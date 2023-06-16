Pastoral anniversary celebration

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper celebrated the 8th Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Kenneth L. Pitts June 10 at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center. About 200 attendees were there to celebrate.

“Brothers and Sisters, to acknowledge those who work hard among you, who care for you in the Lord and who admonish you. Hold them in the highest regard in love because of their work. Live in peace with each other,” a church release stated, quoting 1 Thessalonians 5:12-13, in the New Testament.

Over the years, Pitts’ sermons have significantly impacted the community, the release continued. His unwavering dedication to God’s word, guided by the Holy Spirit, has touched many lives. He has led countless individuals to salvation, baptism and inclusion within the church.

Under Pastor Pitts’ leadership, members have completed numerous projects and recently installed a cemetery fence and sign and proudly displayed the American flag on the grounds. He established an outreach ministry that provides fresh and nutritious food to the local communities.

“The scriptures teach us to point our children toward Christ by praying for them, helping them to walk in faith, and training them in wisdom,” he said.

As a child, Pitts remembers his mother’s prayers; with tears flowing, she anointed him with love and devotion and left a lasting impression. He believes her prayers are still being answered as he continues to serve as pastor at Beulah, the release stated. The 8th Pastoral Anniversary was a momentous milestone for the Beulah Baptist Church Family.

Shiloh Church presents: Senior Prom 2023

Community members aged 60+ are invited to attend a free Senior Prom taking place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at the Culpeper County Fieldhouse. Pre-register at 540/661-8559 or on EventBrite at Shiloh Senior Prom 2023 tickets.

Quartet to perform free concert at Culpeper Baptist

Classical FX will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Culpeper Baptist Church. The vocal quartet of vibrant singers offers audiences a remarkably eclectic program, according to a church release. Included in their shows are works from classical to contemporary, covering the genres of opera and art song, sacred music, spirituals, musical theatre, folk, rock and jazz.

Soprano Denise Gulley, Mezzo Soprano Terri Malone, Tenor Tim Augustin and Bass-Baritone Joe Minor began this unique group over a decade ago as singers performing with Washington National Opera. Together they have appeared on the Opera House Stage of The John F. Kennedy Center in several productions. Susan Ricci Rogel, collaborative accompanist, is a renowned pianist, fluent in the varying styles.

Classical FX has performed throughout the DMV as well as Mexico, thrilling audiences with variety and vibrancy in every program.

Summer concerts on the lawn at Little Fork

Little Fork Episcopal is holding the first of its summer concerts on June 25, on the lawn at 4 p.m. at the church, located at 16461 Oak Shade Road in Rixeyville.

Bring a picnic lunch, a lawn chair and enjoy some food truck food and fellowship while listening to the music of Bryan Jacobs and Remington Steel.

AA meetings Monday in Amissville

Amissville United Methodist holds adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall of the church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Bible study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, both in the social hall.

Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978 for more information.

Unity Baptist Summer Time Survival Kits

Unity Baptist Church will be distributing food boxes to families with youth during the summer. The first distribution was last weekend at Yowell Meadow Park. The goal is to help provide breakfast, snack and lunch for as many children possible.

Pick up the Summer Time Survival Kits of food supplies 10 a.m. to noon on July 15 and Aug. 12 at the Culpeper park, along Blue Ridge Avenue. Donate to the cause via CashApp $UBCVA or contact unitybapcu@yahoo.com.

A merry time at Stevensburg Baptist VBS

Keepers of the Kingdom Vacation Bible School will be held 6-8:30 p.m. nightly June 26-30 at Stevensburg Baptist Church in Culpeper County.

Dinner will be served from 6-6:30 p.m., so grab your armor and your trusty steed and get ready for a merry time as VBS travels back to the time of castles and dragons. Kings, queens, knights, jesters—all are welcome to attend.

At VBS, children ages toddler to 5th grade will fill their tummy with fine victuals as they learn how to put on the armor of God. Keepers of the Kingdom will be an adventure filled with excitement. Visit stevensburgbaptist.org/vbs for more information.

Summer of Gratitude at Culpeper Presbyterian

Culpeper Presbyterian Church is taking part in a Summer of Gratitude.

On July 30, celebrate the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the Fellowship Hall building following the worship service. On August 30, enjoy Brushes ‘n BBQ for dinner and painting at Wine & Design in downtown Culpeper.

The church will also be doing summer reading of, “The Screwtape Letters,” by C.S. Lewis. Bring a snack to share and meet in the Cornerstone Room after the worship service on June 25, July 23 and August 20 to discuss the book.

Books can be picked up in the church office or in the narthex on Sunday morning. If you wish to reimburse the church, the cost is $10 per book.

Community food distribution project

The Baptist General Convention of Virginia and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will host a food giveaway starting at 11 a.m. on June 23 at Wayland Baptist Blue Ridge Center, located at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road in Rixeyville, Culpeper County. This is a change from the original date.

Volunteers are needed starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the distribution. For information, contact the Rev. Willie Crenshaw at 703/400-9898 or the Rev. Dr. Milton Branch Sr. at 540/226-7437.

Join VBS at Gourdvine Baptist in Rixeyville

Gourdvine Baptist will be hosting Vacation Bible School 6-8:15 p.m. nightly, June 28-30 at the church, located on Route 729 at Homeland Road in Rixeyville. There will be music, activities, crafts, food and most importantly, lessons on the Lord’s prayer, according to a church release. Children ages 3-15 years are invited to come join the fun.

All Aboard for Vacation Bible School season

Culpeper United Methodist Church is now registering for 2023 Vacation Bible School. “All Aboard the Rocky Railway Express.” VBS will be held 9 a.m. to noon July 17-20 at the church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Dr. Visit vbspro.events/p/2023cumc for more details.

Sermon: Boundless—Legal Proceedings

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Boundless—Legal Proceedings.” Children’s programs are available for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grade) at both services. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC @Facebook.

Precious Blood announces VBS theme

“Marvelous Mystery: The Mass Comes Alive” is the theme for this year’s VBS for ages 5-11 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper.

Vacation Bible School will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 10-14. Cost is $20 per child or $50 per family. Register before June 16.

Need of the week: fruit & veggies

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food need for this week is produce: apples, oranges, bananas, onions, carrots and potatoes.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.

‘Keepers of the Kingdom’ Bible School

Church of the Living God is offering summer Bible school themed childcare from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 4 for ages 6-12.

The church is located at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville. There will be fun activities, drawing and painting and academic enhancement with a focus on building godly character. Fifteen spots are available for $125 per week.

Contact Pastor Debra Yarde at 540/372-0859 for more information.