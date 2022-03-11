Religion news for March 11, 2022

Culpeper Baptist concert series returns with pianist

Leading pianist Thomas Pandolfi kicks off the 2022 Culpeper Concert Series at 4 p.m. this Sunday, March 13 in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church.

He has been an audience favorite, selling out the world’s most prestigious stages, including Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, Strathmore, The Kennedy Center, Kiev Opera House, Bucharest’s Romanian Athenaeum, London’s Cadogan Hall, and many others.

Sign up for the local concert at office@culpeperbaptist.org or 540/825-8192.

Antioch Baptist preachers in March

The Rev Damian Batts will be guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service this Sunday, March 13 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.

The Rev. Evan Newman will preach March 20 and the Rev. Sheldon Pleasant March 27.

Bus trip to take viewers to see ‘David’ in Lancaster, Pa.

Ms. Betty Lou Turner is organizing another bus trip to see Bible Stories Live on Stage at the venue in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to see the stage play David. The bus will depart from Culpeper at 8:30 a.m. on April 9 from the parking lot near Gold’s Gym.

After the play, the group will eat at the Hershey Farm restaurant. Ticket cost is $160, which includes ticket to the play, bus fare and your all you can eat meal. Contact Turner at 540/825-6954 as soon as possible to reserve your seat.

Gaming Saturday at Reformation Lutheran Church

Calling all youth, grades 6-12, for an upcoming gaming Saturday.

Reformation Lutheran will have Nintendo switch video games, and traditional board games for this special event 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper. Snacks provided. Contact lydiaehales@gmail.com to register.

Antioch Madison hosting fish fry

The Strong Quality Basketball Association will host a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.

Park, place an order and food will be brought to vehicles. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

Tuesday Bible study

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Need of the Week: soups, beef stew and crackers

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are soups (Chunky, Ramen, tomato and vegetable), beef stew, saltine crackers with individual sleeves and snack packages of cheese crackers with peanut butter and crackers with cheese. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Wednesday morning Bible Study

All are welcome to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday for Bible study in downtown Culpeper.

The topic focuses on the lessons for the upcoming Sunday service. Contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

Sermon: ‘Happiness: Happy Thoughts’

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, March 13 is, “Happiness: Happy Thoughts.” Children’s programs for K-4th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade and babies-pre-k at 10:30.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Holy Communion at downtown church

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper. The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook.

Grief Support Groups at Culpeper Baptist Church

Culpeper Baptist Church hosts two weekly, in-person grief support groups on Tuesdays.

A daytime group meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an evening group meets at 5:30-7 p.m., both in the Worship Center. Follow signs to enter the building through the courtyard.

Both groups are nondenominational and feature Biblical concepts for healing from grief through video seminar, group discussion, journaling and personal study exercises.