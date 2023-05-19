Ronnie Williams and The Carter Family Sound

Ronnie Williams and The Carter Family Sound will present a free show honoring the late “Mother” Maybelle Carter at 7 p.m. tonight, as part of the Culpeper Acoustic Café at Culpeper Baptist Church, located at 318 S. West St.

The show is being presented in remembrance of Mother Carter’s May 10 birthday in Nickelsville, a town in Scott County, Virginia. The music pioneer died Oct. 23, 1978, in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The show will celebrate her music and picking styles,” said Williams, who plays guitar and autoharp in the Mother Maybelle style.

Refreshments will be served.

Rapidan Baptist celebrates 250 years this weekend

Rapidan Baptist Church of Wolftown in Madison County will celebrate its 250th Anniversary all this weekend.

At the time of its founding on Jan. 14, 1773, the church was located in Culpeper County. It is a member of Shiloh Baptist Association located in Culpeper.

Saturday’s celebrations will run noon to 4 p.m. starting with lunch for Family Day. There will be period games, a history walk, bounce house and a colonial reenactor, plus a look inside the church’s 1700s ledger. The Freedom Worship Band will perform from 2-4 p.m. at Rapidan Baptist.

Worship will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday followed by lunch and a history walk. Dark Hollow Band will perform from 1-2:30 p.m. for the monumental anniversary. The anniversary celebration will feature historical exhibits on the church’s presence in Culpeper County during the early formative years.

'Literary Giants'—classical opera concert at CBC

A talented operatic duo will join with an acclaimed classical composer to present a free concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Culpeper Baptist Church. Danielle Talamantes, Kerry Wilkerson and Henry Dehlinger are a trio of artists with astounding careers. When they come together, the result is noteworthy, according to a church release.

Talamantes is a soprano with an enviable career as an opera singer, including many critically acclaimed collaborations with the Metropolitan Opera and other companies around the globe.

A bass-baritone, Wilkerson enjoyed a celebrated career with the U.S. Army Chorus and made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2017.

Dehlinger is an American composer whose vocal, chamber and orchestral works are helping shape the landscape of contemporary classical music and has been hailed by Gramophone as “a master of myriad styles” and by Spotify’s High Notes playlist as representing “the best new releases in opera and vocal music.”

For the CBC show, the trio will present a program, “Literary Giants.” Works will feature the writings of James Joyce, Edgar Allen Poe, Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes and more. All are invited for an afternoon of great music.

Benefit for Ukraine at Hopewell UMC in Lignum

Hopewell United Methodist will hold a benefit for Ukraine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church, located at 23557 Lignum Road in Lignum. Proceeds will be used to convert a 2,000-square-feet storage area in the basement of a church into children's classrooms and bomb shelter.

Saturday’s fundraiser will feature a silent auction, sale of potted flowers, food, bake sale and clothes. There will be tractor rides, blood pressure checks, state police handouts and square dancing. Questions? Call 540/399-1843.

Spaghetti dinner fundraiser for youth group

Stevensburg Baptist Church is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser event for their youth group. This summer, the church will be taking the youth to Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters, a gospel-centered high-adventure recreation and discipleship camp.

Dinner will be from 5-7 p.m., Saturday at the church, located at 19393 York Road in Stevensburg.

The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 12 and under. Dinner will include spaghetti with choice of red or white sauce, along with sides, drinks and dessert. “We would be delighted to have you join us as we help support our youth group,” according to a church release.

$25K matching challenge grant for Ukraine

Culpeper Baptist has issued a $25,000 matching funds challenge to help children in Vyshgorod, Ukraine. Donations will be used to convert a storage area in the basement of a Ukrainian church into children’s classrooms and a bomb shelter, according to a church release.

The downtown congregation continues to work with churches in Ukraine to meet the humanitarian crisis. Last year, the church, with the Culpeper community, sent over $80,000 to help feed and shelter people in the war-torn country, the release stated.

The church said it is reaching out to the Culpeper community again to share another opportunity for generosity. A Vyshgorod church provides ministry and shelter to children in their city. Currently they have 700 people who have registered with their church, the release stated.

Longtime Culpeper residents, Joe and Linda Daniel, have offered a $25,000 matching gift to help complete the construction project. Contributions may be made through May 30. As always, 100% of donations will support the effort. Send checks in the mail to Culpeper Baptist Church with “Ukraine” in the memo line or give at culpeperbaptist.org/ukraine.

Community yard sale upcoming in Amissville

Amissville United Methodist adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall of the church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper County. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.,

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m., Mondays in the social hall. Bible study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in the social hall.

A community yard sale will be held at the church from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. Selling spaces are $20 and setup time starts at 7:30 a.m. Food will be available during the event.

For details concerning purchasing and using spaces, contact Joyce Jones at 540/937-4971 or Barbara Manuel at 540/347-1963. The rain date is June 3.

Questions about other church activities or services? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

MVCC services, children's programs in Culpeper

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road. Children’s programs are available for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grade) at both services. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Need of the week: breakfast foods

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.

The food need for this week is: Pop Tarts, oatmeal packets, granola bars, cold cereal, powdered milk and canned fruit.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.