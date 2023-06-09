UMC Men serving country breakfast

The United Methodist Men will host a country breakfast 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and bible study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, both in the social hall.

United Methodist Women will hold a business meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 in the social hall. Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978 for more information.

Summer Time Survival Kits food distribution

Unity Baptist Church will be distributing food boxes to families with youth during the summer, starting this weekend at Yowell Meadow Park. The goal is to help provide breakfast, snack and lunch for as many children possible.

Pick up the Summer Time Survival Kits of food supplies 10 a.m. to noon Saturday as well as on July 15 and Aug. 12 at the Culpeper park, along Blue Ridge Avenue. Donate to the cause via CashApp $UBCVA or contact unitybapcu@yahoo.com.

Quartet to perform free concert at Culpeper Baptist

Classical FX will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. on June 18 at Culpeper Baptist Church. The vocal quartet of vibrant singers offers audiences a remarkably eclectic program, according to a church release. Included in their shows are works from classical to contemporary, covering the genres of opera and art song, sacred music, spirituals, musical theatre, folk, rock and jazz.

Soprano Denise Gulley, Mezzo Soprano Terri Malone, Tenor Tim Augustin and Bass-Baritone Joe Minor began this unique group over a decade ago as singers performing with Washington National Opera. Together they have appeared on the Opera House Stage of The John F. Kennedy Center in several productions. Susan Ricci Rogel, collaborative accompanist, is a renowned pianist, fluent in the varying styles.

Classical FX has performed throughout the DMV as well as Mexico, thrilling audiences with variety and vibrancy in every program.

A merry time at Stevensburg Baptist VBS

Keepers of the Kingdom Vacation Bible School will be held 6-8:30 p.m. nightly June 26-30 at Stevensburg Baptist Church in Culpeper County.

Dinner will be served from 6-6:30 p.m., so grab your armor and your trusty steed and get ready for a merry time as VBS travels back to the time of castles and dragons. Kings, queens, knights, jesters—all are welcome to attend.

At VBS, children ages toddler to 5th grade will fill their tummy with fine victuals as they learn how to put on the armor of God. Keepers of the Kingdom will be an adventure filled with excitement. Visit stevensburgbaptist.org/vbs for more information.

Cornhole tourney in fellowship hall

Culpeper Presbyterian Church is hosting a cornhole tournament at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 in the fellowship hall on Main Street.

Enjoy a fun evening in gratitude for one another. Those interested in participating can contact the church office to sign up, or just come enjoy cheering on church family members. Snacks will be provided.

It’s part of a Summer of Gratitude at Culpeper Presbyterian. On July 30, celebrate the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the Fellowship Hall building following the worship service. On August 30, enjoy Brushes ‘n BBQ for dinner and painting at Wine & Design in downtown Culpeper.

The church will also be doing summer reading of, “The Screwtape Letters,” by C.S. Lewis. Bring a snack to share and meet in the Cornerstone Room after the worship service on June 25, July 23 and August 20 to discuss the book.

Books can be picked up in the church office or in the narthex on Sunday morning. If you wish to reimburse the church, the cost is $10 per book.

‘Old Age Ain’t for Sissies’ final group

Spiritual Care Support Ministries will host the last in its weekly discussion series, from 10 a.m. to noon today on the topic of aging, led by the Rev. Dr. John Killinger.

The reverend will cover topics such as handling your aches and pains, facing your own mortality, coping with setbacks and losses, redefining your faith as an older person and the importance of pets, family and friends in the aging process. RSVP at scsm.tv/calendar or call 540/349-5814. The center is located at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.

Community food distribution project

The Baptist General Convention of Virginia and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will host a food giveaway starting at 11 a.m. on June 22 at Wayland Baptist Blue Ridge Center, located at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road in Rixeyville, Culpeper County.

Volunteers are needed starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the distribution. For information, contact the Rev. Willie Crenshaw at 703/400-9898 or the Rev. Dr. Milton Branch Sr. at 540/226-7437.

Join VBS at Gourdvine Baptist in Rixeyville

Gourdvine Baptist will be hosting Vacation Bible School 6-8:15 p.m. nightly, Wednesday to Friday, June 28-30 at the church, located on Route 729 at Homeland Road in Rixeyville. There will be music, activities, crafts, food and most importantly, lessons on the Lord’s prayer, according to a church release. Children ages 3-15 years are invited to come join the fun.

All Aboard for Vacation Bible School season

Culpeper United Methodist Church is now registering for 2023 Vacation Bible School. “All Aboard the Rocky Railway Express.” VBS will be held 9 a.m. to noon July 17-20 at the church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr. Visit vbspro.events/p/2023cumc for more details.

Pastoral anniversary celebration

Beulah Baptist Church in Culpeper will host the 8th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration and Banquet for Pastor Kenneth L. Pitts at 3 p.m. Saturday at Germanna Community College, 18121 Technology Dr. in Culpeper. Tickets are $25. Contact 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com for details.

Trail Life at Open Door Baptist

Open Door Baptist Church of Culpeper is home to Trail Life USA Troop VA-0213.

The Club involves exciting outdoor adventure, trips and travel, camping, physical and mental challenge, awards, teaching boys to become God-fearing men, upstanding citizens and leaders in their homes and communities and men who enjoy being outside. Looking for an alternative to sitting inside, watching TV and becoming isolated from the world God created? Join Trail Life for adventure and exploration of God’s creation, according to the church.

Sermon: A First Look at Hosea’s Family

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, “Boundless—Hosea: A First Look at Hosea’s Family.” Children’s programs are available for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grade) at both services.

Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Precious Blood announces VBS theme

“Marvelous Mystery: The Mass Comes Alive” is the theme for this year’s VBS for ages 5-11 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper.

Vacation Bible School will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 10-14. Cost is $20 per child or $50 per family. Register before June 16.

Need of the week: pantry staples

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are pantry staples: sugar, flour, cornmeal, mayonnaise, oil, rice and dried beans.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions are accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, call 540/825-1177 or visit The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.

‘Keepers of the Kingdom’ Bible School

Church of the Living God is offering summer Bible school themed childcare from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays from June 12-Aug. 4 for ages 6-12.

The church is located at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville. There will be fun activities, drawing and painting and academic enhancement with a focus on building godly character. Fifteen spots are available for $125 per week.

Contact Pastor Debra Yarde at 540/372-0859 for more information.

Culpeper Baptist gearing up for 250th Anniversary

Culpeper Baptist Church, formed in 1774, is getting ready to celebrate its 250th anniversary next year. Teams are being formed for church history/heritage room, mementos, big events, proclamations and music. Contact office@culpeperbaptist.org if you are interested in helping.