Religion news for March 25, 2022

Easter Egg Hunt at Oakland

Oakland Baptist will hold an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16 at the church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville.

There will be games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults are welcome.

Easter Sunday Service at Oakland will be start at 10 a.m. April 17 with coffee and refreshments. Worship service is at 10:30 a.m.

Heroes of the Bible this Saturday

Sonrise Saturday, a free program for youth ages 4-11, will take place 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, March 26 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church.

Kids are invited to build, sing, dance, play, and have a snack. The lesson will be on Heroes of the Bible. culpeperpresbyterian.org.

A prayer for Russia & Ukraine

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, will lead a Prayer of Consecration for Russia and Ukraine today, March 25.

The prayer will take place at the end of the 12:05 p.m. Mass for the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington.

Burbidge is uniting the Prayer of Consecration to that of Pope Francis, as the Holy Father will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during an evening penance service at Saint Peter’s Basilica the same day. The Holy Father invited all bishops and priests throughout the world to join in this consecration online at youtu.be/Np4F2yQLosE.

Fish Fry upcoming at Reformation

Reformation Lutheran Church is having a Lenten Fish Fry on Friday, April 1.

Everyone is welcome from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A good will offering would be appreciated. The community is welcome to join the event at 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.

Dinner groups forming at Culpeper Baptist

Meet new people and see old friends. Socialize with good food and great conversation by attending Dinner Groups forming now through May 1 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Sign up after church services on the back table of the Worship Center and in the Vestibule of the Sanctuary.

Groups will meet once a month at a day, time, and place of the group’s choice—potluck in someone’s home or meet at a local restaurant.

Optional Activities may include board games, card games, movie, concert, a play, etc. office@CulpeperBaptist.org

Palm Sunday service in April

Culpeper Presbyterian will hold a Palm Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10 at the church, 215 S. Main St.

Prophecy and Fulfillment Tenebrae Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15. Easter Sunday services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on April 17. Masks are now optional in church buildings.

Governor speaking today at Liberty

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will speak at Convocation at 10:30 a.m. today, March 25 in the Vines Center at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Youngkin’s visit will be part of the Helms School of Government’s previously scheduled public policy conference March 24-26. The Convocation will be streamed on the main Facebook page of Liberty University and by the Office of Spiritual Development.

School of Government Dean Robert Hurt will join Youngkin on the stage for a discussion concerning conference topics. Hurt formerly served in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Community health & resource fair

Iglesia Bautista de Culpeper is hosting this public event 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

There will be free health screenings, and resources for housing, employment, food and education.

Mitchells church celebrates Easter

A Living Last Supper presentation will take place at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, April 14 at Mitchells Presbyterian Church, 12229 Mitchell Rd. in Mitchells, Culpeper County.

Cemetery improvement dedication service

Beulah Baptist will celebrate an improvement to its grounds during a dedication ceremony at 11:30 a.m. this Sunday, March 27 at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville.

First Lady Mavis Pitts said the dedication service is the culmination of the work last year of a telephone conference committee, Can Do.

The project being celebrated is a new fence around the cemetery. A cookout will follow and all are welcome. Church starts at 10 a.m.

Walk for Peace for Ukraine

A Labyrinth Walk for Peace in support of Ukraine will be held at 1 p.m. this Sunday, March 27 at Unity of Charlottesville, 2825 Hydraulic Circle.

Virginia Labyrinths is co-sponsor for the community event at which donations will be accepted with 100% of proceeds donated to UNICEF for humanitarian aid efforts for Ukrainians enduring war since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion.

Walking a labyrinth is usually done in silence and is used as a time for prayer, reflection, or contemplation, according to a release.

Unity is located near Albemarle High School. 434/978-1062 or unitycharlottesville.org.

Historic church program

A history talk on Samuel Wilson, founding Minister of the Presbyterian Church and Resident of the Mary Washington House, will be held at 10 a.m. on April 7 in the theater at Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater in Fredericksburg.

Volunteer historian John Copley will share how Wilson first came to Fredericksburg in the winter of 1806 for two months as a young Presbyterian missionary. He returned in the fall as an ordained minister; founded a church, created schools for boys and girls, established a female orphanage, earned a doctorate from Princeton, and raised a family.

He lived at the Mary Washington House for 35 years, according to a release.

Al-Anon meeting

Culpeper United Methodist Church on Oaklawn Drive hosts an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday nights.

Pastor installation service in Madison

Rock Hall Baptist Church cordially invites families, friends and congregations to the installation service for Rev.-elect Sherman Collins Sr. at 2 p.m. on April 9 at the church, 3182 Wolftown Hood Rd. in Madison County.

Preacher for this special occasion will be Dr. Pastor Darnell M. Lundy of the Main Uno Baptist Church in Rochelle. Questions? Contact 540/407-0667.

Get Healthy Fauquier free wellness event

This community Health Fair for Fauquier County & surrounding areas will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Remington Community Garden, 150 W. Bowen St.

This family-focused event will provide free health information, screenings & activities for all ages. Remington United Methodist Church, Remington Community Garden, Remington Baptist Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Amore Care Health and Wellness & Remington Drug have come together as event sponsors.

There will be free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, hearing & vision to name a few. A wide variety of organizations will be providing information and expertise ranging from dental health, mental health, financial health, to aging services and much more.

Join the Sheriff’s office, Fire & Rescue, local hospitals, and businesses as they demonstrate fun fitness activities, healthy cooking, fire & bike safety. All participants will be entered into a drawing for door prizes. Don’t miss this Free community event!

Antioch Baptist preacher in March

The Rev. Sheldon Pleasant will be guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service this Sunday, March 27 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.

Tuesday Bible study in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Sing in the Easter Choir

Alex Smith will direct the Culpeper Baptist Church Easter Choir this year.

The choir will sing a choral anthem and lead the congregational hymn singing on Easter Sunday. Rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

This choir is open to all sopranos, altos, tenors, and basses. To sign up, talk to Alex or contact office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Need of the Week: snacks, granola bars, PopTarts

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are snack size chips and crackers, nutrition bars and granola bars, snack cakes, muffins, cookies and PopTarts.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

All are welcome to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday for Bible study in downtown Culpeper.

Sermon: ‘The Sting: Death’s Introduction’

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, March 27 is, The Sting: “Death’s Introduction.”

Children’s programs for K-4th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade and babies-pre-k at 10:30. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Holy Communion at downtown church

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper. The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook.