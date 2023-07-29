Friends & Family Day at Good Hope Baptist

Good Hope Baptist will host its annual Family & Friends Day at noon today under the pavilion in the yard at the church, located on Norman Road.

All are welcome to come out and enjoy a day of fun, food and love, combined with an inspirational message from the Rev. Jimmie Waters. The Rev. Ernest Thompson is pastor and Deaconess Grace Clark, President of the Usher Board.

Annual Back to School Supply Drive

The Health Ministry of Antioch Baptist Church is hosting a school supply drive and distribution from noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 next door at Culpeper Baptist Church. Items needed are: pens, pencils, crayons, rulers, scissors, pencil boxes, glue bottles, glue sticks, spiral notebooks and markers.

Open Mic & Jam tonight in Rapidan

All are welcome to the 5th Saturday Open Mic and Jam at Waddell Memorial Presbyterian at 6 p.m. tonight at the church, located at 7133 Rapidan Road in Rapidan.

Bring food to share and music begins at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to perform or just listen. Waddell has hosted 5th Saturday for 14 years with this delightful opportunity to sing, play any instrument and share lots of fun. Call Rev. McRaven with questions at 434/973-4859.

Unity Baptist Church service in the park

Unity Baptist Church will be hosting its Sunday service this week outside at 9:30 a.m. in Yowell Meadow Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and tents to enjoy the service. Come be blessed. Dr. Uzziah Harris is pastor.

The church is located at 128 W. Culpeper St. in Culpeper. Contact ubcva@gmail.com or 540/812-4432 and see unitybapcu.com for more information.

UMC piano concert benefit for missions

World renowned pianist, singer and songwriter Ken Medena will give a benefit concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

Proceeds will support the ministry and missions of Richardsville UMC and Hopewell UMC.

For five years, Medena has used music for creating conservations and storytelling. Admission is $10 at the door. For information, call 540/399-1843.

Culpeper UMC hosting Blue Ridge Chorale

The Blue Ridge Chorale is excited about its upcoming season, and is inviting singers in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Spotsylvania to be a part of this amazing community choir.

The Blue Ridge Chorale will begin practices at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, beginning Aug. 28, in the sanctuary at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive. Registration will start at 6 p.m.

Those interested can sign up in person at rehearsal through Monday, Sept. 11 or at brcsings.com. The Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choir performing locally for over 50 years. They are pleased to announce the 2023 fall/winter season. Melanie Bolas is chorale director, chorale accompanist is Brittany Bache and Kelly Pellegreen is assistant director and accompanist.

Coffee & Conversation in Warrenton

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts Coffee & Conversations 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the center in Warrenton.

Join the meeting for fellowship, encouragement and hope through conversation with others.

Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP at 540/349-5814 or scsm@scsm.tv.

Adult Sunday School at Amissville UMC

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper County. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Bible Study with Frank Fishback meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, both in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Unity Baptist distributing summer survival kits

Unity Baptist Church has been distributing food boxes to families with youth during the summer to help provide breakfast, snack and lunch for as many children possible.

The final installment of Summer Time Survival Kits will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 12 at Yowell Meadow Park, along Blue Ridge Avenue. Donate to the cause via CashApp $UBCVA or contact unitybapcu@yahoo.com.

Summer of Gratitude at Culpeper Presbyterian

Culpeper Presbyterian Church is taking part in a Summer of Gratitude.

This Sunday, celebrate the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the Fellowship Hall building following the worship service. On Aug. 30, enjoy Brushes ‘n BBQ for dinner and painting at Wine & Design in downtown Culpeper.

The church will also be doing summer reading of “The Screwtape Letters,” by C.S. Lewis. Bring a snack to share and meet in the Cornerstone room after the worship service on Aug. 20 to discuss the book.

Sermon: Missions/Discipleship

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Missions/Discipleship.” Children’s programs for babies-PreK are available at both services. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Need of the week: personal care items

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are personal care items: toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner and deodorant.

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or call 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.

Antioch Baptist seeking a new music minister

The Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper is seeking a Minister of Music.

The historic church on West Street is looking for a gifted and talented person to join the ministry.

Applicants should be a skilled and experienced keyboardist or pianist who can read music and play by ear, can teach voice parts and has a desire to be part of a weekly worship service, special occasion services and rehearsals. Serious inquiries should submit their resumes to abc@antiochbaptist church.com.