Religion news for June 3, 2022

Pentecost Concert at Little ForkHistoric Little Fork Episcopal presents a Pentecost Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at the colonial era church, 14641Oak Shade Road, State 726, off of Route 229 .

This weekend’s concert is being held as a dedication of the church’s grand piano, and a rededication of its refurbished organ. The concert is free and open to all.

Music from classical to jazz, sacred to secular, will be performed. The concert will feature selections of a diverse pool—more traditional selections such as Johann Sebastian Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in B Flat Major, Cesar Franck’s Veni Creator Spiritus contrast with more modern selections like Steve Reich’s Clapping Music.

On the jazz side, numbers by Charles Mingus, Thelonious Monk, and Dizzy Gillespie will be played by a three-piece jazz combo.

Performers from the church congregation, as well as the greater Rixeyville community will be featured including Lori Roddy, David Bureli, David Fatula, Abby Miles, Katie Brant and Colette Semon.

Finally, Little Fork Music Director Ben Grove will perform a new piece which takes inspiration from traditional chant music of Pentecost, as well as the music of church bell ringing. Sure to be a memorable musical afternoon. Everyone is welcome.

Summer Time Survival KitsUnity Baptist Church-Culpeper is now accepting donations in support of its effort to provide breakfast and lunch this summer to as many local children as possible.

The Summer time Survival Kits will be distributed noon to 2 p.m. on June 11 at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St. and noon to 2 p.m. on July 16 at Rockwater Park.

In support of the program, Unity Baptist is now collecting monetary donations, cereal boxes, oatmeal, granola bars, Chef Boyardee cups, ramen noodles, snack bags-chips, cookies, crackers, bottled water, peanut butter, jelly, juice boxes, Hot Pockets, pizza rolls. See Unity Baptist Church-Culpeper on Facebook for details on how to donate

Pastoral Anniversary celebrationBeulah Baptist will honor the 7th Anniversary of Pastor Kenneth L. Pitts at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, June 5 at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

The guest preacher will be the Rev. Robert Anthony from Blue Run Baptist Church in Barboursville. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. followed by lunch in the Butler and Bannister Fellowship Hall. All are welcome to come and worship.

To participate on via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by# or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. 540/937-5563 and bbc9297@gmail.com.

Mountain View baptism & picnicBoth campuses of Mountain View Community Church will join together this Sunday for a special time out at Feather Lake to celebrate with those being baptized.

It all starts with a worship service at 10 a.m. followed by the baptisms, a bring-your-own-picnic lunch and fun around the lake. Bring outdoor chairs or comfy blanket for sitting.

All-ages VBS in downtown CulpeperAntioch Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School 6-8 p.m. June 15-17 at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. All ages welcome—ages 2 to adults.

Spark Studios VBS in BostonMount Lebanon Baptist is hosting Vacation Bible School 9 a.m. to noon June 13-17 for youth 5 years to sixth grade at the church, 6131 Sperryville Pike in Boston, Virginia.

The church will kick creativity into high gear at Sparks Studio and show kids the beautiful truth, according to a church post.

Youth will learn God’s creativity didn’t stop in Genesis. The Master Artist is working to redeem, reclaim, and transform His creation to the design He planned.

Kids will see the beautiful truth that they are God’s workmanship as they learn to use their talents to bring glory to Him. Register at Culpepermlbc.com

Fish fry cancelled, breakfast scheduledThe Amissville United Methodist Church men’s fish fry scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

UMC Women will hold a business meeting in the social hall at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8. UMC Men will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Branch Culpeper young adults at CBCBranch Culpeper young adult ministry at Culpeper Baptist Church meets at 4:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Monday in the worship center. Summer events will include a mini golf excursion June 11 in Mineral, a Night of Worship June 25 and Dinner in the Courtyard on June 26.

Branch Culpeper is also planning a July 2 trip to see the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Need of the Week: juice, Gatorade, waterThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: coffee, tea, fruit juice, vegetable Juice, Gatorade, bottled water and plastic bags.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.