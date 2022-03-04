Religion news for March 4, 2022

Hartland College Choir performanceThe Hartland College Full Choir will present a free community concert at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, March 5 at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 23941 Mt. Zion Church Rd. in Oak Park, Madison County.

The students at Hartland College, located in Madison County, come from many different countries and bring with them many special talents, according to a concert release.

Director Betsy Mayer and the choir are known throughout the community and surrounding counties for its professional-like quality and beauty. A freewill offering will be taken to support Mt. Zion’s food pantry program.

Mom2Mom diaper giveaways SaturdayGet free diapers 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 5 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West. St.

Mom2Mom will continue the Diaper Giveaway 3 to 6 p.m. at Orange Baptist Church, 123 W. Main St. in the town of Orange. Text 540/360-1468 with questions or to volunteer.

Antioch Baptist preachers in MarchGuest pastors preaching 11 a.m. Sunday services for the month will start with the Rev. Jesse Hawkins this Sunday, March 6.

The Rev Damian Batts will be the preacher for March 13 service, the Rev. Evan Newman on March 20 and the Rev. Sheldon Pleasant March 27. Antioch Baptist Church is at 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.

Bus trip to see ‘David’ in Lancaster, Pa.Ms. Betty Lou Turner is organizing another bus trip to see Bible Stories Live on Stage at the venue in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to see the stage play David. The bus will depart from Culpeper at 8:30 a.m. on April 9 from the parking lot near Gold’s Gym.

After the play, the group will eat at the Hershey Farm restaurant. Ticket cost is $160, which includes ticket to the play, bus fare and your all you can eat meal. Contact Turner at 540/825-6954 as soon as possible to reserve your seat.

Gaming Saturday at Reformation Lutheran ChurchCalling all youth, grades 6-12, for an upcoming gaming Saturday.

Reformation Lutheran will have Nintendo switch video games, and traditional board games for this special event 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper. Snacks provided. Contact lydiaehales@gmail.com to register.

Antioch Madison hosting curbside fish fry The Strong Quality Basketball Association will host a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.

Park, place an order and food will be brought to vehicles. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

Methodist Women’s business meetingAdult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

At 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, March 9 there will be a United Methodist Women’s business meeting in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Need of the Week: drinks, instant meals, Chef BoyardeeThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are drinks, Chef Boyardee, canned fruit, ready-to-eat meals and single-serve foods. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Wednesday morning Bible StudyAll are welcome to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday for Bible study in downtown Culpeper.

The topic focuses on the lessons for the upcoming Sunday service. Contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

Sermon: ‘Happiness: Don’t Seek It, Discover It’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, March 6 is, “Happiness: “Don’t Seek It, Discover It.” Children’s programs for K-4th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade and babies-pre-k at 10:30.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper. The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook.

Grief Support Groups at Culpeper Baptist Culpeper Baptist Church hosts two weekly, in-person grief support groups on Tuesdays.

A daytime group meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an evening group meets at 5:30-7 p.m., both in the Worship Center. Follow signs to enter the building through the courtyard.

Both groups are nondenominational and feature Biblical concepts for healing from grief through video seminar, group discussion, journaling and personal study exercises.