Way of the Cross prayer walk Saturday

The churches of downtown Culpeper are reviving the annual ecumenical prayer walk throughout the downtown historic district on Saturday.

The day before Palm Sunday, Christians of all denominations (or none at all) are invited to walk in the footsteps of Christ in common witness of the redeeming power of the Cross, according to a release.

Park at Culpeper United Methodist Church by 8:30 a.m. on April 1 for shuttles to Precious Blood Catholic Church on North Main Street, where the first station will begin at 9 a.m.

Walk will be about 1.5 miles from Precious Blood Catholic Church, while stopping along the way at many downtown churches, and ending around noon back at CUMC. There will be no transportation provided at the end of the route, so please make use of the morning shuttles. Everyone is welcome.

EGG-stravaganza Saturday in Stevensburg

A community Easter EGG-stravaganza will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for toddlers through age 12 at Stevensburg Baptist Church, located at 19393 York Road in Culpeper County. There will also be crafts and a free lunch provided for all participants along with a gift for every family attending.

Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. on April 7 at the church. The community is invited to join the people of Stevensburg Baptist for a time of scripture reading, singing and prayer in reflection of the cross of Christ.

The community is also invited to gather together for Easter Sunday, April 9, at Stevensburg Baptist to celebrate the resurrection of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A sunrise service will be held at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8:30 a.m., Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Easter worship service at 10:45 a.m.

Community Easter egg hunt in Amissville

Amissville United Methodist is hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper County.

Maundy Thursday worship will be held at 7 p.m. on April 6 in the sanctuary. Good Friday worship service will be at 7 p.m. on April 7.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m., Mondays in the social hall. Bible study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in the social hall.

Eastern Celebration in Lignum

Hopewell United Methodist Church will host an Easter Celebration from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 on site at 23557 Lignum Road in Lignum, Culpeper County. There will be Easter egg hunts, hay rides, crafts and story time with the Easter Bunny.

Parables of Jesus Bible study at UMC

Jeffersonton United Methodist will begin a six-week Bible study on the parables of Jesus at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at the church, located at 5085 Jeffersonton Road in Culpeper County. All community members are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/522-9466.

Easter Sunrise Service in Locust Grove

Mount Zion Baptist will host Sunrise Easter Service at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 9 at the church, located at 4288 Governor Almond Road in Locust Grove.

Featured musical guests will be Lyburn Burkett and All Together Singers of Fredericksburg. Breakfast will be served after service. Contact 540/854-5575.

‘The Seven Last Words of Jesus in Sermon’

Antioch Baptist Church Culpeper is hosting a special program, “The Seven Last Words of Jesus in Sermon,” on Friday, April 7.

Praise and worship starts at 6:45 p.m. and the service at 7 p.m. in the church, located at 202 S. West St. The Rev. Dr. Sheldon K. Pleasant Sr. is the new pastor. He will be joined for the special program by various other deacons and ministers from area churches.

The Rev. Bernardo Snipes, moderator, Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, will speak on the first saying of Christ, “Father forgive them for they know what they do.”

The Rev. Reese Washington, pastor, Shiloh Baptist Church in Brandy Station, will speak on the second saying, “You will be with me in paradise.”

The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris, pastor, Unity Baptist Church, will speak on the third saying, “Woman behold your son.”

The Rev. Henry H. Hall, pastor, Bethel Baptist Church, will speak on the fourth saying, “Eli, Eli, Lama, Sabachthani? — My God, My God, why has thou forsaken me?”

Minister Tammy Smith of Antioch Baptist will speak on the fifth saying, “I thirst.”

The Rev. Walter Bryant, pastor, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, will speak on the sixth saying, “It is finished.”

Rev. Pleasant will end the program speaking on the seventh saying of Christ, “Father, into your hands, I commit my spirit.”

Music will be provided throughout by the Soldiers of Shiloh.

Easter Resurrection Service at Beulah Baptist

Beulah Baptist will hold its Resurrection service, with the Seven Last Sayings of Christ, at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9 at the church, located at 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Culpeper.

CDC guidelines will be followed. To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 69720505050 or call 253/205-0468 and enter meeting ID 6972050505 followed by #. Visit Beulah Baptist Church on Facebook and YouTube.

Holy Week at Culpeper Baptist Church

Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., has announced the schedule for Holy Week Services, as follows:

Maundy Thursday with Communion, 6:30 p.m. in Sanctuary

Good Friday Sunset Service, 7:30 p.m. in the Courtyard

Easter Sunrise Service at The Culpeper, 7:00 a.m.

Easter Service in the sanctuary, 10:00 a.m.

All are welcome. Visit culpeperbaptist.org or call 540/825-8192.

Come Unto Christ egg hunt and celebration

A Come Unto Christ Easter celebration and egg hunt will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at 420 Willow Lawn Drive in Culpeper, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse.

Join the church for a brief Easter devotional followed by a light continental breakfast and Easter egg hunt for several age groups: 1-2 year-olds, 3-7 year-olds, 8-11 year-olds and 12 and older. Questions? Call or text 540/834-9562.

Combined Sunrise Service outdoors

A trio of local churches is joining to host a combined Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Easter, April 9, outside at the future sanctuary site for Immanuel Christian Ministries, located at 15138 Richmond Road in Culpeper.

The community is invited for worship, singing and communion with the Rev. Dr. Milton Branch, co-pastor at Immanuel, with Pastor Judith Moss as well as the Rev. Adrian Sledge, pastor at The MOVE Church and the Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris, pastor at Unity Baptist Church. Attendees should bring a lawn chair.

‘Come Rise With Us’ event at Yowell

Mount Olive Baptist Church is hosting “Come Rise With Us” noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, in the pavilion at Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper.

The free program will feature games for kids, face painting, church choirs and fellowship. The first 100 people will receive a free bagged lunch. All are welcome. Mount Olive is located at 8412 White Shop Road in Culpeper.

Youth Easter EGG-stravaganza at Antioch Baptist

A Youth Easter EGG-stravaganza will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8 at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.

There will be Easter egg hunts, candy, prizes and more. The event will take place in the basement of the church and in the backyard.

Egg hunt in April in Richardsville

An Easter egg hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8 at Oakland Baptist Church, located at 28943 Eley’s Ford Road in Richardsville.

There will be games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/399-1248.

Rapidan Baptist 250th anniversary this year

Rapidan Baptist will host a weekend of celebrations May 20-21 for its 250th anniversary this year, at the church in Wolftown, Madison County.

At the time of its founding on Jan. 14, 1773, the church was located in Culpeper County. It is a current member of Shiloh Baptist Association located in Culpeper. The anniversary celebration will feature historical exhibits on the church’s presence in Culpeper County during the early formative years.

Sermon: Lent—Lead Them to the Cross

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for Sunday, April 2 is: “Lent—Lead them to the Cross.” At both services, children’s programs will be available for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grade). At the 10:30 a.m. service, Surge for 7th and 8th graders will take place. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.