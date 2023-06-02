Unity Baptist celebrates anniversary Sunday

The community is invited to Unity Baptist of Culpeper for celebration of its 2nd church anniversary at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday.

“We are blessed and thankful that God has allowed us another year to give him all the glory and praise. Please join us as we celebrate with singing, dancing and a spiritual word from the Lord,” a church release stated.

Lunch will be served afterwards at the church, located at 128 W. Culpeper St. Dr. Uzziah Harris is the pastor.

Unity Baptist will be distributing food boxes to youth families during the summer. The church’s goal is to help provide breakfast, snack and lunch for as many children as they can.

Pick up locations will be at Yowell Meadow Park on Saturday, June 10, July 15 and Aug. 12. Donate to the cause via CashApp $UBCVA or contact unitybapcu@yahoo.com. When donating, please specify that it is for the Summertime Survival Kits.

Piedmont band holds ‘Storytime’

on Sunday

Piedmont Community Band will present “Storytime” for all ages at 4 p.m. Sunday in the inter-generational space at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The interactive concert will feature musical selections that tell a story or represent story elements. Culpeper Library will be there to provide activities for children and everyone is invited to dress as a favorite book character. All Piedmont Community Band events are free and open to the public.

Pentecost concert at Little Fork

Little Fork Episcopal Church will host a Pentecost concert for the community at 7 p.m. this Sunday. The program is a celebration of the talent of the community around Little Fork. Music from classical to jazz, sacred to secular, will be performed.

Music Director Ben Grove will be featured with orchestral accompaniment on a movement of Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor, as well as music by local composer Chris Inman. The concert is free and open to the public.

The historic church is located at 16461 Oak Shade Road in Rixeyville. Contact 540/937-4306 for more information.

Parish picnic at St. Stephen’s

Everyone is invited to a Parish picnic hosted by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper following the 10:30 a.m. service this Sunday.

Church members are providing side dishes and The Brotherhood of St. Andrew will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs. There will be indoor and outdoor seating and a bounce house for the kids.

Join VBS at Gourdvine Baptist in Rixeyville

Gourdvine Baptist will be hosting Vacation Bible School for three nights this year, from 6 to 8:15 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, June 28-30 at the church, Route 729 at Homeland Road in Rixeyville.

There will be music, activities, crafts, food and most importantly, lessons on the Lord’s prayer, according to a church release. Children aged 3-15 years are invited to come join the fun.

All Aboard for Vacation Bible School season

Culpeper United Methodist Church is now registering for 2023 Vacation Bible School. “All Aboard the Rocky Railway Express” VBS will be held 9 a.m. to noon July 17-20 at the church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr. in Culpeper.

Sign up at vbspro.events/p/2023cumc.

Pastoral anniversary celebration

Beulah Baptist Church in Culpeper will host the 8th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration and Banquet for Pastor Kenneth L. Pitts at 3 p.m. on Saturday June 10, at Germanna Community College, 18121 Technology Dr. in Culpeper. Tickets are $25. Contact 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com for details.

Trail Life at Open Door Baptist

Open Door Baptist Church of Culpeper is home to Trail Life USA Troop VA-0213.

“Our mission is to to guide generations of courageous young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others and experience outdoor adventure,” according to culpeperodbc.com.

The Club involves exciting outdoor adventure, trips and travel, camping, physical and mental challenge, awards, teaching boys to become God-fearing men, upstanding citizens and leaders in their homes and communities and men who enjoy being outside.

Looking for an alternative to sitting inside, watching TV, and becoming isolated from the world God created? Join Trail Life for adventure and exploration of God’s creation, according to the church.

Sermon: The

Power of Blessing

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Dysfunctional—The Power of Blessing.” Children’s programs are available for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grade) at both services.

Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Precious Blood announces VBS theme

“Marvelous Mystery: The Mass Comes Alive” is the theme for this year’s VBS for ages 5-11 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper.

Vacation Bible School will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 10-14. Cost is $20 per child or $50 per family. Register before June 16.

Need of the week: Dinner foods

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are dinner foods: pasta, pasta sauce, Hamburger Helper, dried beans, canned salmon and boxed meals.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.

Join ‘Keepers of the Kingdom’ Bible School

Church of the Living God is offering summer Bible school themed childcare from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays from June 12-Aug. 4 for ages 6-12.

The church is located at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville. Fun activities, drawing and painting, academic enhancement with a focus on building godly character. Fifteen spots are available for $125 per week.

Contact Pastor Debra Yarde at 540/372-0859 for more information.

Culpeper Baptist gearing up for 250th Anniversary

Culpeper Baptist Church, formed in 1774, is getting ready to celebrate its 250th anniversary next year.

Teams are being formed in the following areas: church history/heritage room, mementos, big events, proclamations and music. Contact office@culpeperbaptist.org to get involved.