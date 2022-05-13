Religion news for May 13, 2022

Community Breakfast this SaturdayAmissville United Methodist Men will host a community breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. this Saturday, May 14 in the social hall of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville.

Adult Sunday School is held Sundays at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

2022 Culpeper Concert SeriesThe American Youth Harp Ensemble will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. this Sunday, May 15 in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The ensemble has performed in concert halls across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States, including sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center, according to a church release.

“Reaching over a million listeners annually, this ensemble has delighted audiences with vibrant performances,” according to a church release. “Audiences around the world have enjoyed their musical artistry and imaginative programming.”

AYHE provides music education to more than 750 young harpists through year-round ensemble and outreach programs and reaches over 300,000 annually through hundreds of performances, recordings and broadcasts worldwide. office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Renowned pianist, Judson U. Choir to perform in CulpeperThe Judson University Choir, and internationally renowned pianist, Dr. Huntley Brown, will perform at 11 a.m. this Sunday, May 15 at Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper County.

This worship concert is free of, a love offering will be taken for the choir. Everyone is welcome to hear these talented young people praise God.

The Judson University Choir has enjoyed a long and fruitful ministry. Founded by Dr. Edward Thompson (universally known and loved as “Dr. Ed”) during the very first year of Judson’s existence, 1963-1964, the Choir has served as one of the primary “faces” of the University for over 50 years.

National and international touring soon became a hallmark of the Judson Choir, with regular visits to Eastern and Western Europe, parts of Asia, and the Caribbean. Dr. Dale Voelker took the reins in 1996 and continued the tradition of choral excellence, expanding the Choir’s international presence even farther into South America and China.

Dr. Warren Anderson, a 1986 graduate of Judson, feels honored and privileged to direct the choir for which he served as student business manager. Anderson has taught at Judson since 1991 and served as the Dean of the Chapel from 1992 to 2019.

Sunday School and morning worshipBeulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers. Conference call only; please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.

Orange nonprofit supporting aid in Africa, UkraineThe Orange County-based global food outreach, Stand in Faith Ministries, had added Ukraine to its countries of aid and continuing its focus in Africa and other regions of associated need.

Incorporated as a nonprofit July 4, 2020, Stand in Faith Ministries helps people in need through churches and various ministries in multiple countries. Indigenous pastors and evangelists share the Gospel, food, and other assistance—both inside and outside the church—with integrity and accountability.

Stand in Faith Ministries is asking for prayer and financial support—one time gifts as well as ongoing monthly support—to reach people in crisis.

Give at donations@standinfaithministries.org, Fundraiser for Stand in Faith Food Ministries on Facebook or send a check to: Stand in Faith Ministries P. O. Box 549 Gordonsville, VA 22942.

Need of the Week: canned greens, beans, veggiesThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned greens: collard, mixed, mustard, turnip; canned beans: baked, pinto, lima, black and canned veggies: corn, peas, carrots, beets, mixed.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Sermon: Fighting With Family: ‘An Unnecessary Accelerant’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, May 15 is, Fighting With Family: “An Unnecessary Accelerant.”

Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services; 5th-8th grade and babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Services at church and onlineCulpeper Presbyterian meets at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday Services in the sanctuary of the historic church, 215 S. Main St.

Services are also on Facebook and YouTube. Masks are optional in church buildings.