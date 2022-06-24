Religion news for June 24, 2022

Father’s Day breakfast in BrandyThe Evolve Center joined historic Shiloh Baptist Church in hosting a Father’s Day breakfast last weekend in Brandy Station. Dads, granddads & father figures joined their children for some waffles, bacon, eggs, and juice. There were lots of smiling faces and it was beautiful day Saturday for the get-together.

Puzzle rooms at Sonrise SaturdayKids ages 4-11 are invited to come enjoy another fun-filled Sonrise Saturday 9 a.m. to noo June 25 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St.

This month, youth will have fun learning Bible stories as they work to solve puzzle rooms at this free event. Music, snacks and fun.

Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Wednesday and Sunday servicesGriffinsburg Baptist meets at 10 a.m. for Sunday School with worship service at 11 a.m. in the church, 7662 Griffinsburg Rd. in Boston, VA, just off Sperryville Pike.

Sunday night service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer & Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Steve Hoffman at 540/222-1053.

Church in Graves MillThe next Evening Prayer Service at Graves Chapel will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs for the outside service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held inside with masks.

Graves Chapel is located at 104 Bluff Mountain Rd. in Graves Mill, Madison County. Everyone is welcome, along with neighbors, and any additional friends and/or guests.

Have special prayer requests or needs, please feel free to contact the Lay Preacher at Susanhbagby@gmail.com or 434/978-1627.

Gideon event with Ukraine focusStevensburg Baptist will host a Gideon event at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 3 at the church, 19393 York Rd. in Culpeper County.

The special guest speaker will be Damir Strbad from the Ukrainian area.

Family Crusade VBS for all agesTrinity Baptist Church of Warrenton will host a Family Crusade nightly at 7 p.m. July 5-8 with evangelist Ed Dunlop from Ringgold, GA. as the guest preacher.

The Family Crusade is Vacation Bible School for the whole family. The unified service has something for everyone from adults to the youngest children, and families are encouraged to attend together.

Children will thrill to the excitement of races and contests with great prizes, singing, Bible games, and a nightly visit with Bongo the Bear. Adults will enjoy the Bible messages presented at every service.

Everyone will enjoy meeting Dunlop’s sidekick, Andy. A talented ventriloquist, Dunlop features Andy in much of his program.

Free bus transportation will be available throughout the crusade from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper, and Prince William counties. Call 540/347-7640 or go to tbcwarrenton.org to request transportation or to pre-register for the crusade.

Trinity’s pastor, Dr. Vinton Williams, and the church family invite everyone to attend the meeting. Nurseries will be provided for children aged 3 and under. The church is located at 8803 James Madison Hwy.

Free Gospel celebrates fathers“Celebrating Fathers” series of messages will continue at the Free Gospel Church of Christ, 176 E Davis Street on Sunday, June 26 at 11 a.m. Families are cordially invited to attend our services, according to Bishop Harold Smith, pastor.

“We also have Bible Class every second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 12 noon. Looking to see you there,” Smith said in a statement.

Summer Time Survival KitsUnity Baptist Church-Culpeper is accepting donations in support of its effort to provide breakfast and lunch this summer to as many local children as possible.

Summer time Survival Kits will be distributed noon to 2 p.m. on July 16 at Rockwater Park. In support of the program, Unity Baptist is collecting monetary contributions, cereal boxes, oatmeal, granola bars, Chef Boyardee cups, ramen noodles, snack bags-chips, cookies, crackers, bottled water, peanut butter, jelly, juice boxes, Hot Pockets, pizza rolls. See Unity Baptist Church-Culpeper on Facebook for how to donate.

Fish Fry in GordonsvilleChurch of the Living God International is hosting a fish fry starting at noon this Saturday, June 25 on site at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville.

Dinner, for $12, will consist of two sides (mac and cheese, string beans, baked beans or cole slaw) and a piece of cornbread. Desserts for $2 will include coconut pie, sweet potato pie, chocolate cake or yellow cake. Proceeds will support the church building fund.

Sermon: Luke: ‘The Awkward and Confusing’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, June 26 is: Luke: “The Awkward and Confusing Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services; babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Adult Sunday SchoolAmissville United Methodist Church hosts Adult Sunday School is at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Need of the Week: pasta, beef stew, soapThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: heat-and-eat pasta, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices, toilet paper and bar soap.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.

In-person, Zoom services at BeulahBeulah Baptist holds in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers. Conference call only; please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.

Thriving Together at GenerationsA celebration of being together again was held last Saturday at Generations Central Adult Day Center at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

The community enjoyed a free, fun-filled day with the whole family, along with music, food and games, including a mini golf course on site. Sponsored by Aging Together with Path Foundation and Generations.

“We were delighted to see friends from every generation playing, laughing, and enjoying being together at our Family Fun Day on Saturday. Thank you to everyone who came out!” according to a church post.