Shiloh Church presents: Senior Prom 2023

Community members aged 60 and over are invited to attend a free Senior Prom at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Culpeper County Fieldhouse. Pre-register at 540/661-8559 or on EventBrite at Shiloh Senior Prom 2023 tickets.

Summer concerts on the lawn at Little Fork

Little Fork Episcopal is holding the first of its summer concerts at 4 p.m. this Sunday on the lawn at the church, located at 16461 Oak Shade Road in Rixeyville. The community is welcome to bring a picnic lunch, a lawn chair and enjoy some food truck food and fellowship while listening to the music of Bryan Jacobs and Remington Steel.

AA meetings Monday in Amissville

Amissville United Methodist holds adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall of the church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Bible study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, both in the social hall.

Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978 for more information.

Virtual panel discussion on LGBTQIA community

Join The MOVE Church on Facebook at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, for the “Got 2 M.O.V.E!” community awareness panel. They will discuss “Suicide rate and prevention in the LGBTQIA community” and “How to help parents navigate their LGBTQIA children.”

Unity Baptist distributing summer survival kits

Unity Baptist Church will be distributing food boxes to families with youth during the summer. The goal is to help provide breakfast, snack and lunch for as many children possible.

Pick up the Summer Time Survival Kits of food supplies from 10 a.m. to noon on July 15 and Aug. 12 at Yowell Meadow Park, along Blue Ridge Avenue. Donate to the cause via CashApp $UBCVA or contact unitybapcu@yahoo.com.

A merry time at Stevensburg Baptist VBS

Keepers of the Kingdom Vacation Bible School will be held 6-8:30 p.m. nightly June 26-30 at Stevensburg Baptist Church in Culpeper County.

Dinner will be served from 6-6:30 p.m., so grab your armor and your trusty steed and get ready for a merry time as VBS travels back to the time of castles and dragons. Kings, queens, knights, jesters—all are welcome to attend.

At VBS, children ages toddler to 5th grade will fill their tummy with fine victuals as they learn how to put on the armor of God. See stevensburgbaptist.org/vbs for more information.

Summer of Gratitude at Culpeper Presbyterian

Culpeper Presbyterian Church is taking part in a Summer of Gratitude.

On July 30, celebrate the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the Fellowship Hall building following the worship service. On August 30, enjoy Brushes ‘n BBQ for dinner and painting at Wine & Design in downtown Culpeper.

The church will also be doing summer reading of, “The Screwtape Letters,” by C.S. Lewis. Bring a snack to share and meet in the Cornerstone Room after the worship service on July 23 and August 20 to discuss the book.

Books can be picked up in the church office or on Sunday morning. Wish to reimburse the church? The cost is $10 per book.

Community food distribution project today

The Baptist General Convention of Virginia and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will host a food giveaway starting at 11 a.m. today at Wayland Baptist Blue Ridge Center, located at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road in Rixeyville.

Volunteers are needed starting at 9 a.m. on Friday. Contact the Rev. Willie Crenshaw at 703/400-9898 or the Rev. Dr. Milton Branch Sr. at 540/226-7437.

Join VBS at Gourdvine Baptist in Rixeyville

Gourdvine Baptist will be hosting Vacation Bible School from 6-8:15 p.m. nightly, June 28-30 at the church, located on Route 729 at Homeland Road in Rixeyville. There will be music, activities, crafts, food and most importantly, lessons on the Lord’s prayer, according to a church release. Children ages 3-15 years are invited to come join the fun.

All Aboard for Vacation Bible School season

Culpeper United Methodist Church is now registering for 2023 Vacation Bible School. “All Aboard the Rocky Railway Express.” VBS will be held 9 a.m. to noon, July 17-20 at the church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Dr. Visit vbspro.events/p/2023cumc for more details.

Sermon: Hosea—Punishment is Coming

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Boundless—Hosea: Punishment is Coming.” Children’s programs are available for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grade) at both services. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC @Facebook.

Need of the week: Single serve meals

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food need for this week is single serve meals: Hormel single serve meals, Vienna sausage, Bumble Bee Snack on the Run (tuna or chicken), beef jerky and Jif on the Go.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions accepted from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook.

Precious Blood announces VBS theme

“Marvelous Mystery: The Mass Comes Alive” is the theme for this year’s VBS for ages 5-11 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper.

Vacation Bible School will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 10-14. Cost is $20 per child or $50 per family. Register before June 16.

‘Keepers of the Kingdom’ Bible School

Church of the Living God is offering summer Bible school themed childcare from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 4 for ages 6-12.

The church is located at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville. There will be fun activities, drawing and painting and academic enhancement with a focus on building godly character. Fifteen spots are available for $125 per week.

Contact Pastor Debra Yarde at 540/372-0859 for more information.