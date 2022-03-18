Religion news for March 18, 2022

Al-Anon meetingCulpeper United Methodist Church on Oaklawn Drive hosts this group meeting 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday nights.

Acoustic Cafe’ tonight at Culpeper BaptistThe March Acoustic Cafe’ will feature a classical piece on guitar by Sean Mitchell, Guitar Master Eddie Estes and musician Steve Kline, a singer-songwriter.

The music starts at 7 p.m. tonight in the ground floor worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street. Coffee and snacks are provided. It is FREE and open to the public.

Youth gaming at Reformation Lutheran ChurchCalling all youth, grades 6-12, for Gaming Saturday this weekend 2-4 p.m. March 19 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.

There will be Nintendo switch video games, and traditional board games for this special event. Snacks provided. Contact lydiaehales@gmail.com to register.

Fish fry Saturday at Antioch MadisonThe Strong Quality Basketball Association will host a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 19 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.

Park, place an order and food will be brought to vehicles. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

Pastor installation service in MadisonRock Hall Baptist Church cordially invites families, friends and congregations to the installation service for Rev.-elect Sherman Collins Sr. at 2 p.m. on April 9 at the church, 3182 Wolftown Hood Rd. in Madison County.

Preacher for this special occasion will be Dr. Pastor Darnell M. Lundy of the Main Uno Baptist Church in Rochelle. Questions? Contact 540/407-0667.

Get Healthy Fauquier free wellness eventThis community Health Fair for Fauquier County & surrounding areas will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Remington Community Garden, 150 W. Bowen St.

This family-focused event will provide free health information, screenings & activities for all ages. Remington United Methodist Church, Remington Community Garden, Remington Baptist Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Amore Care Health and Wellness & Remington Drug have come together as event sponsors.

There will be free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, hearing & vision to name a few. A wide variety of organizations will be providing information and expertise ranging from dental health, mental health, financial health, to aging services and much more.

Join the Sheriff’s office, Fire & Rescue, local hospitals, and businesses as they demonstrate fun fitness activities, healthy cooking, fire & bike safety. All participants will be entered into a drawing for door prizes. Don’t miss this Free community event!

Culpeper Baptist supporting UkraineAs congregants continue to pray for Ukraine, Culpeper Baptist Church leaders are grateful for their generous giving—$5,205 has been donated as of this week.

The funds are being distributed this week through the European Baptist Federation and Ukrainian Pastor Vasyl. Churchgoers can continue to contribute (designate gifts to Ukraine) and 100% of gifts will go directly to people in need.

Church anniversary this weekendPrimera Iglesia Bautista Maranatha de Culpeper will celebrate its 21st anniversary at 12:30 p.m. this Sunday, March 20.

The Spanish-speaking congregation meets at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West. St.

See Bible story ‘David’ in Lancaster, Pa.Ms. Betty Lou Turner is organizing another bus trip to see Bible Stories Live on Stage at the venue in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to see the stage play David. The bus will depart from Culpeper at 8:30 a.m. on April 9 from the parking lot near Gold’s Gym.

After the play, the group will eat at the Hershey Farm restaurant. Ticket cost is $160, which includes ticket to the play, bus fare and your all you can eat meal. Contact Turner at 540/825-6954 to reserve your seat.

Antioch Baptist preachers in MarchThe Rev. Evan Newman will be guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service this Sunday, March 20 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. The Rev. Sheldon Pleasant will preach on March 27.

Tuesday Bible study in AmissvilleAdult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Heroes of the BibleSonrise Saturday, a free program for youth ages 4-11, will take place 9 a.m. to noon on March 26 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church.

Kids are invited to build, sing, dance, play, and have a snack. The lesson will be on Heroes of the Bible. Masks optional. Register at www.culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Need of the Week: beef stew, Dinty Moore, chiliThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are Hormel Compleats, Dinty Moore, Spaghetti O’s, Chef Boyardee, beef stew, chili and Sloppy Joe. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Wednesday morning Bible StudyAll are welcome to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday for Bible study in downtown Culpeper.

The topic focuses on the lessons for the upcoming Sunday service. Contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

Sermon: ‘Happiness: Guilty Pleasures’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, March 20 is, Happiness: “Guilty Pleasures.” Children’s programs for K-4th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade and babies-pre-k at 10:30.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper. The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook.

Grief Support Groups at Culpeper BaptistCulpeper Baptist Church hosts two weekly, in-person grief support groups on Tuesdays. A daytime group meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an evening group meets at 5:30-7 p.m., both in the Worship Center. Follow signs to enter the building through the courtyard.

Both groups are nondenominational and feature Biblical concepts for healing from grief through video seminar, group discussion, journaling and personal study exercises.