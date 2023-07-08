Message from Spiritual Care Support Ministries

The Rev. Liz Danielsen, chaplain at Spiritual Care Support Ministries in Warrenton, wished all in the community a happy Fourth of July.

“Living in the USA has brought us so many blessings,” she said, providing some basics about the local ministry.

SCSM supports children and adults who have experienced any kind of loss including spiritual loss. The center is ministering not only in Warrenton, but throughout the U.S. and overseas. Technology has made that possible.

SCSM now has a counselors in Colorado (virtual) as well as New Jersey (virtual) and Virginia (in person and virtual).

The center has a new prayer line. Know of someone that needs a prayer for the day? Have them call 540/792-2345.

The center’s services are free, but financial support makes it possible for them to continue the work that God has them to do. SCSM is looking for more volunteers from all over to partner in ministry. For information on events, see scsm.tv/calendar and contact 540/349-5814 with questions.

Antioch Madison Homecoming and Revival

Antioch Baptist Church of Madison is gearing up for Homecoming and Revival services starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23, with lunch to follow. Afternoon service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Keith D. Sherard of Free Union Baptist Church of Culpeper along with his choir, congregation and ushers.

The revival will be held nightly at 7 p.m. July 24-26. The guest preacher for Monday will be the Rev. Arthur Greene, of Swiftford Baptist Church in Criglersville, along with his choir.

The guest preacher for Tuesday will be the Rev. Dr. Sheldon K. Pleasant, of Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper, along with his choir.

It will end Thursday with guest preacher, the Rev. Henry Hall, of Bethel Baptist Church in Amissville, along with his choir.

Back-to-school cereal and milk giveaway

The MOVE Church of Culpeper, aka Got 2 MOVE, is hosting its Annual Back-to-School Culpeper Cereal Giveaway.

The goal this year is to give two boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk to the first 125 families from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 28, for the beginning of the school year. Make cash donations through the cash app $Got2Move or mail to The MOVE Church, Box 2022 Culpeper, VA, 22701. Put Cereal Giveaway in the memo line.

Churches can give free water, offer prayer at rodeo

Family Community Church of Culpeper will be one of four tents offering free water and prayer to attendees of the Culpeper Rodeo, Sept. 3 at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises.

Any church that would like to have a tent and provide free water for attendees, should reach out to rodeo organizers.

Three more tent locations are available. Church participation comes with four free tickets. See culpeperrodeo.com for more information.

Bible Study with Frank Fishback

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper County. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Bible Study with Frank Fishback meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, both in the social hall.

The United Methodist Men will host a Community Breakfast 8-10 a.m. today in the church social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Unity Baptist distributing summer survival kits

Unity Baptist Church will be distributing food boxes to families with youth during the summer. The goal is to help provide breakfast, snack and lunch for as many children possible.

Pick up the Summer Time Survival Kits of food supplies from 10 a.m. to noon on July 15 and Aug. 12 at Yowell Meadow Park, along Blue Ridge Avenue. Donate to the cause via CashApp $UBCVA or contact unitybapcu@yahoo.com.

Summer of Gratitude at Culpeper Presbyterian

Culpeper Presbyterian Church is taking part in a Summer of Gratitude.

On July 30, celebrate the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the Fellowship Hall building following the worship service. On August 30, enjoy Brushes ‘n BBQ for dinner and painting at Wine & Design in downtown Culpeper.

The church will also be doing summer reading of, “The Screwtape Letters,” by C.S. Lewis. Bring a snack to share and meet in the Cornerstone Room after the worship service on July 23 and August 20 to discuss the book.

Books can be picked up in the church office or on Sunday morning. Wish to reimburse the church? The cost is $10 per book.

All Aboard for Vacation Bible School season

Culpeper United Methodist Church is now registering for 2023 Vacation Bible School. “All Aboard the Rocky Railway Express.” VBS will be held 9 a.m. to noon, July 17-20 at the church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Dr. Visit vbspro.events/p/2023cumc for more details.

Sermon: Boundless—Hosea: Israel’s Hypocrisy

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Boundless—Hosea: Israel’s Hypocrisy.” Children’s programs are available for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grade) at both services. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Need of the week: canned chicken, tuna, juice boxes

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are canned chicken, canned tuna, Ramen, canned soup and juice boxes.

Drop donations 9 a.m. to noon weekdays at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.