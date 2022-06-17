Religion news for June 17, 2022

Thriving Together at Generations

A celebration of being together again will be held 2-4 p.m. this Saturday, June 18 at Generations Adult Day Center at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

The community is invited for a free, fun-filled day with the whole family, music, games and food. Sponsored by Aging Together with Path Foundation and Generations.

Father’s Day breakfast in Brandy

This is a free event for the fellas, hosted by The Evolve Center.

Dads, granddads & father figures (no moms, please) can bring their children of any age for a Father’s Day Breakfast 8:30 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, June 18 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station.

Register at theevolvecenter.org/ On the menu: waffles, bacon, eggs, and juice.

Special message for Father’s Day

“The Church in the heart of the city with the people in our heart,” according to a release from Free Gospel Church of Christ, 176 E. Davis St.

The congregation will honor all fathers in attendance with their sons and daughters at 11 a.m. service this Sunday, June 19.

“The Lord have given me a ‘special message’ that is relative to the day in which we are living,” said Bishop Harold Smith, pastor.

The church is located at the corner of East Davis and East Streets in Culpeper.

Acoustic Cafe’ tonight at CBC

The June Acoustic Cafe’ at 7 p.m. tonight will feature musician Winston Bender, singer/songwriters Jeremiah Raines and Carol Young and singer/ukulele player Claire Harwell.

The community is invited to a free, great night of music, coffee and snacks in the Worship Center at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Wednesday and Sunday services

Griffinsburg Baptist meets at 10 a.m. for Sunday School with worship service at 11 a.m. in the church, 7662 Griffinsburg Rd. in Boston, VA, just off Sperryville Pike.

Sunday night service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer & Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Steve Hoffman at 540/222-1053.

All-ages VBS in downtown Culpeper

Antioch Baptist Church concludes its all-ages Vacation Bible School 6-8 p.m. tonight at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.

Graves Chapel prayer service

The next Evening Prayer Service at Graves Chapel will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs for the outside service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held inside with masks.

Graves Chapel is located at 104 Bluff Mountain Rd. in Graves Mill, Madison County. Everyone is welcome, along with neighbors, and any additional friends and/or guests.

Have special prayer requests or needs, please feel free to contact the Lay Preacher at Susanhbagby@gmail.com or 434/978-1627.

Summer Time Survival Kits

Unity Baptist Church-Culpeper is accepting donations in support of its effort to provide breakfast and lunch this summer to as many local children as possible.

Summer time Survival Kits were distributed June 11 at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St. and will be again noon to 2 p.m. on July 16 at Rockwater Park.

In support of the program, Unity Baptist is collecting monetary contributions, cereal boxes, oatmeal, granola bars, Chef Boyardee cups, ramen noodles, snack bags-chips, cookies, crackers, bottled water, peanut butter, jelly, juice boxes, Hot Pockets, pizza rolls. See Unity Baptist Church-Culpeper on Facebook for details on how to donate.

Spark Studios VBS in Boston

Mount Lebanon Baptist concludes its Vacation Bible School 9 a.m. to noon today for youth 5 years to sixth grade at the church, 6131 Sperryville Pike in Boston, Virginia.

The church is kicking creativity into high gear at Sparks Studio, showing kids the beautiful truth, according to a church post.

Puzzle rooms at Sonrise Sunday

Kids ages 4-11 are invited to come enjoy another fun-filled Sonrise Saturday 9 a.m. to noon on June 25 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St.

This month, youth will have fun learning Bible stories as they work to solve puzzle rooms at this free event. Music, snacks and fun.

Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Fish Fry in Gordonsville

Church of the Living God International is hosting a fish fry starting at noon on June 25 on site at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville.

Dinner, for $12, will consist of two sides (mac and cheese, string beans, baked beans or cole slaw) and a piece of cornbread. Desserts for $2 will include coconut pie, sweet potato pie, chocolate cake or yellow cake. Proceeds will support the church building fund.

Mega Sports Camp VBS at Antioch Madison

Antioch Baptist of Madison will host Vacation Bible School 6-8 p.m. nightly June 20-June 23 at the church on Mud Road.

The theme and lesson plan will be, “Legendary Journey to the Hall of Fame,” by Mega Sports Camp. Register at: antioch22727.org/vbs-2022-registration or call Rev. Frank Lewis at 540/661-2071.

Sermon: Luke: ‘Take Off the Mask’

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon for this Sunday, June 19 is: Luke: “Take Off the Mask.”

Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services; 5th-8th grade and babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings weekly

Amissville United Methodist Church hosts Adult Sunday School is at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Need of the Week: canned veggies, beans

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned green beans, corn, canned beans (baked, pinto and lima) and other canned veggies: carrots, beets and mixed.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

See culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Holy Communion at downtown church

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.

In-person, Zoom services at Beulah

Beulah Baptist holds in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers. Conference call only; please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.