Religion news for May 27, 2022

Sunday School and morning worshipBeulah Baptist holds in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers. Conference call only; please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.

Fish fry at Amissville UMCAmissville United Methodist Men will host a fish fry 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 in the social hall of the church, 14760 Lee Highway.

The church holds Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Graves Chapel picnic SundayThe next evening prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. this Sunday, May 29 outside (please bring lawn chairs) at Graves Chapel in Madison County.

Since it is a 5th Sunday, the Graves Chapel community would like to resume a long-standing tradition of “5th Sunday dinner on the grounds” by having a picnic outside.

And out of an abundance of caution due to the pandemic, attendees are asked to bring their own food and not to share. The Chapel has bottled water, plates and silverware if needed.

In case of inclement weather, the service will be held inside (with masks) however the picnic (only) will be canceled. Graves Chapel is located at 104 Bluff Mountain Rd. in Graves Mill). Everyone is welcome! Please bring neighbors, friends and guests.

Special prayer requests or needs? Contact the Lay Preacher at Susanhbagby@gmail.com or 434/978-1627.

5th Sunday Fellowship at WaylandA 5th Sunday Fellowship will be held 10 a.m. this Sunday, May 29 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.

Guest speaker will be Garry Brown, of Ministry Moments in Culpeper. Sponsored by Ministers & Deacons Union.

Branch Young Adults at Old TradeBranch Culpeper at Culpeper Baptist Church is hosting a night of worship at 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 28 at Old Trade Brewery in Brandy Station.

The Young Adults group at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29 will serve up a “Be A Spring Chicken” dinner in the church courtyard with food and trivia. Branch Young Adults meets at 4:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Monday in the CBC worship center.

Join their Remind group to receive more updates, or follow them on Instagram.

Need of the Week: fruit juice, heat-and-eat meals, canned pastaThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: heat and eat meals canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals and fruit juices.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Sermon: Prayer & WorshipMountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday is “Prayer & Worship.” Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services; 5th-8th grade and babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Holy Communion at downtown churchJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

The 10:30 Sunday service is also on Facebook. ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786.