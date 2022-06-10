Religion news for June 10, 2022

All-ages VBS in downtown CulpeperAntioch Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School 6-8 p.m. June 15-17 at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.

All ages welcome—ages 2 to adults.

Support Reformation VBS at shred eventHave a mountain of paperwork that needs to be securely shredded? Join Thrivent for a free shred event 10 a.m.-noon today in the parking lot at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.

Organizers are encouraging donations of snacks and craft supplies to benefit the VBS program the church is hosting this month. Attendees can give individually packed snacks (Rice Krispie treats, cheese crackers, chips), juice boxes, craft supplies, baby wipes, liquid glue, small rubber bands and liquid cornstarch. Free raffle on site.

Summer Time Survival Kits

Unity Baptist Church-Culpeper is accepting donations in support of its effort to provide breakfast and lunch this summer to as many local children as possible.

Summer time Survival Kits will be distributed noon to 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 11 at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St. and noon to 2 p.m. on July 16 at Rockwater Park.

In support of the program, Unity Baptist is collecting monetary contributions, cereal boxes, oatmeal, granola bars, Chef Boyardee cups, ramen noodles, snack bags-chips, cookies, crackers, bottled water, peanut butter, jelly, juice boxes, Hot Pockets, pizza rolls. See Unity Baptist Church-Culpeper on Facebook for details on how to donate.

‘Movie Magic’ concert at CBCCome join Windmore’s Piedmont Community Band for a Movie Magic concert at 5 p.m. this Sunday, June 12 in the Worship Center at Culpeper Baptist Church.

This free kid-friendly program will feature music from some favorite movies in an air-conditioned venue.

Spanberger goes to church at AntiochRep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, attended services on Sunday, June 5 at historic Antioch Baptist Church of Culpeper. In a post, the congresswoman said it was great to be there.

“The church is one of the oldest in Culpeper, VA—on July 17th, the church will be celebrating its 163rd anniversary! Thanks for welcoming me!” Spanberger posted.

Spark Studios VBS in BostonMount Lebanon Baptist is hosting Vacation Bible School 9 a.m. to noon June 13-17 for youth 5 years to sixth grade at the church, 6131 Sperryville Pike in Boston, Virginia.

The church will kick creativity into high gear at Sparks Studio and show kids the beautiful truth, according to a church post.

Youth will learn God’s creativity didn’t stop in Genesis. The Master Artist is working to redeem, reclaim, and transform His creation to the design He planned.

Kids will see the beautiful truth that they are God’s workmanship as they learn to use their talents to bring glory to Him. Register at Culpepermlbc.com

Puzzle rooms at Sonrise SundayKids ages 4-11 are invited to come enjoy another fun-filled Sonrise Saturday 9 a.m. to noon on June 25 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St.

This month, youth will have fun learning Bible stories as they work to solve puzzle rooms at this free event. Music, snacks and fun.

Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Fish Fry in GordonsvilleChurch of the Living God International is hosting a fish fry starting at noon on June 25 on site at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville.

Dinner, for $12, will consist of two sides (mac and cheese, string beans, baked beans or cole slaw) and a piece of cornbread. Desserts for $2 will include coconut pie, sweet potato pie, chocolate cake or yellow cake. Proceeds will support the church building fund.

Mega Sports Camp VBS at Antioch MadisonAntioch Baptist of Madison will host Vacation Bible School 6-8 p.m. nightly June 20-June 23 at the church on Mud Road.

The theme and lesson plan will be, “Legendary Journey to the Hall of Fame,” by Mega Sports Camp. Register at: antioch22727.org/vbs-2022-registration or call Rev. Frank Lewis at 540/661-2071.

Community breakfast in AmissvilleAmissville United Methodist Men will host a community breakfast 8-10 a.m. this Saturday, June 11 in the social hall of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Branch Culpeper young adults at CBCBranch Culpeper young adult ministry at Culpeper Baptist Church meets at 4:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Monday in the worship center. Summer events will include a mini golf excursion this Saturday, June 11 in Mineral, a Night of Worship June 25 and Dinner in the Courtyard on June 26.

Branch Culpeper is also planning a July 2 trip to see the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Sermon: Luke: ‘Never Let You Down’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon for this Sunday, June 12 is: Luke: “Never Let You Down.”

Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services; 5th-8th grade and babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Need of the Week: canned pasta, juicesThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned pasta, heat-and-eat meals, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices, toilet paper and bar soap.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.

In-person, Zoom services at BeulahBeulah Baptist holds in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers. Conference call only; please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.