo.com.

Graves Chapel prayer serviceThe next Evening Prayer Service at Graves Chapel will be held at 4 p.m. July 31.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs for the outside service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held inside with masks.

Although this is the 5th Sunday of the month, out of an abundance of caution due to the pandemic, there will be no food.

Graves Chapel is located at 104 Bluff Mountain Rd. in Graves Mill, Madison County. Everyone is welcome, along with neighbors, and any additional friends and/or guests.

Have special prayer requests or needs, please feel free to contact the Lay Preacher at Susanhbagby@gmail.com or 434/978-1627.

Homecoming in LignumLael Baptist will celebrate its 148th Homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at the church, 23296 Germanna Hwy, in Lignum.

The church is led by Pastor Bill McMahon. Contact 571/243-8264.

Wednesday Bible class at Free GospelFree Gospel Church of Christ holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.

Bishop Harold Smith, pastor, reports, “We also have Bible Class every second and fourth Wednesday of every month at noon. Looking to see you there.”

Back-to-school giveawayThe health ministry of Antioch Baptist will hold its annual back-to-school supply giveaway from 1-3 p.m. this Saturday, July 30 at the church, 318 S. West St. in Culpeper.

411 sessions for senior adults at CBCEver wondered what types of community services are available for senior adults or who to contact to locate this information?

To get answers to these questions and other useful information, join Culpeper Baptist at 10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the church, 318 S. West St. Attendees will be sitting down with community leaders to get up close and personal in navigating the many services and opportunities available within the community.

Engaging speakers will provide relevant information about services to complement lifestyles; resources for emotional, physical and financial wellbeing; as well as programs about living well, staying active, managing stress, having healthy relationships and so much more.

Molly Brooks will share information on Aug. 11 while on Sept. 8, Lisa Peacock and Sarah Berry with DSS will be on hand.

Contact Hans Murdock at 540/825-8192 or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org.

Homecoming in Little WashingtonFirst Baptist Church of Washington, Virginia invites the community to Homecoming 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The half day service will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the church, 687 Main St. All are invited to worship with on that day and have lunch and fellowship immediately following the morning worship. There’s no afternoon service. Contact church clerk Gail Blaker at jamesblaker1@gmail.com.

Homecoming in Slate MillsEveryone is invited at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14 to Slate Mills Baptist Church Homecoming with Jon Heddleston as the special speaker, and lunch immediately following. Please save the date to attend on this special day.

For more information, please contact Tommy Brown at 540/547-3940.

Gospel Fest 2022A benefit for Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at starting at 4 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the center in Rixeyville.

Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Featured performers will be The Loving Sisters of Roxboro, N.C., Pastor Tammy Caesar of The Shirley Caesar Singers of Baltimore, Md., Evangelist Robin Barbour & The Daughters of Zion of Fairfax, and Mike & The Fellas of Fredericksburg.

Concert tickets $20/advance and $25/door. Dinners will be sold as well.

To get tickets, contact Sis. Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667, Sis. Alice Smith at 540/825-3146 or the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr., former moderator, at 540/661-2071. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is Wayland Assoc. Moderator.

Wednesday and Sunday servicesGriffinsburg Baptist meets at 10 a.m. for Sunday School with worship service at 11 a.m. in the church, 7662 Griffinsburg Rd. in Boston, VA, just off Sperryville Pike.

Sunday night service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer & Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Steve Hoffman at 540/222-1053.

Bible Study with Frank FishbackAmissville United Methodist holds Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Need of the Week: sandwich items, condimentsThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, salad dressing (non-refrigerated), sandwich cheese (American, Swiss, cheddar) and peanut butter and jelly.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.