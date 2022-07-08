Religion news for July 8, 2022

Wednesday Bible class at Free GospelFree Gospel Church of Christ holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.

Bishop Harold Smith, pastor, reports, “We also have Bible Class every second and fourth Wednesday of every month at noon. Looking to see you there.”

Baptist Assoc. 133rd Annual SessionThe 133rd Annual Session of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Assoc. will be held July 13-15 at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville. The session is open to the public.

Daily registration will be 8:30-9:30 a.m. for delegates and any visitors. Lunch will be provided each day. Antioch Baptist of Madison is the host church, led by the Rev. Frank Lewis, pastor.

Contact secretary Cheryl Lightfoot at 540/825-3938, czlight@yahoo.com or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.

The Rev. Dr. Bernardo Snipes is Moderator and Rev. Eugene Triplett, Acting Board Chairman.

Antioch marks anniversary, starts supply driveAntioch Baptist Church in Culpeper will celebrate its 163rd anniversary on July 17 in an 11 a.m. worship service.

The church’s health ministry is also requesting donations for its annual back-to-school supply giveaway 1-3 p.m. on July 30 at the church, 318 S. West St.

Donations are now being accepted of: pens, pencils, crayons, scissors, rulers, plastic pencil boxes, glue bottles, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, expo markers, highlighters and composition notebooks.

411 sessions for senior adults at CBCEver wondered what types of community services are available for senior adults or who to contact to locate this information?

To get answers to these questions and other useful information, join Culpeper Baptist at 10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month, beginning July 14, at the church, 318 S. West St. Attendees will be sitting down with community leaders to get up close and personal in navigating the many services and opportunities available within the community.

Engaging speakers will provide relevant information about services to complement lifestyles; resources for emotional, physical and financial wellbeing; as well as programs about living well, staying active, managing stress, having healthy relationships and so much more.

Culpeper Senior Center Director Gladys Williams will be the first featured speaker at the July 14 get-together. Molly Brooks will share information on Aug. 11 while on Sept. 8, Lisa Peacock and Sarah Berry with DSS will be on hand.

Contact Hans Murdock at 540/825-8192 or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org.

Homecoming in Little WashingtonFirst Baptist Church of Washington, Virginia invites the community to Homecoming 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The half day service will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the church, 687 Main St. All are invited to worship with on that day and have lunch and fellowship immediately following the morning worship. There’s no afternoon service. Contact church clerk Gail Blaker at jamesblaker1@gmail.com.

Wednesday and Sunday servicesGriffinsburg Baptist meets at 10 a.m. for Sunday School with worship service at 11 a.m. in the church, 7662 Griffinsburg Rd. in Boston, VA, just off Sperryville Pike.

Sunday night service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer & Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Steve Hoffman at 540/222-1053.

Family Crusade VBS for all agesTrinity Baptist Church of Warrenton concludes its Family Crusade at 7 p.m. tonight, July 8 following a week of all-ages VBS with evangelist Ed Dunlop from Ringgold, GA.

Children thrilled to the excitement of races and contests with great prizes, singing, Bible games, and a nightly visit with Bongo the Bear. Adults enjoyed Bible messages presented at every service. And everyone enjoyed meeting talented ventriloquist Dunlop’s sidekick, Andy.

Free bus transportation available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper, and Prince William at 540/347-7640 or tbcwarrenton.org to the church at 8803 James Madison Hwy.

Summer Time Survival KitsUnity Baptist Church-Culpeper is accepting donations in support of its effort to provide breakfast and lunch this summer to as many local children as possible.

Summer time Survival Kits will be distributed noon to 2 p.m. on July 16 at Rockwater Park. In support of the program, Unity Baptist is collecting monetary contributions, cereal boxes, oatmeal, granola bars, Chef Boyardee cups, ramen noodles, snack bags-chips, cookies, crackers, bottled water, peanut butter, jelly, juice boxes, Hot Pockets, pizza rolls. See Unity Baptist Church-Culpeper on Facebook for how to donate.

Sermon: ‘Love At Home’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for Sunday, July 10 is, Luke: “Love At Home.” Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at offered at both services; babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Community breakfast in AmissvilleAmissville United Methodist holds Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

The United Methodist Men will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. this Saturday, July 9 in the social hall behind the church.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Need of the Week: coffee, tea, juice The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: coffee, tea, fruit juice, vegetable juice, Gatorade, bottled water and plastic bags.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.

In-person, Zoom services at BeulahBeulah Baptist holds in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers. Conference call only; please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.