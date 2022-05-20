Religion news for May 20, 2022

Graves Chapel hosts prayer service, picnicThe next evening prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 29 outside (please bring lawn chairs) at Graves Chapel in Madison County.

Since it is a 5th Sunday, the Graves Chapel community would like to resume a long-standing tradition of “5th Sunday dinner on the grounds” by having a picnic outside.

And out of an abundance of caution due to the pandemic, attendees are asked to bring their own food and not to share. The Chapel has bottled water, plates and silverware if needed.

In case of inclement weather, the service will be held inside (with masks) however the picnic (only) will be canceled. Graves Chapel is located at 104 Bluff Mountain Rd. in Graves Mill). Everyone is welcome! Please bring neighbors, friends and guests.

Have special prayer requests or needs? Contact the Lay Preacher at Susanhbagby@gmail.com or 434/978-1627.

Culpeper Baptist Church supports Ukraine reliefOver $30,000 has been sent through the local church to help refugees and Ukrainians via Pastor Vasiliy and the European Baptist Federation.

Culpeper Baptist Church expects to send another $30,000 in the next week, according to a recent update. This is matching money raised through the recent Race for Ukraine in Yowell Meadow Park and Culpeper Wood Preservers.

“Humanitarian aid was distributed today. In fact, we were given more than what was written: Pasta, rice, oil, canned pork and other things. Everyone is very happy,” according to Vasiliy, in a May 16 update through partnering sponsor church Highland Fellowship.

“This week we plan to distribute. I personally plan to participate in the distribution. Thank you very much for your help in obtaining these resources! Now our opportunities are increasing. And your finances help solve the problem of transport and fuel.”

The supporting churches asked for continued prayer for peace and safety for the pastor, his family, church, community and the country of Ukraine.

Sunday School and morning worshipBeulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers. Conference call only; please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.

Blue Ridge Spring Concert this SundayThe Blue Ridge Chorale will perform its Spring Concert at 3:30 p.m. this Sunday, May 22 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

Led by Music Director: C. Alexander Smith, Assistant Director Melanie Bolas, Chorale Accompanist Brittany Bache, and Assistant Accompanist Kathy Pellegreen, the chorale will offer an afternoon of wonderful music performed by local community singers. Free and open to the public.

Zoom and in-person at Amissville UMCAmissville United Methodist holds Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway.

Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Orange nonprofit supporting aid in Africa, UkraineThe Orange County-based global food outreach, Stand in Faith Ministries, had added Ukraine to its countries of aid and continuing its focus in Africa and other regions of associated need.

Incorporated as a nonprofit July 4, 2020, Stand in Faith Ministries helps people in need through churches and various ministries in multiple countries. Indigenous pastors and evangelists share the Gospel, food, and other assistance—both inside and outside the church—with integrity and accountability.

Stand in Faith Ministries is asking for prayer and financial support—one time gifts as well as ongoing monthly support—to reach people in crisis.

Give at donations@standinfaithministries.org, Fundraiser for Stand in Faith Food Ministries on Facebook or send a check to: Stand in Faith Ministries P. O. Box 549 Gordonsville, VA 22942.

Need of the Week: lunch meats, PB&J, hot dogs, cheeseThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: lunch meat: bologna, turkey, chicken and ham; hot dogs & buns; condiments: mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard; sandwich cheese: American, Cheddar, Swiss and peanut butter and jelly,

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Sermon: Fighting With Family: ‘A Life Sentence’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, May 22 is, Fighting With Family: “A Life Sentence.”

Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services; 5th-8th grade and babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Services at church and onlineCulpeper Presbyterian meets at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday Services in the sanctuary of the historic church, 215 S. Main St.

Services are also on Facebook and YouTube. Masks are optional in church buildings.

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.